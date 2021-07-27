Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Adventurer's plan to walk on water to New York in a floating bubble ends on a Florida beach

Adventurer's plan to walk on water to New York in a floating bubble ends on a Florida beach

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Extreme athlete Ray "Reza" Baluchi planned to spend the next three or four weeks on the Atlantic Ocean "walking" from Florida to New York in a hamster wheel-like vessel he calls his bubble.

Equipment issues forced him to abandon the effort after less than a day and he came ashore in Palm Coast, Florida, to the surprise and alarm of beachgoers.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Saturday posted pictures of Baluchi's unconventional craft on Facebook and said it received calls about a grounded vessel that morning.

An incident report described the boat as a "metal frame with enclosed buoys, manually powered by running."

Baluchi told CNN that he set out from St. Augustine on Friday and planned to make his way out to the Gulf Stream, which would help propel him up the East Coast to New York.

He said he was making the trek because he wanted to raise money for first responder charities.

Baluchi decided he had to turn back because he was having problems with his tracking system and his backup device was missing.

He ended up on the Palm Coast beach about 22 miles south of where he started, saying he could get new equipment in that location.

Baluchi said his team was going to purchase a replacement device, so he could resume his journey, but the Coast Guard wouldn't let him.

A US Coast Guard spokesman told CNN that it had issued a captain of the port order requiring Baluchi to have specific safety and navigation equipment, have an escort boat and file a voyage plan before he sets off again.

"My team is working to get me a boat," he said. "They're working on that, to get some fishing company, they're wanting to sponsor me."

He said he'd rather make the trip on his own with support from his team on land.

"I don't want it, [it's] more exciting if nobody follows you," Baluchi said. "I don't want to spend money on a boat, I want to raise money for organizations."

Baluchi has had other unsuccessful voyages.

He tried to run from Florida to Bermuda twice in an inflatable bubble. The Coast Guard had to rescue him in 2014 and towed his bubble back to land in 2016, saying he violated their order not to embark.

CNN ran a story about him in 2012. Baluchi had told CNN that he fled Iran to escape persecution and came to the United States. Baluchi said he had run across the United States twice and around its perimeter once.

"One thing is I want show people, you know, is if sometimes you fail, never give up your dream," he said.

Baluchi's bubble boat is still on the beach, and he's planning to pick it up on Saturday to make the needed repairs and some upgrades so he can try again in the future.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609810

Reported Deaths: 7746
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1263481799
Ramsey53049910
Dakota47251475
Anoka43239465
Washington27676296
Stearns22670227
St. Louis18260319
Scott17701139
Wright16528153
Olmsted13517103
Sherburne1213096
Carver1074649
Clay829692
Rice8252111
Blue Earth770744
Crow Wing688599
Kandiyohi670085
Chisago627054
Otter Tail590687
Benton585398
Goodhue485674
Douglas478481
Mower477633
Winona463752
Itasca462768
Isanti446066
McLeod434361
Morrison427962
Beltrami410263
Nobles410050
Steele400819
Polk390872
Becker389357
Lyon365254
Carlton356958
Freeborn351134
Pine337623
Nicollet334245
Mille Lacs314956
Brown308840
Le Sueur299727
Cass288233
Todd288233
Meeker266044
Waseca240823
Martin237033
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198041
Dodge18973
Renville183446
Redwood178141
Houston175516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165023
Fillmore159210
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Swift107518
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84520
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3825
Lake of the Woods3484
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Mason City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 98°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 102°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
Staying hot through mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Building back agriculture

Image

Being safe at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/27/21)

Image

Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

Image

Sean's Weather 7/27

Image

4H members work to keep their farm animals cool during the Olmsted Co. Free Fair

Image

Carnival rides are now open at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Med City leaders weigh sale of more properties

Image

New reports dash landmark hopes for former Legends site

Image

Dodge County player drafted to NHL

Community Events