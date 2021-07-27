Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Tesla just had a very good quarter. Wall Street is not impressed

Tesla just had a very good quarter. Wall Street is not impressed

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The last time Tesla reported quarterly earnings this far above Wall Street expectations, in October of 2019, it started the stock on one of the most incredible bull runs ever.

Not this time.

Shares of Tesla were down 3% in early afternoon trading Tuesday, despite a strong second quarter that blew away Wall Street forecasts for both earnings and revenue. It's a sign that getting the market's biggest winner of 2020 back on track won't be easy.

Tesla's record $1.1 billion in net income in Q2 was more than twice the previous high it hit in the prior quarter and more than 10 times its entire 2020 net profit. Adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion and revenue of $12 billion both topped Wall Street forecasts by about 60%.

Problems, delays beyond the strong numbers

But this time investors are more focused on the problems that CEO Elon Musk and other Tesla executives discussed during a Monday evening conference call.

The company has once again pushed back the debut of its Cybertruck pickup and its semi-tractor heavy duty truck, this time into 2022, due mostly to battery shortages. Company leaders also discussed unexpected problems with the development of a promised "4680" battery that is supposed to provide a breakthrough in both battery costs and the distance a vehicle can travel on a single charge. They gave no time frame for when that battery will be available.

And Musk suggested that even though Tesla has started selling subscriptions for its full self-driving, or FSD, feature, the technology still isn't ready, even as he continued to promise it should be as soon as next year.

"We need to make full self-driving work in order for it to be a compelling value proposition," Musk said. "Right now ... does it make sense for somebody to [pay for an] FSD subscription? I think it's debatable."

These warnings on trucks, batteries and self-driving technology are a far more serious problem for Tesla and its shares than any bump they might get from one very good quarter, critics of the company say.

"Even though the earnings were good, they didn't in any way justify the multiples the shares are at," said analyst Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research, one of Tesla's harshest critics. "Musk's grandiose promises are the reason for these multiples. To own or buy the stock, you have to believe it's in the lead in batteries and in the lead in full self-driving. Yesterday went a long way to undo the air of invincibility around the company."

Bulls not giving up

But many analysts were impressed and continue to have bullish recommendations for Tesla shares.

Of the 38 analysts with recommendations on the stock, eight have strong buy recommendations and another six have buys, while 15 have a hold or neutral recommendation. The median 12-month target price of $700 is just below where the stock began the year, but it would represent a 10% increase from where it was trading Tuesday.

"We view this as a temporary overhang for the stock," said Dan Ives, tech analyst for Wedbush Securities, who has a $1,000 target price on Tesla shares. He said the delays in the battery technology, the self-driving technology and the Cybertruck and semi truck aren't major problems for car maker long-term.

"It was too utopian to think they're not going to have some speed bumps on their way [to] reaching the holy grail," he said. Although critics believe Tesla sales will be hurt as established automakers such as General Motors, Ford and Volkswagen convert to EVs in the coming decades, Ives said Tesla is well positioned to benefit from the global shift away from gas-powered cars.

"The demand picture is as strong as we've seen it," he said. "It's not a zero sum game. It's a big enough ocean for more than one boat."

Ives said this was an impressive quarter for Tesla. The company's previous two quarters disappointed Wall Street, sending shares plunging from their $900 high point in January just before disappointing fourth quarter results prompted this year's sell-off.

This most recent period was the best quarter the company had relative to expectations since the third quarter of 2019. In October of that year Tesla reported a surprise profit — on an adjusted basis — rather than an expected loss. Shares jumped 15% the next day, the first step on their way to a nearly 1,700% rise over the course of the next 15 months.

Tesla is close to opening plants in Texas and Germany, which should help with capacity and lowering costs going forward, said Adam Jonas, auto analyst with Morgan Stanley. He has a $900 price target on the stock.

"Tesla is not only among the fastest growing auto companies in the world, it is also one of the most profitable," he wrote in a note about Monday's results.

But even Jonas doesn't expect either the company's critics or its fans to change their views simply because of Monday's results.

"We do not see a significant change in narrative for bulls or bears," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609810

Reported Deaths: 7746
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1263481799
Ramsey53049910
Dakota47251475
Anoka43239465
Washington27676296
Stearns22670227
St. Louis18260319
Scott17701139
Wright16528153
Olmsted13517103
Sherburne1213096
Carver1074649
Clay829692
Rice8252111
Blue Earth770744
Crow Wing688599
Kandiyohi670085
Chisago627054
Otter Tail590687
Benton585398
Goodhue485674
Douglas478481
Mower477633
Winona463752
Itasca462768
Isanti446066
McLeod434361
Morrison427962
Beltrami410263
Nobles410050
Steele400819
Polk390872
Becker389357
Lyon365254
Carlton356958
Freeborn351134
Pine337623
Nicollet334245
Mille Lacs314956
Brown308840
Le Sueur299727
Cass288233
Todd288233
Meeker266044
Waseca240823
Martin237033
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198041
Dodge18973
Renville183446
Redwood178141
Houston175516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165023
Fillmore159210
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Swift107518
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84520
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3825
Lake of the Woods3484
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
Staying hot through mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

Image

Sean's Weather 7/27

Image

4H members work to keep their farm animals cool during the Olmsted Co. Free Fair

Image

Carnival rides are now open at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Med City leaders weigh sale of more properties

Image

New reports dash landmark hopes for former Legends site

Image

Dodge County player drafted to NHL

Image

Rochester looks into selling properties

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to UMN

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to University of MN

Community Events