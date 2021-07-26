Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Virtual contact was worse for older people during the pandemic than no contact, study finds

Virtual contact was worse for older people during the pandemic than no contact, study finds

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

As the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe in early 2020, people around the world found themselves confined to their homes and limited to speaking to friends and loved ones via phone or video chat.

But rather than helping alleviate isolation, this virtual contact was more likely to result in older people feeling lonely, according to the results of a study published Monday.

Researchers from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom and the University of British Columbia in Canada observed a "notable increase" in loneliness in the US and a decline in general mental well-being in the UK following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The team collected data from 5,148 people aged 60 or over in the UK and 1,391 in the US, who were surveyed both before and during the pandemic.

While regular face-to-face contact between households was associated with better mental well-being, virtual contact using phones or digital media -- through phone calls, texting, online audio and video chat, and social media -- was not associated with better mental health in either country.

The study found that older US adults who had more frequent virtual contact were more likely to feel lonely than those who had infrequent face-to-face or virtual contact, especially when face-to-face contact was limited.

Older adults who had more regular in-person contact with friends and family throughout the pandemic had better mental well-being, but virtual interactions were not associated with better mental well-being in either country.

Dealing with technology can be stressful

"We find that face-to-face contact is essential in helping maintain older adults' mental well-being," Yang Hu, senior lecturer in sociology and data science at Lancaster and author of the paper, told CNN, noting that virtual contact was not "qualitatively equivalent."

"It's surprising that virtual contact is associated with greater loneliness and mental distress than no contact, but then again, not so surprisingly, a wide array of research did document the digital burden, stress, and reluctance experienced by some in the ageing population," Hu explained.

"This has to do with a complex set of factors, such as digital access, device affordance, tech know-how, and potential digital stress among the ageing population," he added.

Hu said policymaking needed to focus on equipping older adults with the tools and knowledge to use digital products and protect them from stress and burnout.

Whereas almost all (99%) adults aged 16 to 44 years in the UK were recent internet users within the previous three months, only 54% of adults aged 75 years and over were classed as such, according to the Office For National Statistics (ONS), citing data collected by the Labour Force Survey (LFS) between January and March 2020.

However, the proportion of those aged 75 and over who were recent internet users had nearly doubled, from 29% in 2013, the ONS said.

"Older people are typically extremely resilient, but the disruption to daily life and enforced isolation during the Coronavirus pandemic has hit some very hard," Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said in a statement.

"For the older people that can use it, technology has been invaluable, helping them keep in touch with loved ones and feel connected. However, social contact promotes our wellbeing and helps to stave off loneliness in later life. So whilst digital technology has advanced and has become increasingly sophisticated, it will never be a substitute for social interaction or human contact," Abrahams added.

Previous research has found that talking on video-conference services like Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic helped older people stave off the effects of dementia.

Researchers from the University of West London's Geller Institute of Ageing and Memory found that regular communication helps maintain long-term memory, and elderly people who often use online tools showed less decline in memory than those who don't.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Heat Trend on Tap for Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conflicting recommendations regarding mask wearing for students ahead of school

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair is officially back in action!

Image

Sean's Weather 7/26

Image

DREAMS COME TRUE

Image

TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Image

QUARRY HILL NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

QUARRY NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

Rochester Honkers bat boy wrapping up two years with the team

Image

The Curling Club of Rochester is at the Olmsted County Fair this year

Image

Motocross at Spring Creek National

Community Events