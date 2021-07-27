Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

The Trump wing just keeps sinking deeper into conspiracy theories

The Trump wing just keeps sinking deeper into conspiracy theories

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that's totally ridiculous -- Biden isn't resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 -- talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump's most prominent supporters of late.

Here's MyPillow founder Mike Lindell in an interview Monday with none other than Steve Bannon:

"Once we have this symposium, how are the pathways of Donald Trump coming back? The first one would be, once we have the symposium, by the night of the 12th or the morning of the 13th, if everyone has seen it, including the administration that's in there now that didn't win, maybe, you know, Biden and Harris would say, hey, we're here to protect the country and resign!"

Lindell is hosting a cyber-symposium that ends on August 12 aimed at looking into various debunked theories about election fraud. And yes, he is trying to pump up interest in said symposium with these outlandish claims.

Then there's Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, Trump's former physician in the White House, who is irresponsibly speculating that either Biden will be forced to resign or will have the 25th Amendment invoked against him due to his health.

"There's something seriously going on with this man right now, and, you know, I think that he's either going to resign, they're going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they're going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now," Jackson told Fox News' Sean Hannity last week.

(Sidebar: How does the American Medical Association allow Jackson, a licensed physician, to make outrageous and false claims about the health of the sitting president of the United States? But I digress...)

What to make of these laughable predictions of imminent resignation? Simply this: The Republican Party has enabled Trump at every turn as he spent the last six years encouraging and fomenting conspiracy theories -- from Ted Cruz's father being involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy to the 2020 Iowa caucuses somehow being stolen to Donald Trump's phones in Trump Tower being tapped by the Obama administration to the Big Lie that Trump actually won the 2020 election -- somehow.

Meanwhile, an utter lack of trust among Trump supporters in the mainstream media, as well as a general collapse of a shared reality that stretches beyond partisan lines, have also played key roles in allowing such fantasies to fester.

Need evidence of how dangerous the promulgation of conspiracy theories actually is? Look no further than today's hearing of the House select committee to examine what happened during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. That insurrection, pushed by Trump, led to more than 100 police officers injured, five people killed and more than 500 charged by the Justice Department.

When the soil has been tilled for so long -- and so fruitfully by conservative media and some of the president's most outspoken supporters -- is it any surprise that we see ridiculous claims like Biden's resignation gain oxygen among the Trump base?

It is not. Which doesn't make it any better. But does reveal that Trump's influence within the GOP -- and the country at large -- remains vast in spite of the fact that he no longer holds any elected office.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609810

Reported Deaths: 7746
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1263481799
Ramsey53049910
Dakota47251475
Anoka43239465
Washington27676296
Stearns22670227
St. Louis18260319
Scott17701139
Wright16528153
Olmsted13517103
Sherburne1213096
Carver1074649
Clay829692
Rice8252111
Blue Earth770744
Crow Wing688599
Kandiyohi670085
Chisago627054
Otter Tail590687
Benton585398
Goodhue485674
Douglas478481
Mower477633
Winona463752
Itasca462768
Isanti446066
McLeod434361
Morrison427962
Beltrami410263
Nobles410050
Steele400819
Polk390872
Becker389357
Lyon365254
Carlton356958
Freeborn351134
Pine337623
Nicollet334245
Mille Lacs314956
Brown308840
Le Sueur299727
Cass288233
Todd288233
Meeker266044
Waseca240823
Martin237033
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198041
Dodge18973
Renville183446
Redwood178141
Houston175516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165023
Fillmore159210
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Swift107518
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84520
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3825
Lake of the Woods3484
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
Staying hot through mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

Image

Sean's Weather 7/27

Image

4H members work to keep their farm animals cool during the Olmsted Co. Free Fair

Image

Carnival rides are now open at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Med City leaders weigh sale of more properties

Image

New reports dash landmark hopes for former Legends site

Image

Dodge County player drafted to NHL

Image

Rochester looks into selling properties

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to UMN

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to University of MN

Community Events