Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Anna Kiesenhofer is a math genius who just pulled off one of the biggest shocks in Olympics history

Anna Kiesenhofer is a math genius who just pulled off one of the biggest shocks in Olympics history

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 12:21 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 12:21 PM
Posted By: By Coy Wire and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Nobody was speaking about Anna Kiesenhofer ahead of the Tokyo 2020 women's road race, but they certainly are now.

The Austrian rider was considered a novice compared to her competitors, notably defending champion Anna van der Breggen, former Olympic bronze medalist Elisa Longo Borghini, Britain's Lizzie Deignan, Germany's Lisa Brennauer and former world title champion Annemiek van Vleuten.

But Kiesenhofer, who only turned pro in 2017, wasn't flustered by the world-class roster. Instead, she powered through the 147-kilometer course, battling blistering heat and grueling humidity to secure Austria's first cycling Olympic gold medal since 1896.

"It was pretty extreme," Kiesenhofer tells CNN Sport's Coy Wire. "I have never emptied myself that much in my life, I just killed every single muscle firewall in my legs."

'I couldn't believe it'

If others had assumed Kiesenhofer was making up in the numbers in Sunday's peloton, the 30-year-old Austrian certainly didn't.

"There's always this little hope, this little thought, yeah, I might win," she says. "If I'm at the start line, it means I'm prepared, I want to win. But also, I know realistically, I'm not supposed to win here."

She was part of a breakaway group from the very first moment, but it was only in the final stretch that Kiesenhofer emerged as a dark horse, going solo for the last 40 kilometers when she started "riding for gold."

As it turned out, competing without the weight of expectation helped Kiesenhofer keep her composure as she finished the race in under four hours -- 75 seconds ahead of silver medalist Van Vleuten.

When the Austrian cyclist realized she'd won gold she threw her arms in the air before staggering towards her team, crying tears of joy in disbelief.

"It was unrealistic, because nobody would have believed it," she says. "It was just incredible. I couldn't believe it, even crossing the line I couldn't believe it."

Family support

As she went solo in those closing kilometers, Kiesenhofer says she was motivated by memories of her loved ones, who were living every moment of the race with her back in Austria, where they were watching a livestream of the event.

"My family, I knew they were watching, I visualized them," she says. "I was thinking of them, of some past coaches I had had, of friends who were my motivation."

Even though her family aren't "much into cycling," Kiesenhofer says that ultimately, they just want her to be happy, even if that means fighting to beat the odds and become an Olympic champion.

"They don't know much about cycling, the sport itself [...] it's a big motivation for me during a race, to know she's watching, even though she [mother] doesn't really have a clue."

A psychological edge

As an accomplished academic turned Olympic gold medalist, Kiesenhofer says she has always marched to the beat of her own drum.

She hasn't been part of a pro cycling team since 2017, a decision she's stuck with of her own volition.

Kiesenhofer acknowledges that she's learned from past coaches, but says that fundamentally, "It just didn't fit my character. I like to be independent. I like to make my choices like my training plan, my races and so on. I have just this lonely fighter approach."

What she may lack in physical support, she certainly makes up by using her intellectual prowess.

Having earned a master's degree in mathematics from the University of Cambridge, England and a PhD in applied mathematics from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona, Kiesenhofer meticulously plans her own training, nutrition and race strategy.

"As a mathematician you're used to solving problems on your own, so that's the way I approach cycling," she says.

"Many cyclists are used to having people that actually do that for them [...] I mean, they have a trainer, they have a nutritionist, they have the guy that plans the race for them," she adds. I just do all these jobs myself."

'I dare to be different'

The key to her success? She's not afraid to embrace the aspects of her character that make her unique.

"I dare to be different. I have a different approach and this means that I'm also unpredictable, and that's exactly what happened yesterday," she says. "People didn't predict, people didn't think that I might win."

She says she hopes her story can inspire others to, "not to give up, to persevere [...] do what suits your character."

"You just have to follow your instincts," she adds.

Those instincts will see her honor a commitment to deliver university lectures next semester.

"I've heard from my colleagues," she adds. "I know that students are always Googling the name of the teacher. In the past I had students following my cycling and wishing me luck when they knew a race was coming up."

Despite the newfound attention of being an Olympic gold medal winner, Kiesenhofer insists she wants to maintain a life away from the spotlight.

"I want to continue living the life I'm living," says Kiesenhofer, who can't wait to see her family back in Austria.

"It would just be so nice to see them. They don't care what's hanging around my neck. It's just me they like, me and not the Olympic gold medalist."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Heat Trend on Tap for Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conflicting recommendations regarding mask wearing for students ahead of school

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair is officially back in action!

Image

Sean's Weather 7/26

Image

DREAMS COME TRUE

Image

TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Image

QUARRY HILL NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

QUARRY NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

Rochester Honkers bat boy wrapping up two years with the team

Image

The Curling Club of Rochester is at the Olmsted County Fair this year

Image

Motocross at Spring Creek National

Community Events