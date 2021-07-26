Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Kansas City Chiefs plan to keep nickname but retire mascot 'Warpaint'

Kansas City Chiefs plan to keep nickname but retire mascot 'Warpaint'

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: By Kevin Dotson and Steve Almasy, CNN

The NFL's Kansas City Chiefs won't be changing the team's nickname anytime soon, but are retiring their horse mascot named "Warpaint," according to organization president, Mark Donovan.

His comments came after MLB's Cleveland Indians announced Friday they would become the Cleveland Guardians next year.

The Indians will join the NFL's Washington Football Team, formerly the Washington Redskins, in moving on in recent years from a name evoking Native Americans.

But the Chiefs, like the MLB's Atlanta Braves, don't plan a name change.

"We have a really good American Indian working group that provides us real guidance and feedback and perspective on this issue," Donovan said Monday at a news conference.

He said Cleveland's recent decision doesn't change Kansas City's approach.

"We're going to continue to create opportunities to educate, create awareness and work exactly as we have over the past eight years now with the working group," he said.

One difference fans will notice at Arrowhead Stadium next season is the absence of Kansas City's horse mascot Warpaint.

"A lot of reasons for that, but we just feel like it's the right thing to do," Donovan said.

Since 2009, the sorrel tobiano mare has been a fixture at Chiefs home games.

The Warpaint tradition was reintroduced as part of the team's 50th anniversary season after a 20-year hiatus. In earlier iterations, Warpaint had been mounted by a rider dressed in traditional Native American headdress and garb.

In August 2020 the Chiefs banned fans from wearing ceremonial headdresses and Native American-style face paint in the team's stadium.

The team still allows fans to do a cheer called the tomahawk chop. There is also a pregame tradition of beating a drum.

The Chiefs are named for former Kansas City mayor Harold Roe Bartle, a White man who impersonated Native American culture.

Before becoming mayor, Bartle was actively involved in leadership of the Boy Scouts of America. In 1925, he created the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, a scouting organization that drew on Native American heritage and customs.

Bartle was not a Native American, but claimed he was "inducted into a local tribute of the Arapaho people," according to Mohawk journalist Vincent Schilling. Bartle was called "Lone Bear," and later came to be colloquially known as "Chief."

Nearly 40 years later, Bartle served two terms as mayor of Kansas City and helped bring the Dallas Texans football team there. The team was eventually renamed the Chiefs in Bartle's honor.

The Chiefs' first preseason home game is August 27.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Summertime heat and storms this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City leaders weigh sale of more properties

Image

New reports dash landmark hopes for former Legends site

Image

Dodge County player drafted to NHL

Image

Rochester looks into selling properties

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to UMN

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to University of MN

Image

Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

Image

Reports: former Legends property not a landmark

Image

Recruiting new officers

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/26/21)

Community Events