Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

South Carolina man sentenced to life in the murder of 21-year-old college student

South Carolina man sentenced to life in the murder of 21-year-old college student

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 11:20 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette, CNN

A man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after a jury convicted him of murder in the 2019 killing of a South Carolina college student.

Nathaniel Rowland, 27, was also found guilty of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the killing of Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student.

The 21-year-old USC student had mistakenly gotten into a car Rowland was driving in Columbia, South Carolina, thinking it was an Uber ride she had requested on March 29, 2019, authorities said. Her body was found with multiple sharp force injuries 14 hours later in a field about 90 miles away.

Rowland was arrested the following day after police spotted him in a car that matched the description seen in surveillance video.

During the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Josephson's family asked Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman to sentence Rowland to life in prison and expressed the pain they have had to endure.

"Words cannot express the anguish our family and friends have endured since you kidnapped and brutally murdered Samantha," said Josephson's mother, Marci Josephson.

Rowland also spoke and maintained his innocence.

"I know I'm innocent, but I guess what I know and what I think really doesn't matter," Rowland said. "I just wish the state would have done more in finding out who the actual person was instead of being satisfied with detaining me and proving my guilt."

But the judge said there was an "avalanche of evidence" against Rowland.

Josephson's blood was found in the car's passenger side and the trunk, and her cell phone was in the passenger compartment, authorities said at the time of her killing.

"The evidence is so substantial in this case pointing to your guilt, and I emphasize it and reemphasize it because of the horrific and most brutal nature this crime. It could not be worse," Newman said. "It's the most severe murder that has occurred, that I have been a witness to as far as presiding in court or participate in as a lawyer. And for whomever asks me for leniency, that's not part of my DNA."

The defense had motioned for a new trial based on the "brevity" of the deliberations, but Newman denied the motion.

"Since you only have one life, that sentence must be served for the remaining days of your natural life," Newman said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609810

Reported Deaths: 7746
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1263481799
Ramsey53049910
Dakota47251475
Anoka43239465
Washington27676296
Stearns22670227
St. Louis18260319
Scott17701139
Wright16528153
Olmsted13517103
Sherburne1213096
Carver1074649
Clay829692
Rice8252111
Blue Earth770744
Crow Wing688599
Kandiyohi670085
Chisago627054
Otter Tail590687
Benton585398
Goodhue485674
Douglas478481
Mower477633
Winona463752
Itasca462768
Isanti446066
McLeod434361
Morrison427962
Beltrami410263
Nobles410050
Steele400819
Polk390872
Becker389357
Lyon365254
Carlton356958
Freeborn351134
Pine337623
Nicollet334245
Mille Lacs314956
Brown308840
Le Sueur299727
Cass288233
Todd288233
Meeker266044
Waseca240823
Martin237033
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198041
Dodge18973
Renville183446
Redwood178141
Houston175516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165023
Fillmore159210
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Swift107518
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84520
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3825
Lake of the Woods3484
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Staying hot through mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local impact of masking rules

Image

RPS updates masking rules

Image

Summerset Kids visit KIMT 3

Image

Full house at Rochester Public School board meeting

Image

Accident in southwest Rochester

Image

Traffic Counters in Iowa

Image

Building back agriculture

Image

Being safe at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/27/21)

Image

Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

Community Events