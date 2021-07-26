Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

In these 2 states, every county is listed as 'high transmission' for Covid-19

In these 2 states, every county is listed as 'high transmission' for Covid-19

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 2:31 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 2:31 PM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Florida and Arkansas currently share a grim distinction when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.

Every one of the two state's counties is now listed as having "high" levels of community transmission, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC lists high transmission in nearly every county in several other states, including Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The CDC considers a county to have high transmission if there have been 100 or more cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents or a test positivity rate of 10% or higher in the past seven days.

Nearly 44% of US counties fall into this category, according to the latest CDC county-level update.

New cases triple over two weeks in Florida

Over the past week, Florida accounted for nearly a quarter of all cases in the United States -- more than any other state.

Florida, with 67 counties, reported an average of 10,452 new cases each day over the past week -- more than triple the daily average from two weeks ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The case rate in Florida over the past week -- about 49 new cases per 100,000 people each day -- is more than three times the US rate of about 16 new cases per 100,000 people each day. Only Arkansas and Louisiana had higher case rates over the past week.

Florida hospitals are grappling with a surge of Covid-19 patients.

"We could be an entire hospital full of Covid in a matter of a month if things don't begin to slow down or vaccinations don't increase," Chad Neilsen, the director of infection prevention at the University of Florida Health Jacksonville, told CNN last week. Neilsen added that 90% of Covid patients at the hospital are not vaccinated.

Florida also reported more Covid-19 deaths than any other state over the past week -- a total of 282 over the past week -- the sixth highest per capita rate of deaths in the country.

The state has fully vaccinated 48.5% of its residents, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- below the US rate of 49.1%.

Low vaccination rate in Arkansas

Arkansas, with 75 counties, reported 11,748 new cases and 56 new deaths this past week with a positivity rating of 19.3% according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

About 36% of Arkansas residents are fully vaccinated, the site reported.

The GOP governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, says Covid infections are soaring because of the low vaccination rate

"This is a pivotal moment in our race against the Covid virus. We have school coming up. We have a lot of sports activities that people are expecting and anxious about," Hutchinson told CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday on "State of the Union."

"And what's holding us back is a low vaccination rate," said Hutchinson.

But, the governor said, a push to get people vaccinated is working, with a 40% increase in vaccinations since he's been holding Town Hall meetings promoting vaccination.

"We're seeing people that were previously resistant or hesitant about it coming in and getting the vaccination," he said.

LA County tops 3,000 new daily cases

The most populous county in the US is also recording a high transmission rate.

Los Angeles County -- with a population of about 10 million -- reported 3,058 new Covid-19 cases Friday, the third day in a row that the county reported more than 2,500 cases, county health officials said in a news release.

"As transmission accelerates in L.A. County, Public Health cautions that unvaccinated people are becoming infected at 2.7 times the rate of transmission of just one month ago," the department said in the release.

More than 10,000 cases were reported over the last four days, health officials said, warning about the accelerating transmission in the county.

Hospitalizations are also increasing countywide, the department said. A total of 655 people in Los Angeles are currently hospitalized, an increase of more than 200 people since last week.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Heat Trend on Tap for Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conflicting recommendations regarding mask wearing for students ahead of school

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair is officially back in action!

Image

Sean's Weather 7/26

Image

DREAMS COME TRUE

Image

TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Image

QUARRY HILL NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

QUARRY NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

Rochester Honkers bat boy wrapping up two years with the team

Image

The Curling Club of Rochester is at the Olmsted County Fair this year

Image

Motocross at Spring Creek National

Community Events