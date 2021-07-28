Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Barbie maker says higher prices are coming just in time for the holidays

Barbie maker says higher prices are coming just in time for the holidays

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 5:31 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 5:31 PM
Posted By: By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business

You can now add toys to the growing list of products that global supply chain woes have made more expensive to produce.

Toymaker Mattel whose brands include Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and American Girl, said in an earnings conference call on Tuesday that it is raising prices in the second half of the year in the run-up to the holiday shopping season, which is the toy industry's most-important sales period of the year.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said on the call that the company is "managing through global supply chain challenges" that include higher production and shipping costs, and is choosing to offset those by implementing higher prices for its toys in many of its key markets.

Its unclear whether stores, which ultimately sell Mattel's products to consumers, will themselves pass on those increases to shoppers.

The post-pandemic recovery has been stymied by a confluence of challenges tied to the supply chain even as consumer demand has rebounded. Businesses across the board are not only struggling to meet the heightened demand by having enough inventory on hand, they're also dealing with a shortage of shipping containers and bottlenecks at ports that has increased the cost of moving products around the world.

"We still foresee continuing supply chain challenges for the rest of the year," Kreiz said. "Of course, there could be still unanticipated supply chain challenges, and it's hard to tell what the future may hold."

Mattel's comments come on the heels of rival Hasbro saying it, too, will be increasing prices later in the year to "offset the rising cost of freight and commodities we continue to see across the business."

Hasbro, whose brands include Transformers, My Little Pony and Nerf, told analysts during its earnings call on Monday that it also is trying to work through anticipated port congestion and ongoing ocean shipping constraints that will continue in the second half of the year.

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said the toymaker's decision to raise prices is consistent with "so many consumer product categories across the board where we're seeing the snapback in [consumer] demand" which is being pitted against supply chain problems.

Parents hoping to nab this year's hottest toys might need to act fast when they become available because of the tighter supply. Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a media webinar on Monday that the impact of the supply chain congestion will likely impact the holiday season, resulting in shortages of trendy items and making the hot toys "harder to come by."

Jim Silver, a toy industry analyst and CEO of Toys, Tots, Pets & More, an industry review website, agreed that restocking could become a problem.

"In respect to the hot toys, the supply chain issues will slow down the replenishment system," he said. "So if certain toys sell out quickly, it will take longer to replace that inventory. That being said, many holiday toys were made months ago, shipped already, and are already here or in route."

Mattel, citing robust consumer demand, logged sales in its second quarter ended June 30 that were up 40% over the same period a year ago, spurred by the continued popularity of its Barbie, American Girl dolls and hot Wheels toy brands. Hasbro's sales rose 54% in its second quarter ended June 27, versus the same period a year ago.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 610839

Reported Deaths: 7749
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1266401800
Ramsey53172911
Dakota47328475
Anoka43323465
Washington27717296
Stearns22703227
St. Louis18297319
Scott17719139
Wright16561153
Olmsted13549103
Sherburne1215696
Carver1075749
Clay829692
Rice8261111
Blue Earth771944
Crow Wing689599
Kandiyohi670885
Chisago627654
Otter Tail591187
Benton586698
Goodhue486174
Douglas479281
Mower478233
Winona464652
Itasca463168
Isanti446667
McLeod435161
Morrison428462
Beltrami410763
Nobles410150
Steele401419
Polk390772
Becker389457
Lyon365554
Carlton356958
Freeborn352134
Pine337823
Nicollet334545
Mille Lacs315456
Brown308840
Le Sueur300127
Cass288633
Todd288633
Meeker266244
Waseca241023
Martin237233
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198341
Dodge19023
Renville183946
Redwood178541
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore159710
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington153920
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139437
Watonwan13629
Rock129219
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89317
Marshall88917
Lake84520
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48793
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3484
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 102°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mask Mandate In Iowa

Image

RPS updates masking requirements

Image

City buses a cool place to be

Image

Rochester School District updates masking requirements

Image

Baby calf born at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

It's important you stay cool at the Olmsted County Fair this week

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair has been happening for 161 years now

Image

Sean's Weather 7/28

Image

Local impact of masking rules

Image

RPS updates masking rules

Community Events