Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

How a mother and daughter rose up in Nxivm, got indicted and eventually turned against Keith Raniere

How a mother and daughter rose up in Nxivm, got indicted and eventually turned against Keith Raniere

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 7:01 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 7:01 PM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Lauren Salzman was once a high-ranking leader of the purported self-help group Nxivm and a loyal member of founder Keith Raniere's inner circle.

But ahead of her sentencing Wednesday in Brooklyn, she shared in court documents why she eventually cooperated with the government and testified against him.

In 2019, Salzman pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges. She could face seven to nine years in prison, but prosecutors recommended less time, writing to US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis that her cooperation was "extraordinary" and that her testimony "substantially contributed" to the prosecution of Raniere.

He was sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering, sex trafficking, sexual eploitation of a child, human trafficking and more in 2019.

Garaufis scalled Raniere's crimes "cruel, perverse and extremely serious."

Salzman's attorneys point out that she was the first co-defendant to cooperate and the only one to testify. They say she spent "countless" hours explaining how the criminal enterprise worked to prosecutors. Her attorneys asked that she receive no prison time.

During her testimony, Salzman spoke about becoming part of a secretive group within Nxivm called DOS. It was touted as a "women's empowerment group" and its existence was kept secret, enforced by the demand that the women who joined share "collateral" with its leaders -- damaging documents such as explicit nude photos and letters. She said women were directed to have sex with Raniere, directed to send sexually explicit photos to him and were coerced to get brands with his initials on them, symbolizing a lifetime vow.

One witness testified about how Salzman had been part of a group who kept her in a room for two years by withholding her immigration and identification documents, despite her begging to leave.

Salzman's journey into Nxvim, what finally pushed her to plead guilty and testify against her longtime lover, and how she continues to grapple with her role are detailed in documents filed before her sentencing. They include a letter from Salzman apologizing to victims.

"I wish I could go back. I wish I could take my participation back. I wish I had been stronger and seen things sooner," Salzman wrote to the court.

Years of involvement

Salzman, now 45, spent most of her adult life in Nxivm, co-founded by her mother, Nancy, a nurse who teamed up with Raniere to create programs they said would help people unlock their potential.

In her sentencing memorandum, Salzman's attorneys wrote that her mother introduced her to Raniere while in college and that she urged her to take six months of Nxivm "Executive Success Programs" classes to help her figure out what she wanted to do with her life. Salzman went from taking classes to teaching them, she wrote in her letter to court, and in 24 months she went from an entry-level position to a high-level executive.

"I was 23 years old, and I really thought I was helping change the world," she wrote.

Her mother told the court that introducing her daughter to Nxivm and Raniere is one of the most regrettable things she has done.

"I am responsible for Lauren being before you, having endured arrest, prosecution and successful cooperation, and now facing her own judgment," wrote Nancy Salzman, who pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and is scheduled to be sentenced September 8.

For about two decades, Lauren Salzman went deeper into the group and her relationship with Raniere, which lasted for 17 years. She testified that she stayed in it because she wanted children and Raniere repeatedly had promised they would have a child together.

"Over time, I have witnessed him gain control in countless others' lives and exploit them for his own ends," Lauren Salzman wrote.

Two other co-conspirators who pleaded guilty in the case have been sentenced. Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbor people who were not in the US legally for financial gain, and to fraudulent use of identification. She was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.

"Smallville" actress Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges, was sentenced to three years in prison.

'A broken person'

Salzman said in her pre-sentencing letter to court that, after sifting through documents related to the case, her perspective dramatically shifted. She began to realize the totality of what she had participated in, and she decided to plead guilty. She said it took time to piece together information, much of which Raniere had kept from others.

"The manipulation and years of abuse that I participated in and was complicit in became very clear," she wrote. "This almost destroyed me, but it also gave me a clear path and direction."

Salzman's testimony had to be halted during cross-examination after she broke down, prompting the judge to call her a " broken person" and say, "I am not going to have someone have a nervous breakdown on the witness stand."

In the two years since her testimony, Salzman has become a business owner specializing in dog care. She wrote that she is grateful she has been able to be in home confinement, saying it kept her from "spiraling."

"At 45 years old, I am finally in a stable and consistently positive and progressive situation," she wrote. "I feel proud of my choices and relieved to finally have a life that is my own, an experience I never had prior to now."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609810

Reported Deaths: 7746
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1263481799
Ramsey53049910
Dakota47251475
Anoka43239465
Washington27676296
Stearns22670227
St. Louis18260319
Scott17701139
Wright16528153
Olmsted13517103
Sherburne1213096
Carver1074649
Clay829692
Rice8252111
Blue Earth770744
Crow Wing688599
Kandiyohi670085
Chisago627054
Otter Tail590687
Benton585398
Goodhue485674
Douglas478481
Mower477633
Winona463752
Itasca462768
Isanti446066
McLeod434361
Morrison427962
Beltrami410263
Nobles410050
Steele400819
Polk390872
Becker389357
Lyon365254
Carlton356958
Freeborn351134
Pine337623
Nicollet334245
Mille Lacs314956
Brown308840
Le Sueur299727
Cass288233
Todd288233
Meeker266044
Waseca240823
Martin237033
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198041
Dodge18973
Renville183446
Redwood178141
Houston175516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165023
Fillmore159210
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Swift107518
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84520
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3825
Lake of the Woods3484
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Staying hot through mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local impact of masking rules

Image

RPS updates masking rules

Image

Summerset Kids visit KIMT 3

Image

Full house at Rochester Public School board meeting

Image

Accident in southwest Rochester

Image

Traffic Counters in Iowa

Image

Building back agriculture

Image

Being safe at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/27/21)

Image

Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

Community Events