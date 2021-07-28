Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday.

Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."

USA Gymnastics said it supported her decision "wholeheartedly," adding in its statement that Biles would be assessed every day.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," read a statement on the USA Gymnastics' Twitter account.

"Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Biles had been one of the favorites to win gold in the all-around but may still have the opportunity to compete in other individual events. On Tuesday, she said that she was going to take the rest of the Olympics "one day at a time."

The American is looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

More to follow.

