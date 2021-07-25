Clear

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant.

The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.

Fears about potential damage from the variant briefly spooked investors last week, sparking a sharp decline in stock prices on Monday. Investors were already worried about inflation, which could force the US central bank to pull back its support for the economy sooner than expected.

On Wednesday, we'll hear if concerns about Delta have also infiltrated the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee. The Federal Reserve will give its monetary policy update at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The central bank is not expected to make any policy changes. Instead, investors will be listening for clues about the strength of the economic recovery, and how the Federal Reserve is thinking about the future of its stimulus programs.

What policymakers think about inflation is crucial. The US consumer price index jumped 0.9% in June, the largest one-month increase in 13 years. Over the last 12 months, prices rose 5.4%, the biggest jump in annual inflation in nearly 13 years.

Powell has consistently said that he expects inflation to moderate. But pressure on the central bank is growing, with some economists arguing that the Fed should start tapering its bond purchases later this year in preparation for interest rate hikes that would help get price rises under control.

Delta makes these decisions even harder.

Another surge in coronavirus cases could prevent battered supply chains from getting back to normal, which would in turn keep the pressure up on prices. At the same time, Delta could knock some wind out of the recovery, leading to lower demand and reducing pressure on prices, too.

In the United Kingdom, where Delta is driving a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, there is already some evidence of the former. Supermarkets in some areas ran out of select products last week, and some gas stations ran dry after hundreds of thousands of workers were forced to isolate because of the virus.

"The Delta variant could cause other developed economies, and China, to shut down again. That could snarl already fractured supply chains, putting another drag on economic growth," said Dan North, senior economist at the insurer Euler Hermes.

In short, the variant has brought more uncertainty.

Some economists believe it will only affect a handful of industries in the United States, where widespread lockdown restrictions are unlikely to be imposed again. Others worry that Delta could delay the restart of in-person schooling and therefore derail the jobs recovery.

Economic gut check

US investors will also be treated to an economic status check next week.

The first read of gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, will be released on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Refinitiv predict America's economy grew at an annualized pace of 8% between April and June, up from 6.4% in the first quarter.

But there are signs that the recovery may not be quite as strong as some hoped.

IHS Markit downgraded its global growth forecast for 2021 by 0.2 percentage points to 5.8% last week. At the same time, IHS slashed its prediction for US growth in 2021 from 7.4% to 6.6%, primarily because of weaker consumer and business spending in May.

"The recovery remains on solid footing owing to a nearly complete recission of pandemic containment measures, expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, and restocking of depleted inventories," IHS said.

IHS expects inflation to prompt the Federal Reserve to taper its asset purchases later this year, and hike the federal funds rate in 2023.

Up next

Monday: US new home sales; Earnings from LVMH, Lockheed Martin and Tesla

Tuesday: US consumer confidence; Earnings from 3M, General Electric, UPS, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Starbucks and Visa

Wednesday: Earnings from Boeing, McDonald's, Facebook, Qualcomm, Nissan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Rio Tinto

Thursday: US Q2 GDP; Earnings from ArcelorMittal, Comcast, Merck, Northrop Grumman, Samsung, Nestle, AB InBev, Volkswagen, Shell, Total, AstraZeneca, Credit Suisse and Airbus

Friday: US personal income and spending; Earnings from IAG, Renault, BNP Paribas, Caterpillar and Exxon Mobil

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Heat Trend on Tap for Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City Moonshots take on the Honkers

Image

Kasson Soldiers Rock Fundraiser

Image

Rochester Flyers work out at Detour Athletics

Image

Hot and Dry to Finish the Weekend

Image

Soldiers Rock fundraiser in Kasson

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/24/21)

Image

Med City FC hosts professional soccer team

Image

Honkers get the win over the Loggers

Image

Community weighs in as RPS reevaluates masking rules for students

Image

Community weighs in as RPS considers mask policy

Community Events