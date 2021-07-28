Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

The dirty little secret about Donald Trump's endorsement

The dirty little secret about Donald Trump's endorsement

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

To hear Donald Trump tell it, his endorsement is the equivalent to a golden ticket to Congress.

"88 and 2 (really 1) in ENDORSEMENTS this election cycle, and @FoxNews was critical," he tweeted in June 2020. "Has anyone ever done so well? I doubt it!"

But as is so often true with Trump, the reality comes up well short of his boasts. While this isn't exactly an emperor-has-no-clothes situation, it's quite clear from a look at the numbers that the former president's endorsement record is far more spotty than he would like his party to believe.

Tuesday night's special election in Texas' 6th district provides simply the latest example of the overblown influence of a Trump endorsement. The billionaire businessman had endorsed Susan Wright, the wife of the late congressman. (Ron Wright died of Covid-19 in February.)

"Susan has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in a statement on July 21. "She will make our Country proud. Vote on Tuesday!"

And on Monday, Trump doubled down:

"Big election tomorrow in the Great State of Texas! Susan Wright supports America First policies, our Military and our Veterans, is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, Pro-Life, and will always protect our Second Amendment. She will serve the people in the 6th Congressional District of Texas, and our Country, very well. Susan has my Complete and Total Endorsement. "

Trump's Save America PAC put money behind those words, spending $100,000 on last-minute ads for her -- and recording a robocall to help drive turnout for her.

But Susan Wright lost to state Rep. Jake Ellzey. And it wasn't all that close -- 53% to 47%.

That means that Trump's record in special elections so far in 2021 is 1-1. (He had previously endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow, who ran and won to replace her late husband who also died of Covid-19.)

Which, admittedly, is a pretty small sample size. But Ballotpedia has been keeping a running count of Trump endorsees -- and their fates -- which gives us a broader and better look at the former president's actual record.

Ballotpedia breaks Trump endorsements into three categories: 1) General elections 2) Special elections 3) Battleground primaries (i.e., primaries that are competitive). Here's his record in each of those during the 2020 campaign:

* General elections: 141-42 (77%)

* Special elections: 3-2 (60%)

* Battleground primaries: 21-2 (91%)

Let's go through each of those categories.

In general elections, Trump has always padded his stats by endorsing lots and lots of incumbents who face almost zero chance of losing. Trump did a LOT of this in the 2020 cycle. For example, he endorsed Rep. James Comer in Kentucky's 1st district; Comer won with 75% in a seat that Trump won by almost 50 points. No one thought Comer was losing. Trump's endorsement had nothing to do with that fact.

Special elections are unique even within the world of campaign politics. They are often scheduled at odd times -- late July in an off-year is not a traditional voting time in Texas, for example -- and that produces low and odd turnouts. Any endorser, therefore, is going to struggle to make the right pick in special elections. They tend to be the gambling equivalent of a "pick 'em" -- meaning no one really knows what's going to happen.

The one place where it's clear that Trump's endorsement does matter is in contested Republican primaries. A 21-2 record is very, very good -- and suggests that if Trump endorses you in a normally scheduled primary, you are very likely to win.

Taken together, the numbers suggest that a Republican candidate -- whether incumbent or challenger -- still very much wants to have Trump's endorsement.

But that endorsement isn't a guarantor of victory -- no matter what Trump says.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 610839

Reported Deaths: 7749
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1266401800
Ramsey53172911
Dakota47328475
Anoka43323465
Washington27717296
Stearns22703227
St. Louis18297319
Scott17719139
Wright16561153
Olmsted13549103
Sherburne1215696
Carver1075749
Clay829692
Rice8261111
Blue Earth771944
Crow Wing689599
Kandiyohi670885
Chisago627654
Otter Tail591187
Benton586698
Goodhue486174
Douglas479281
Mower478233
Winona464652
Itasca463168
Isanti446667
McLeod435161
Morrison428462
Beltrami410763
Nobles410150
Steele401419
Polk390772
Becker389457
Lyon365554
Carlton356958
Freeborn352134
Pine337823
Nicollet334545
Mille Lacs315456
Brown308840
Le Sueur300127
Cass288633
Todd288633
Meeker266244
Waseca241023
Martin237233
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198341
Dodge19023
Renville183946
Redwood178541
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore159710
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington153920
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139437
Watonwan13629
Rock129219
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89317
Marshall88917
Lake84520
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48793
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3484
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baby calf born at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

It's important you stay cool at the Olmsted County Fair this week

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair has been happening for 161 years now

Image

Sean's Weather 7/28

Image

Local impact of masking rules

Image

RPS updates masking rules

Image

Summerset Kids visit KIMT 3

Image

Full house at Rochester Public School board meeting

Image

Accident in southwest Rochester

Image

Traffic Counters in Iowa

Community Events