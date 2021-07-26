Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Summer Olympics Competitions Fast Facts

Summer Olympics Competitions Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's some background information about the Summer Olympics, which is held every four years.

The 2020 Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo in 2021. The Games are delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2016, the games were held August 5-21, in Rio de Janeiro.

Paris is slated to be the host city for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 2028 Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles, marking the first time since 1996 the competition is taking place in the United States.

The 2032 Olympic Games will be held in Brisbane, Australia.

Summer Olympics Facts and History

The first revival of the Olympics was held in Athens, Greece, from April 6, 1896, to April 15, 1896.

The first modern Summer Olympics champion was James Connolly (USA), who won the triple jump event.

Fourteen nations and 241 athletes (all men) competed in 43 events at the first modern Summer Olympics.

The Olympic Flame was first lit during the opening ceremony of the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam.

The ancient Games were held between, at least, 776 BC and 393 AD.

Aquatics

1896 - Swimming is part of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens. The first events are freestyle and breaststroke.
1900 - Men's water polo is added to the Olympic Games in Paris. Backstroke is added to the swimming events.
1904 - Diving is added to the Olympics in St. Louis.
1912 - Women's swimming and diving are added to the Olympics in Stockholm.
1984 - Individual and duet synchronized swimming are added to the Olympics in Los Angeles.
1996 - Synchronized swimming is changed to team competition. Each team has eight members.
2000 - Synchronized diving and women's water polo are added to the Olympics in Sydney. Synchronized swimming is altered again to include both team and duet competition.
2008 - A 10km swimming race, in open water rather than a pool, debuts at the Olympics. Both men and women compete.

Archery

1900 - Archery is added to the Olympic Games in Paris.
1912 - Archery is excluded from the Olympics in Stockholm.
1920 - The last time archery appears in the Olympics until 1972.
1972 - Archery is added back into the Olympic competition in Munich, Germany.
1988 - Team archery is added to the Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.
1992 - The Olympic Round archery format is established at the Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Athletics (Track & Field)

776 BC - Athletics are part of the first ancient Olympic Games in Greece.
1896 - Athletics are part of the first modern Olympics in Athens. Competitions included are 100m, 1,500m, 110m hurdles, Marathon, long jump, triple jump, pole vault, discus, shot put and high jump.
1924 - Women's athletics events are added to the Olympics in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Competitions included are 100m, 800m, 4 x 100m, high jump and discus.
1984 - Women's marathon is added to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
2008 - The women's 3000m steeplechase debuts as an Olympic event.

Badminton

1972 - Badminton is a demonstration sport at the Olympics in Munich.
1992 - Badminton is officially added to the Olympics in Barcelona.

Baseball

1992 - Baseball is added to the Olympics in Barcelona.
2012 - Baseball is dropped from the Olympics in London.
2021 - Baseball and softball return for the Tokyo Games.

Basketball

1904 - Basketball is an exhibition event at the Olympics in St. Louis.
1936 - Men's basketball is added to the Olympics in Berlin.
1976 - Women's basketball is added to the Olympics in Montreal.
1992 - Participation rules are changed to allow professional basketball players to participate on the Olympic teams.

Beach Volleyball

1996 - Men's and women's beach volleyball is added to the Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Boxing

688 BC - Boxing is added to the ancient Olympic Games.
1896 - A committee decides that boxing is too dangerous for the modern Olympic Games.
1904 - Boxing is added to the Olympic Games in St. Louis.
1912 - Boxing is eliminated from the Olympics in Stockholm due to a law banning boxing in Sweden.
1920 - Boxing is added again to the Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium.
2012 - Women's boxing makes its debut at the London Olympics.

Canoeing

1924 - Canoe/kayak flatwater racing is an exhibition event at the Olympics in Paris.
1936 - Men's canoe/kayak flatwater racing is added to the Olympics in Berlin.
1948 - Women's canoe/kayak flatwater racing is added to the Olympics in London.
1972 - Canoe/kayak slalom racing is added to the Olympics in Munich.
1992 - Canoe/kayak slalom racing is a competition in the Olympics in Barcelona for the first time since 1972.

Cycling

1896 - Cycling is part of the first modern Olympics in Athens. The two events are road race and track cycling.
1996 - Mountain bike racing debuts at the Atlanta Olympics.
2008 - Bicycle Moto Cross (BMX) debuts as an Olympic event, for both men and women.

Equestrian

1900 - Jumping is added to the Olympic game in Paris.
1912 - Dressage and Eventing are added to jumping as the three areas of equestrian events at the Olympics in Stockholm.
1952 - Participation rules are changed to allow non-cavalry officers to compete in the Olympics.

Fencing

1896 - Fencing is part of the first modern Olympics in Athens.

Football (Soccer)

1896 - Football is an exhibition event at the first modern Olympics in Athens.
1908 - Football is added to the Olympic Games in London.
1984 - Participation rules are changed to allow professional football players to participate on the Olympic teams.

Golf

1900 - Golf makes its debut at the Olympics in Paris.
2016 - After a 112-year hiatus, golf is included at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Gymnastics

1896 - Men's artistic gymnastics is part of the first modern Olympics in Athens. The men compete in six apparatus: horizontal bar, parallel bars, pommel horse, rings, vault, and rope climbing.
1928 - Women's artistic gymnastics is added to the Olympics in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
1936 - Men's artistic gymnastics individual events are changed to include floor exercises, side horse (pommel horse), rings, parallel bars, horizontal bar and long horse (vault) at the Olympics in Berlin.
1952 - Women's artistic gymnastics individual events introduce the four-apparatus format: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercises at the Olympics in Helsinki.
1984 - Rhythmic gymnastics is an exhibition event at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
1996 - Rhythmic gymnastics is added to the Olympics in Atlanta.
2000 - Trampoline is added to the Olympics in Sydney.

Handball

1936 - Handball is an exhibition event at the Olympic Games in Berlin.
1972 - Handball is added to the Olympics in Munich.

Hockey

1908 - Field hockey is added to the Olympics in London.

Judo

1964 - Men's judo becomes the first Asian sport to be added to the Olympics in Tokyo.
1992 - Women's judo is added to the Olympics in Barcelona.

Karate

2021 - Karate will appear in the Tokyo Games.

Modern Pentathlon

The Modern pentathlon includes shooting, fencing, swimming, riding, and cross-country running.
708 BC - Ancient pentathlon is added in the ancient Olympic Games.
1912 - Men's modern pentathlon is added to the Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden.
2000 - Women's modern pentathlon is added to the Olympics in Sydney.

Rowing

1900 - Men's rowing is added to the Olympics in Paris.
1976 - Women's rowing is added to the Olympics in Montreal.

Rugby

2016 - Rugby sevens debuts at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Sailing

1900 - Sailing is added to the Olympics in Paris.

Shooting

1896 - Men's shooting is part of the first modern Olympics in Athens.
1984 - Women's shooting is added to the Olympics in Los Angeles.

Skateboarding

2021 - Skateboarding will appear in the Tokyo Games.

Softball

1996 - Softball is added to the Olympics in Atlanta.
2012 - Softball is dropped from the Olympics in London.
2021 - Softball and baseball return for the Tokyo Games.

Sports Climbing

2021 - Sports climbing will appear in the Tokyo Games.

Surfing

2021 - Surfing will appear in the Tokyo Games.

Table Tennis

1988 - Table tennis is added to the Olympics in Seoul.

Taekwondo

1980 - The IOC officially recognizes taekwondo as an Olympic sport.
1988 and 1992 - Taekwondo is an exhibition event at the Olympic Games in Seoul and Barcelona.
2000 - Taekwondo is officially added to the Olympic Games in Sydney as a competitive event.

Tennis

1896-1924 - Tennis is included in the Olympic Games.
1984 - Tennis is an exhibition event at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
1988 - Tennis is reinstated at the Olympic Games in Seoul.

Triathlon

Participants swim 1500 meters, cycle 40 kilometers and run 10 km in succession.
1994 - The IOC officially recognizes the triathlon as an Olympic sport.
2000 - Triathlon is added to the Olympics in Sydney.

Volleyball

1964 - Men's and women's volleyball is added to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Weightlifting

1896 - Weightlifting is part of the first modern Olympics in Athens.
2000 - Women's weightlifting is added to the Olympics in Sydney.

Wrestling

776 BC - Wrestling is part of the first ancient Olympic Games in Greece.
1896 - Greco-Roman wrestling is part of the first modern Olympics in Athens.
1904 - Free style wrestling is included in the Olympics.
1908 - After a brief hiatus, Greco-Roman wrestling is reinstated in the Olympics.
2004 - Women's free style wrestling is added to the Olympics in Athens.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Summertime heat and storms this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

George Weather Toss

Image

Los Jarritos Fight

Image

New incentives to recruit officers

Image

Olmsted County Free Fair is Back in 2021

Image

Conflicting recommendations regarding mask wearing for students ahead of school

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair is officially back in action!

Image

Sean's Weather 7/26

Image

DREAMS COME TRUE

Image

TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Image

QUARRY HILL NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Community Events