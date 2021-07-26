Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

She can't hug her nephews because millions of Americans refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Article Image

She can't hug her nephews because millions of Americans refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, Senior Medical Correspondent

All Kimberly Cooley wants to do is hug her 6-year-old nephews -- and she can't because tens of millions of Americans are choosing not to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Cooley received two doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in February, but blood tests show the shots didn't give her antibodies against the virus.

That's because, like millions of Americans, Cooley takes medications to suppress her immune system. A study by Johns Hopkins researchers that published Monday found that vaccinated immunocompromised people like her are 485 times more likely to end up in the hospital or die from Covid-19 compared to the general population that is vaccinated.

"It's pure selfishness," Cooley, a public relations specialist, said of those who have chosen not to be vaccinated. "That's what it is -- it's pure selfishness when you won't do your part in the midst of a global health crisis."

Cooley, 39, is especially vulnerable, since she lives in Montgomery County, Mississippi, where only 37% of residents are fully vaccinated.

She's taken to Twitter to implore people to roll up their sleeves.

"Mississippi is HOT right now and I'm not referring to the heat," she tweeted in May. "70% of the state is NOT vaccinated. SEVENTY! Just #TakeTheShot"

Not much has changed in two months - currently, 66% of Mississippi's population is not fully vaccinated.

New study on vaccinated organ transplant recipients

Based on an estimate by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 9 million Americans are immunocompromised, either because of diseases they have or medications they take.

It has been known for months that Covid-19 vaccines might not work well for this group. The hope was that vaccination rates overall would be so high so that the "herd" would protect them.

But it didn't work out that way, because about a third of eligible people in the US have not received even one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Monday's study in the journal Transplantation looked at infection, hospitalization and death rates for 18,215 fully vaccinated organ transplant patients in the US, Croatia and France. Transplant patients take medications to suppress their immune system so they won't reject their new organs.

The study found that these fully vaccinated organ transplant recipients were 82 times more likely to get a breakthrough Covid-19 infection compared to the vaccinated general population, and 485 times more likely to be hospitalized or die from Covid-19.

Among the 18,215 transplant patients in the study, 151 had breakthrough infections, 87 were hospitalized with Covid-19 and 14 died from the virus.

"This is a stark reminder that there are many vulnerable people around us who have been unable to achieve the same levels of protection that the rest of us have been able to achieve, and as a result are at much higher risk of getting sick or dying from this terrible virus," said Dr. Dorry Segev, a transplant surgeon at Johns Hopkins Medicine and lead author of the study.

Still living a 'quarantined life'

Those numbers terrify Fred Kolkhorst and his wife, Nancy Marlin, both 68.

Kolkhorst, a retired professor at San Diego State University, and Marlin, the university's former provost, have both received transplants -- a new heart for him and a new kidney for her.

Blood tests showed that neither developed antibodies after two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Kolkhorst received a third dose of the vaccine, and his antibodies increased, but it's unclear if they went up enough to protect him. His wife recently received a third shot, but her doctors tell her it's unlikely it will work because of the specific immune suppression drug that she takes.

The couple live in a county where 71% of the population age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, but they know that might not be enough to fully protect them if their vaccines don't work.

Now the couple has been forced to skip gatherings with family and friends and keep mostly to themselves.

"We don't go out very much," Kolkhorst said. "We're still living a quarantined life, and it's been a year and a half."

'Sometimes you just can't fix stupid'

Kolkhorst has heard unvaccinated people argue that it's their right not to get the shot.

"It's difficult for me to understand how people talk about personal freedoms, but they've impinged on our ability to go out and mingle and be with other people," he said. "I try not to get mad at them, but it's so disappointing and frustrating to those of us who can't get out and be a part of life without being fearful."

Once, he tried to convince an unvaccinated friend to take the shot. He failed.

"Sometimes you just can't fix stupid," he said.

Cooley has also had those conversations with family members and friends.

They remember when she nearly lost her life to liver failure because of a case of autoimmune hepatitis, and what she went through to get a liver transplant in 2018.

They know that she takes care of her mother, who is also immunocompromised. They know that her mother's mother died of Covid-19 in October.

And they know how much she wants to hug her nephews. She did hug them back in February, two weeks after her second shot, but that was before three blood tests -- she's a part of a study at the University of Mississippi Medical Center -- showed the vaccines did not give her antibodies.

Even though these friends and relatives know her story, they still refuse to be vaccinated.

"In my conversations with them, I say, 'Remember what my life was like before the transplant and during the transplant? Remember how you told me to let you know if there was anything you could do for me?' Well, this is what I need you to do," Cooley said.

Some of them did then go out and get a shot, she said, but most of them did not.

"Knowing everything I went through and what I'm going through now, still they could not do this one thing for me," she said.

"Observation: People are willing to get the vaccine to save their jobs but not for the sake of their parents or 'loved' ones. Let that sink in," she tweeted in March.

Now she can only dream of the day her nephews can come to her house for a sleepover, something they did regularly before Covid. She imagines how they'll have pizza together and watch the new "Jumanji" and Marvel movies.

For now, she has given up asking friends to get vaccinated, and she stopped imploring people on Twitter, too.

"At this point there is nothing I can say and nothing I can do to change their minds," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Heat Trend on Tap for Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conflicting recommendations regarding mask wearing for students ahead of school

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair is officially back in action!

Image

Sean's Weather 7/26

Image

DREAMS COME TRUE

Image

TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Image

QUARRY HILL NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

QUARRY NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

Rochester Honkers bat boy wrapping up two years with the team

Image

The Curling Club of Rochester is at the Olmsted County Fair this year

Image

Motocross at Spring Creek National

Community Events