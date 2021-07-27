Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Atlanta-area spa shooter pleads guilty to four killings and gets life in prison, but still could face death penalty

Atlanta-area spa shooter pleads guilty to four killings and gets life in prison, but still could face death penalty

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Maria Cartaya, Amara Walker, Angela Barajas and Eric Levenson, CNN

The Georgia man accused of fatally shooting eight people at three Atlanta-area spas in March pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the killings and was sentenced to life in prison, although he still faces the possibility of the death penalty.

Robert Aaron Long agreed in a Cherokee County courtroom to plead guilty to 23 charges in all, including four counts of malice murder, and was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus 35 years.

The sentence represents the first part of a lengthy legal path ahead. Long still faces an additional 19 charges in nearby Fulton County, where prosecutors will be pursuing the death penalty for hate crimes targeting the sex and race of the victims.

In court Tuesday, wearing handcuffs tied to his waist, Long stood at the lectern and calmly explained how and why he carried out the first of his three spa shootings.

Feeling hopeless and suicidal due to what he described as an addiction to sex, Long purchased a gun and ammo, drove to a liquor store to buy alcohol, and then arrived at Young's Asian Massage, where he said he had previously received sexual services. There, he sat in his car for about an hour drinking and deciding between killing himself or the people in the spa, he said.

He made up his mind and then went inside and got a "service" in a back room, he told the court. Afterward, he went to the bathroom, and when he came out,he started shooting at people, he said. He did not know or recognize any of the victims.

"How long was it between the first shot and the time that you left, if you recall?" the judge asked.

"It didn't feel like more than five minutes," Long said.

The comments reveal his own perspective about the killings on March 16, when Long opened fire at Young's spa, about 30 miles outside Atlanta in Cherokee County, and then at two neighboring spas in northeast Atlanta. He was arrested several hours later about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

Six of the eight victims were Asian women, and the shooting emphasized the wider rise in racism and violence against Asian Americans over the past year. In particular, the attacks illuminated the specific misogyny and racism that Asian women face.

The hate crime charges against Long in Fulton County are believed to be the first application of the law in Georgia.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said she intended to seek the death penalty and hate crime charges based on gender had there not been a plea deal. She said that their investigation did not show Long had any bias or prejudice against Asians, and so prosecutors would not have sought a hate crime enhancement based on race.

Defense attorney Zachary H. Smith said in a statement he hoped prosecutors in Fulton County would also agree to a plea deal without the death penalty.

"It has been Mr. Long's desire to accept responsibility for his actions on March 16 from the time that he interviewed with police after his arrest," Smith said. "The Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace worked with us to negotiate this case to achieve today's result bringing finality in Cherokee County. It is our hope that the Fulton County District Attorney follows D.A. Wallace's example and agrees to a similar resolution in that county."

Shooter blames sexual addiction

The fatal shooting at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth left five people shot and four dead: Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

After Long's arrest, he told authorities the shootings were "not racially motivated," according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. He told authorities he believed he had a sex addiction and that he saw the spas as "a temptation ... that he wanted to eliminate," Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said then.

In court on Tuesday, he explained further why his "sexual struggles" caused such issues in his life.

"The avenues I take to meet those desires, it never felt like I had a lot of control over those urges and I became obsessive to the point where it would occupy a lot of my thought space," he said. "It's hurt a lot of the relationships in my life, and I still found myself going back to it even after all the efforts I made to treating it, coping skills with it, and I'd still go back to it."

Elcias Hernandez Ortiz, the lone survivor of the shooting, became emotional as he shared with the court in a raspy, soft voice about how difficult the last few months have been for him and his 10-year-old daughter. Ortiz was shot in the face and a bullet remains lodged in him.

"This has affected my voice. I used to sing, and now I won't be able to anymore," he said.

He said that Long doesn't deserve freedom.

"How many lives did he take away? And he tried to take away mine too," he said.

The wife of Michels, Bonnie, also shared her pain and anguish with the court.

"A part of me died with him that day. He was my rock," she said. They had been married for 24 years.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609810

Reported Deaths: 7746
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1263481799
Ramsey53049910
Dakota47251475
Anoka43239465
Washington27676296
Stearns22670227
St. Louis18260319
Scott17701139
Wright16528153
Olmsted13517103
Sherburne1213096
Carver1074649
Clay829692
Rice8252111
Blue Earth770744
Crow Wing688599
Kandiyohi670085
Chisago627054
Otter Tail590687
Benton585398
Goodhue485674
Douglas478481
Mower477633
Winona463752
Itasca462768
Isanti446066
McLeod434361
Morrison427962
Beltrami410263
Nobles410050
Steele400819
Polk390872
Becker389357
Lyon365254
Carlton356958
Freeborn351134
Pine337623
Nicollet334245
Mille Lacs314956
Brown308840
Le Sueur299727
Cass288233
Todd288233
Meeker266044
Waseca240823
Martin237033
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198041
Dodge18973
Renville183446
Redwood178141
Houston175516
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165023
Fillmore159210
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Swift107518
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84520
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4037
Traverse3825
Lake of the Woods3484
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
Staying hot through mid-week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

Image

Sean's Weather 7/27

Image

4H members work to keep their farm animals cool during the Olmsted Co. Free Fair

Image

Carnival rides are now open at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Med City leaders weigh sale of more properties

Image

New reports dash landmark hopes for former Legends site

Image

Dodge County player drafted to NHL

Image

Rochester looks into selling properties

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to UMN

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to University of MN

Community Events