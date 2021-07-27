Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch - Heat Advisory View Alerts

These are the industries where jobs still haven't returned

These are the industries where jobs still haven't returned

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

Job growth is outpacing economists' expectations, and there's still a long way -- and 6.8 million jobs -- to go before the nation's labor market returns to levels seen before Covid-19.

Economic recoveries, however, are not created equal, especially during a global pandemic that significantly altered the employment landscape.

Many businesses have reopened since vaccine availability has increased, resulting in a surge of customers, and the demand is outstripping the labor supply. The millions of workers furloughed or cast toward the sidelines aren't immediately available to return. While bolstered unemployment benefits have been cited as a reason for hiring challenges, economists say it's not that simple: Some workers moved locations or moved onto different jobs; some have been limited by child care needs and health concerns; and others have cited low wages and toxic workplaces as deterrents.

And some of those hardest-hit sectors and industries are still trying to claw out of very deep holes.

"There are a number of industries that are certainly lagging or have quite a ways to go," Sarah House, a senior economist for Wells Fargo, told CNN Business.

To determine which industries still have the furthest to reach their pre-pandemic jobs levels, CNN Business analyzed data from the latest US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Current Employment Statistics survey, which shows industry-level employment estimates through May 2021. Through this analysis, we determined the five industries with the greatest percentage share of job losses from February 2020 through May 2021.

Movie theaters

February 2020: 144,200 jobs

May 2021: 53,300 jobs (-63%)

People love a good comeback story, and the nation's movie houses are in need of one.

By the end of April 2020, practically all indoor theaters (some drive-ins excepted) had gone dark, and about 84% of cinema employees were out of work -- including the folks running the box offices, the ushers who tear tickets and clean the theaters, the concession workers who dish out the buttery popcorn, and the projectionists who ensure the films go off without a hitch.

Many of those jobs have yet to return. As of May 2021, employment in the industry remains 63%, or 91,000 jobs, below where it entered the pandemic.

The movie business has been upended. Theatrical releases were delayed, some production ceased, and streaming services surged in popularity as people holed up at home. The pandemic-related business pressures resulted in the closure of some theaters, including the beloved ArcLight and Pacific Theaters chains in California, which were lauded for their meticulous approach to film exhibition.

Overall though, the jobs are starting to come back, and in a big way. The industry has experienced the largest percentage increase in employment, with jobs up nearly 52% from January 2021 to 53,300 in May 2021, according to BLS data.

"I think this was an industry that everyone thought was going to go away, that the pandemic was going to kill the movie theater," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore.

Then came the plot twist:

"And it just hasn't happened," he said.

The lights have come back on, the projectors have started to hum again, and the majority of theaters have reopened. Comscore calculates that, at the start of July, about 80% of theaters in North America are operating as compared to the same period in 2019. Audiences have returned to see blockbuster releases such as "F9" and "Black Widow," the latter of which had a strong box office showing despite availability on Disney+.

There's optimism brewing among larger chains such as AMC and Cinemark Holdings on stronger box office returns and the ability to staff up while operating in a leaner fashion, which could include hiring fewer people than before.

Buffets

February 2020: 107,900 jobs

May 2021: 47,100 jobs (-56%)

In the pandemic's drubbing of the restaurant industry, the high-touch, communal, free-for-all smorgasbords took the biggest of licks.

The buffet business was left absolutely battered.

From its peak to trough -- February 2020 to April 2020 -- the cafeteria, buffet, and grill buffet industry lost 87% of its workforce, BLS data show. As restrictions have loosened and operators tweaked business models to include modified self-serve options, some jobs have returned.

But it's uncertain when, or even whether, they'll reach pre-pandemic levels.

From March 10, 2020, to July 9, 2021, about 30% of the 2,239 buffet restaurants tracked by food industry analytics firm Datassential have closed permanently. That's compared to 12.6% of the 793,244 restaurants Datassential tracks, said Mark Brandau, the firm's group manager.

Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes threw in the napkin in May 2020, permanently closing all 97 restaurants. Several other buffet restaurant chains such as Old Country Buffet and Cici's have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to allow for a reorganization of their businesses.

"Buffets were probably one of the more vulnerable places," said David Henkes, senior principal and head of strategic partnerships for Technomic, a Chicago-based foodservice research and consulting firm. "There have been struggles that the sector has had well before the pandemic."

The concept has waned in recent years for a variety of factors, Vox reported, noting challenges such as food costs, waste, rising competition from fast-casual eateries, and health and safety concerns.

Federal data from the US Census Bureau show a steady decline in the number of cafeterias, grill buffets and buffets, falling from about 7,350 establishments in 2007 to under 5,500 in 2019.

Limousine service

February 2020: 36,800 jobs

May 2021: 18,200 (-51%)

On Feb. 19, 2020, RMA Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation closed an acquisition that would make it one of the largest private ground transportation companies in the nation. RMA was set to have a record first quarter, said CEO Robert Alexander, who founded the Rockville, Maryland-based RMA in 1988.

Then Covid-19 hit.

"Imagine your car running at 100 miles per hour, and you lock your brakes up," said Alexander, who also serves as the president of the National Limousine Association.

In April 2020, NLA member businesses reported a 90% drop in revenue, Alexander said. In the weeks and months that followed, Alexander helped members cut costs, while RMA did the same: It was forced to reduce its 1,400-person workforce by 80%; the company more than halved its 900-vehicle fleet.

"It stunk," Alexander said. "It really stunk. We had a lot of people we really cared a lot about."

At the midpoint of last year, the number of jobs in the limousine service industry were down nearly 58% from the 36,800 total in February 2020. Employment has slowly ticked back up, reaching as high as 18,200 in May 2021, BLS data show.

The increase in vaccinations, easing of restrictions and return to travel bode well for the private transportation industry. Now it comes down to building businesses back up to meet demand, he said.

"We see that travel is coming back with a vengeance, and we need to start scaling for that," he said. "But you can't just wave your wand and have these [employees] come back."

Many employees who were laid off went to work for ridesharing companies, took delivery jobs, or left the industry entirely, he said.

RMA has raised wages. Other companies such as A-National Limousine in Atlanta, Georgia, have offered signing bonuses and started paying recruiters, said Darrell Anderson, the company's president.

"It's tough getting back to the staffing levels, even though we have the work," Anderson said.

Performing arts theaters and dance companies

February 2020: 97,500 jobs

May 2021: 50,000 (-49%)

When the theater stages went dark and the concert halls fell silent, they were glaring indicators that an economic engine would soon start to sputter.

The US arts and creative industries -- a cornucopia of artists, singers, cultural activities, advertising and cinema -- have a projected annual economic impact of $920 billion, contributing about 4.3% of the nation's gross domestic product, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates for 2019.

From April 2020 through July 2020, the creative industries lost an estimated 2.7 million jobs and more than $150 billion in revenue, according to projections from the Brookings Institution released in September 2020 on the pandemic's impact on the arts.

While some elements of the arts business -- the graphic design and creative legs -- experienced V-shaped recoveries, the employment recovery paths in the performing arts were L-shaped. Those taking the biggest hits were artists who graced the stages of theaters, concert halls and amphitheaters. And when those types of attractions shutter, it sends a ripple effect through surrounding businesses and communities.

"Everything in the economy plays off of each other, and this looked more like a natural disaster," said Michael Seman, assistant professor at Colorado State University's Arts Management school and a co-author of the Brookings report. "This was Katrina happening everywhere all at once for an indeterminate length of time."

Most of those jobs still are slow to come back. As of May 2021, jobs in theater and dance were down 49% from where they were in February 2020, according to BLS data. And through the second quarter of 2021, when there was a 5.4% overall unemployment rate, 35.5% of actors, 27.9% of dancers and choreographers, and 13.5% of musicians were unemployed, according to data from the National Endowment for the Arts' Research & Analysis office.

While the nation is reopening and live performances have returned, many theaters can't simply "flip a switch" and reopen, as the Seattle Times reported this month, noting the time-consuming process of auditions, rehearsals, building sets and programming, combined with navigating tight -- if not negative -- finances, and not to mention ongoing public health concerns that may keep people out of indoor spaces.

Book stores and news dealers

February 2020: 81,000 jobs

May 2021: 41,600, [-49%]

In April 2019, revenue at the nation's book stores totaled $650 million, according to US Census Bureau data, which do not include pure-play online retailers or companies with distribution centers for online products. Those sales fell to $169 million in April 2020.

The health and safety restrictions coupled with fears of an elongated economic downturn sparked concern among many in the retail sector, especially small and independent book stores.

In June 2020, a member survey had the American Booksellers Association -- the trade group that represents about 1,800 indie book stores -- worried that one-quarter of those booksellers could go out of business, CEO Allison Hill said.

That wasn't the case.

Since the pandemic, 74 of ABA members closed permanently while another 82 opened, she said.

"There are a lot of changes, a lot of fluidity," she said. "I think the pandemic disrupted everything, and so people are experimenting more."

She's seen an increase in non-traditional store models, more pop-ups, more mobile operators. Member businesses also have grown more nimble -- cutting hours, reducing staffing -- to ease costs, she said.

That being said, challenges remain throughout the industry. Businesses already on thin margins are running into the red and running out of cash, she said.

"You finally get over the mountain, now there's a river to cross," she said.

In Tucson, Arizona, Antigone Books, canceled all events indefinitely and had to "majorly scale back all of our operations," co-owner Kate Stern told CNN Business. The shop reduced staffing, limited operating hours and pivoted to focus more on online sales.

"[Offering online sales] is a cool thing, but not only do we have an additional business to run, we're not really set up to do a large-scale online business," she said. "We just computerized two years ago and were on Rolodexes until then."

2020 was a rough year, but Stern and her co-owners have an optimistic outlook. Now the business is starting to rehire.

"It's going to take a while to get a very steady staff in place where we can start doing events and programs again," she said.

The BLS estimates give a sense as to the depth of the losses across the industry and how employment gains have been stubborn in recent months. Book stores and newsstands are down 39,400 jobs, or nearly half, from February 2020. From January 2021 through May 2021, levels have held flat.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609810

Reported Deaths: 7746
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1263481799
Ramsey53049910
Dakota47251475
Anoka43239465
Washington27676296
Stearns22670227
St. Louis18260319
Scott17701139
Wright16528153
Olmsted13517103
Sherburne1213096
Carver1074649
Clay829692
Rice8252111
Blue Earth770744
Crow Wing688599
Kandiyohi670085
Chisago627054
Otter Tail590687
Benton585398
Goodhue485674
Douglas478481
Mower477633
Winona463752
Itasca462768
Isanti446066
McLeod434361
Morrison427962
Beltrami410263
Nobles410050
Steele400819
Polk390872
Becker389357
Lyon365254
Carlton356958
Freeborn351134
Pine337623
Nicollet334245
Mille Lacs314956
Brown308840
Le Sueur299727
Cass288233
Todd288233
Meeker266044
Waseca240823
Martin237033
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198041
Dodge18973
Renville183446
Redwood178141
Houston175516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165023
Fillmore159210
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Swift107518
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84520
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3825
Lake of the Woods3484
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
Staying hot through mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

Image

Sean's Weather 7/27

Image

4H members work to keep their farm animals cool during the Olmsted Co. Free Fair

Image

Carnival rides are now open at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Med City leaders weigh sale of more properties

Image

New reports dash landmark hopes for former Legends site

Image

Dodge County player drafted to NHL

Image

Rochester looks into selling properties

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to UMN

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to University of MN

Community Events