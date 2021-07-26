Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Your tweens and teens are lonely -- and they want your help, this expert says

Your tweens and teens are lonely -- and they want your help, this expert says

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By John Duffy, CNN

Teens and tweens may not come out and tell you, but there is a lot they want you to know about their lives. Yes, sometimes adolescents have surly attitudes. However, they still need your help as allies, guides and consultants. Here are some of their thoughts I've gleaned from my teen and tween clients, along with guidance for parents.

I'm lonely and alone a lot

Your kids may seem engaged with their friends in person and online yet, from what I am directly hearing, there is an epidemic of loneliness among tweens and teens. Some of them go out alone in order to evade parental radar. Some claim to be Snapchatting or texting with friends when they are actually watching Netflix or listening to music in solitude.

Our teens and tweens need us to check in on them often. Make sure they are engaged with peers through groups, clubs or sports. I'm told that reliance on occasional get-togethers and online connections don't fulfill their social needs.

QUICK TIP: Sit down with your child and watch their show or video with them, grab an earbud and listen to their music, or play their video game. Talk to them about their interests. Then, brainstorm ways they might pursue those interests with peers.

If your child is still struggling to make meaningful connections, read through psychologist Kyler Shumway's "The Friendship Formula," preferably together.

You don't know what's on my mind

All too often, teens and tweens are not particularly forthcoming, so parents are left guessing what their kids are thinking. And the guesses are often well off the mark. Our children's inner lives are complex. Adolescents are navigating many identities all at once: their identity at home, at school, with friends, with teachers, online and with themselves. Kids' internal lives are complicated and, because they compare themselves to others, they are often sad as well.

Our kids are also struggling emotionally. More are suffering from depression and anxiety than ever before, judging themselves in the negative light through which they assume others judge them. Scrolling through digitally altered images of their peers enjoying themselves online compounds their insecurities. The combination of these factors often leaves our kids feeling overwhelmed.

Instead of being dismissive, trust that managing this "identity traffic" can be emotionally taxing. I find that by just lending an ear parents learn a lot. They will hear about bullying, social issues, feeling left out or unliked, and even drug use and abuse. Then, with the lines of communication open, parents can begin to problem-solve with their kids.

Parents need to place their own fears, judgments and egos on the back burner for these conversations, so their kids feel free to share with them openly. It's also crucial that you find a positive light through which to see them, and reflect back to them the intelligence, strength, humor, beauty, irreverence or other qualities you admire.

QUICK TIP: Watch "Eighth Grade" on Amazon Prime to get a true feel for what's on the minds of kids today. Better yet, watch it with your teen or tween, and pause to talk about relevant scenes.

I actually care about school

Your kids may seem ambivalent about school and avoidant about discussing the upcoming year. They may be reluctant to sign up for extracurricular activities. Many are also nervous about the unknowns of this coming school year, arriving in the midst of a possible resurgence of Covid-19 and renewed mask mandates. The combination of these factors may read like laziness, an omen of battles to come over grades and homework.

All of my young clients are clear that they care a great deal about school. Some are overinvested and become disappointed when their grades aren't perfect. Others seem to opt out altogether, skipping assignments and blowing off studying for exams. The kids in this group often fear they won't be able to perform as well as their peers. They all want to do well but can't juggle all of the requirements for academic success.

We parents can start to help before that first bell rings. First, let your kids know you have every faith they can be successful. For your Type A kids, encourage them to relax a bit, and they may find that the drop in stress may improve their grades. For your kids opting out, a sincere vote of confidence from you will carry them a long way.

Then, get them to sit down, briefly, to organize their school days. How much time will you protect for homework? For practice? For sleep? Kids typically have more energy to commit to these habits early in the school year, so engage in these discussions now.

Finally, offer a note of hope. These last couple years have been odd, to say the least. The beginning of this school year will offer them a blank slate and clean start for moving forward.

QUICK TIP: Read one of the following books, based on where your student falls on the motivation scale:

If your child seems unmotivated, try "The Myth of Laziness" by the late pediatrician Dr. Mel Levine.

If you've got an anxious, Type A child, try "Helping Your Anxious Teen: Positive Parenting Strategies to Help Your Teen Beat Anxiety, Stress, and Worry" by psychologist Sheila Achar Josephs.

I'm not always good to you, but I need you

The world our kids inhabit can be quite harsh. Their insecurities about the present and fears about their futures can be overwhelming. And parents tell me that, too often, kids bring that unpleasantness home via a bad attitude toward the family. Try not to take that personally, but rather as an indication of the stress they are under. Kids often target their parents with their negative emotions because they know they can trust that their parents love them unconditionally and are not going anywhere.

Instead, recognize that most teens and tweens need some time to regress and be taken care of, often right before bedtime. As a counterbalance to their harsh day, allow your kids the gentleness of a hug or cuddle. This will reenergize them for the days to come.

QUICK TIP: Have a listen to this episode of the "Zen Parenting Radio" podcast for some insight into your child's state of mind.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Heat Trend on Tap for Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conflicting recommendations regarding mask wearing for students ahead of school

Image

The Olmsted County Free Fair is officially back in action!

Image

Sean's Weather 7/26

Image

DREAMS COME TRUE

Image

TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Image

QUARRY HILL NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

QUARRY NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

Rochester Honkers bat boy wrapping up two years with the team

Image

The Curling Club of Rochester is at the Olmsted County Fair this year

Image

Motocross at Spring Creek National

Community Events