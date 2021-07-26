Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Some people are seeking out a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine after getting J&J shot

Some people are seeking out a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine after getting J&J shot

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

Jason Gallagher, an infectious disease pharmacist in Philadelphia had gotten the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine through a clinical trial in November, but this summer he didn't like the direction Covid-19 cases were taking due to variants.

"Come June, I started to get nervous about this Delta variant spreading and had some travel plans," said Gallagher, a clinical professor at Temple University School of Pharmacy.

So, Gallagher decided to get a dose of a different mRNA vaccine, even though he was already considered fully protected with his single dose of the J&J vaccine.

Once word got around that he got an extra dose, he started hearing from many others who had done the same.

"My phone was kind of ringing off the hook for a week," Gallagher said.

Right now, trying to boost your immune system with an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine after a J&J shot is not recommended. The vaccine makers are studying whether that needs to change.

Gallagher is not the only scientist who is getting ahead of the guidance.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist who works with Georgetown University tweeted in June that she got an mRNA vaccine after having had the J&J shot, so that she would be "as protected as possible from the Delta variant."

In June, Dr. Vin Gupta, a professor at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation also tweeted the advice he said he's given patients: "If you received the 1-dose J&J, go and get 1-shot of Pfizer or Moderna as a "booster" when you're able. Most I know who got J&J are doing it and are telling others the same — since two seems better than 1 re: delta."

More than 13.2 million people in the US have gotten the J&J single dose vaccine, according to the CDC. The vaccine is effective and protects well against hospitalization and death, studies show.

In a statement, Johnson and Johnson said, "We believe that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine will continue to offer durable protection, and at present there is no evidence to suggest a need for a booster dose to be administered."

Health experts CNN spoke to said people's interest in another dose seemed to pick up as the Delta variant started spreading and after research from New York University found some evidence that people who got the J&J vaccine might benefit from an additional dose.

That study is a preprint, meaning it was not subject to careful peer review. It was done on blood from vaccinated volunteers, so it did not reflect real world conditions, but it showed that at least some of the newly emerging variants, including the Delta variant, may evade the protection offered by a single dose of the vaccine.

That study contradicted an earlier finding from J&J published in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed a single dose of its vaccine protected well against the Delta variant, with protection lasting at least eight months.

That protection, Dr. John Zaia, the director of the Center for Gene Therapy at City of Hope in California said, is demonstrated by the current data on hospitalizations. He does not recommend an additional dose.

"We have not yet seen anyone saying that hospitalized people in the United States are those that got the J&J vaccine. I think that tells us a lot," Zaia said.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security does not recommend an additional dose either. He said the data doesn't support the need for it.

"There's a lot of people who like to beat up on the J&J vaccine; however, when you look at what we want in a vaccine, we want it to prevent serious disease, hospitalization and death, and I see no indication that the J&J vaccine is failing at the primary tasks that it's designed to do," Adalja said.

Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center in Philadelphia agrees and said J&J is still an "excellent" vaccine.

"I don't know of any data that suggests the need for a booster dose," Offit said. "I understand that has become a thing, but the vaccines still induce excellent protection against critical disease caused by the Delta variant."

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University is not making a recommendation, but he's seen a growing interest.

"People are talking about it more overtly, not only just among themselves," Schaffner said. "There's an awful lot of folks out there, and I think it's a substantial number, the more I hear about this, who are working the system."

People vaccinated with the J&J vaccine must work the system because it is against the official guidance for a pharmacy or a vaccine clinic to give an additional dose. That could change once a vaccine is authorized by the FDA. Then a doctor could prescribe it off-label. But for now people are finding ways around the guidance.

Schaffner said he's heard some people have gone out of state to get an extra dose, since there is no national vaccine registry. He's also heard that others have found pharmacies and vaccine sites that don't ask a lot of questions.

"They're just happy for you to come in and get a vaccine," Schaffner said.

Schaffner said there is no real data to show that an additional dose would be harmful, so if patients are asking about an additional dose, it may be possible that doctors are figuring that into their calculations in counseling patients.

"The question not only in the patient's mind, but in the doctors mind is, 'well, if it's not going to hurt? What harm could it do?'" Schaffner said. The doctor may also be thinking, "I can't tell you how much benefits you're going to get, but maybe it'll make us both feel better.'"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Summertime heat and storms this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Recruiting new officers

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/26/21)

Image

George Weather Toss

Image

Los Jarritos Fight

Image

New incentives to recruit officers

Image

Olmsted County Free Fair is Back in 2021

Image

Conflicting recommendations regarding mask wearing for students ahead of school

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair is officially back in action!

Image

Sean's Weather 7/26

Image

DREAMS COME TRUE

Community Events