Clear

Beijing accuses US of treating China as 'imaginary enemy' in meeting between top diplomats

Beijing accuses US of treating China as 'imaginary enemy' in meeting between top diplomats

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 2:20 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Steven Jiang and Steve George, CNN

The breakdown in US-China relations is due to some people in the United States treating China as an "imaginary enemy," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng was quoted as saying during a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday, according to a statement provided by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sherman arrived in the northern city of Tianjin Sunday for meetings with Xie and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as part of what her office described as ongoing US efforts to hold candid exchanges with Chinese officials to "advance US interests and values and to responsibly manage the relationship."

The Chinese ministry statement, which comes ahead of Sherman's meeting with Wang, accused the US of wanting to reignite a "sense of national purpose" by orchestrating a "whole-of-government and whole-of-society" campaign to demonize and suppress China.

"The US seems to be demanding cooperation when it wants something from China; decoupling, cutting off supplies, blockading or sanctioning China when it believes it has advantage; and resorting to conflict and confrontation at all costs," said Xie, according to the statement.

Xie was also quoted as saying the US was in "no position to lecture China on democracy and human rights," pointing to the US' historic treatment of Native Americans, and US military action.

The US side has yet to release a statement on the meeting.

The talks come more than three months after the countries' confrontational Alaska meeting in March, during which diplomats from both sides publicly exchanged barbs.

During that meeting, the first under US President Joe Biden's administration, Chinese diplomats accused the US delegation of being "condescending" in its tone, while a US official said the representatives from Beijing seemed "intent on grandstanding."

In the months since Alaska, the two countries have continued to clash across a range of fronts, with the US government being highly critical of China's policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. On Friday, China announced new sanctions against seven US officials -- including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross -- and entities in response to US sanctions against several Hong Kong government officials, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to CNN, Willy Lam, an adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a longtime analyst of Chinese politics, described the China-US relationship as being at an "all time low."

Talks such as those between Sherman and Wang are therefore aimed at preventing the adversarial relations from worsening into direct conflict, said Lam. "Sherman said she wants to build guardrails and parameters. So that conflicts can be treated through negotiations and not through direct confrontation and conflict," said Lam.

"If the negotiations go well, there might be a possibility of a face-to-face meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Italy in October," said Lam.

"However, the Chinese have earlier rejected meetings between the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, and the senior official in the Chinese Central Military Commission. The Chinese have also been lukewarm about setting up a hotline. So whether that would be a top level summit between Biden and Xi remains very much in doubt," added Lam.

Speaking in advance of his meeting with Sherman on Monday, Wang Yi told Hong Kong broadcaster Phoenix TV that "no country is superior to others," and China will not accept any country that assumes such a position.

"The US has always put pressure on others with its self-claimed strengths in a condescending manner, thinking that it is superior to others," Wang said Saturday. "But I want to tell the US side that there is never a country that is superior to others, and there shouldn't be one, and China will not accept any country boasting of its superiority."

Wang's comments come in response to remarks by a US State Department spokesperson during a news briefing last Wednesday when he said Sherman would be traveling to China "from a position of strength."

"If the United States has not learned how to get along with other countries on an equal footing by today, then it is our responsibility, together with the international community, to give the United States a good lesson in this regard," Wang added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat Trend on Tap for Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DREAMS COME TRUE

Image

TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Image

QUARRY HILL NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

QUARRY NATURE CENTER CAVE TOURS

Image

Rochester Honkers bat boy wrapping up two years with the team

Image

The Curling Club of Rochester is at the Olmsted County Fair this year

Image

Motocross at Spring Creek National

Image

Larping group meets each Sunday

Image

Spring Creek Motocross

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/25/21)

Community Events