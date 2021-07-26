Clear
Eiffel Tower Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 8:51 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 8:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's some background information about the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Facts

Almost seven million people visit the Eiffel Tower annually.

About 300 million visitors have been to the tower since its opening.

Designer Gustave Eiffel had a small apartment cloistered away in the upper reaches of the tower. In 2016, a second (temporary) apartment was built inside the tower by vacation rental company, HomeAway. The firm held a contest, selecting four winners to spend one night each in the apartment, with up to five guests.

The names of 72 French scientists are listed on the four sides of the tower.

The premises are under video surveillance.

Security checks are performed prior to entry and visitors are required to disclose the contents of their bags.

There is a police station located at the foot of the south pillar.

Timeline

Construction: 1887-1889 (2 years, 2 months and 5 days).

1889 - The tower opens during the Universal Exposition, a fair celebrating the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution. It is the tallest structure in the world until 1930, when the Chrysler Building opens in New York.

1981-1982 - Two phases of renovations are completed, with new facilities including a conference room, post office and screening room.

1985 - An illumination system called Golden Lighting is unveiled, with 336 projectors and yellow-orange lamps.

December 31, 1999 - A sparkling light show debuts to mark the new millennium. The lights glimmer nightly for five minutes every hour on the hour until 1 a.m. Originally planned as a temporary display, the light show becomes a permanent fixture by popular demand.

October 2014 - A glass walkway opens with views of the street 187 feet below.

September 20, 2015 - Security officers spot three people climbing the tower. The climbers escape before police arrive and the tower opens after being inspected by an emergency response unit.

November 2015 - The tower is closed for two days following the terror attacks in Paris. When it reopens, it is lit up with the colors of the French flag.

January 13, 2017 - Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announces a 300 million euro ($318 million) renovation of the tower that will take 15 years to complete and will include increasing security and reducing waiting times for visitors.

February 9, 2017 - It is announced that two glass walls will be erected around the base of the Eiffel Tower. These walls will provide increased security and be more visually appealing than the current metal fencing.

September 18, 2017 - Construction begins on the three meters high glass fence around the North-South viewpoint of the tower. The glass is 65 millimeters thick, resistant to bullets and extra clear.

June 20, 2018 - The tower's official website announces that the new glass wall is ready to be unveiled.

May 20, 2019 - The tower is closed and evacuated after a man is spotted climbing up the side. The situation lasts just over seven hours before the climber's capture.

May 21, 2019 - Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announces a plan to transform the passage connecting Trocadero Square to the tower into a "green corridor" for pedestrians by 2024. It will be the largest public green space in the city.

March 13, 2020 - The tower closes to the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

June 25, 2020 - The tower reopens with pandemic restrictions.

October 30, 2020 - The tower closes to the public due to a surge of Covid-19 cases.

July 16, 2021 - The tower reopens after more than eight months with new pandemic restrictions. This is the landmark's longest closure since World War II.

Construction

Original designers: Gustave Eiffel, Maurice Koechlin, Emile Nouguier, Stephen Sauvestre.

50 engineers and designers produced 5,300 workshop designs.

The tower was constructed with some 18,038 individual metallic pieces.

Characteristics

Height: 324 meters (1,063 feet)

Metal framework weight: 7,300 tons of iron

Total weight: 10,100 tons

The Tower is repainted every seven years, with 60 metric tons of paint.

There are 1,665 steps to the top of the tower.

