Clear

The test of will on infrastructure

The test of will on infrastructure

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood

The broad outlines set, President Joe Biden's $4 trillion economic agenda now faces exhaustive, microscopic congressional scrutiny over its spending and finance particulars.

But its fate hinges on more visceral considerations. The new President's ability to push his massive plans through the House and Senate will not turn on precise levels of new child care subsidies or Congressional Budget Office revenue projections.

"That's window-dressing," observed Ben Nelson, a former Democratic senator from Nebraska who has lived through comparable legislative slogs. "Terms rarely kill a deal. It boils down to the will."

The will, that is, of decisive players to act on their convictions when political cross-winds grow fiercest. Details that emerge from painstaking closed-door haggling end up largely as justifications -- or excuses.

Currently the spotlight shines brightest on 11 Republican senators whose votes Biden needs to overcome a filibuster of their $1.2 trillion compromise with Democrats on physical infrastructure. Their willingness to strike that bipartisan deal reflects the broad political appeal of upgrading America's roads, bridges and broadband networks.

When final votes are cast, will that outweigh fear of attack from conservative constituents, colleagues and media outlets? The 11 have been wobbling -- over potential revenue sources, and before that, Biden's acknowledgment that their deal will smooth passage of a larger spending bill designed for passage with Democratic votes alone.

"Useful idiots for the Left," Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham sneered at them on Twitter last week. When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved to open debate on the deal, all 11 voted no.

But they haven't abandoned cooperation yet. As negotiations continue, Schumer plans to hold another vote next week.

The deal will also test the resolve of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Rallying his party for 2022 midterm elections, the Kentucky Republican has declared comprehensive opposition to the priorities of his former Senate colleague in the White House.

But roadblock opposition is riskier than it was when McConnell unified Republicans against the national health care plan of America's first Black president a dozen years ago. Biden and his infrastructure agenda offer smaller political targets.

Few doubt McConnell could peel off enough Republicans to sink the package if determined to do so. Nelson, among other Democrats, expects him to try.

The GOP leader hasn't signaled as much so far, however, instead expressing patience as talks drag on. One longtime adviser told CNN that McConnell will be loath to undercut the members of his conference involved.

Democratic challenges

Democratic progressives face their own gut check.

Exuberant over regaining power this year, they want to pack the costlier Democrats-only bill with a major expansion of Medicare, immigration reform and perhaps even voting rights "infrastructure."

Their test is maintaining the discipline to govern when the sweep of their plans hits the limits of Democratic unity. In a party that still includes a sprinkling of moderate-to-conservative members, they need near-unanimity to pass anything at all.

Some crucial voices, such as the self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, have displayed pragmatism. After first calling for a $6 trillion Democrats-only package, Sanders quickly embraced the $3.5 trillion consensus advanced by party leaders.

Winning will require others to follow his example. House liberals blasting the bipartisan bill as inadequate would have to vote for it or risk knocking Biden off his legislative tightrope.

The most conservative Democrats face similar cross-pressures.

Last November, Sen. Joe Manchin's West Virginia constituents backed former President Donald Trump over Biden by more than 30 percentage points. Efforts to combat climate change in the Democrats-only bill seek to hasten the demise of coal, a leading state industry, as an American energy source.

Yet West Virginia is among the poorest states. Subsidies for struggling families in Biden's agenda would benefit its residents significantly.

Would Manchin sink Biden's economic agenda to preserve his politically valuable reputation as a maverick? He didn't on the President's $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, which also required all 50 Senate Democrats.

The White House and party leaders doubt he will on the two-part infrastructure package. But they can't be certain.

In 2009, Nelson held the same clout as the Senate considered the Affordable Care Act. Then-President Barack Obama needed every single Democrat.

The Nebraska moderate, and other holdouts, forced concessions. But Obama ultimately won all their votes.

"Do you want half a loaf, or no loaf?" reasoned the former senator, author of a forthcoming book titled "Death of the Senate."

The loaf that would become known as Obamacare emerged only because its namesake refused to stop pressing for a comprehensive national health care plan. Facing intense resistance, some Obama aides had suggested retreating to a smaller, more easily achievable goal.

The next few months will test Biden's will to do the same. He hasn't retreated yet.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Heat Trend on Tap for Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City Moonshots take on the Honkers

Image

Kasson Soldiers Rock Fundraiser

Image

Rochester Flyers work out at Detour Athletics

Image

Hot and Dry to Finish the Weekend

Image

Soldiers Rock fundraiser in Kasson

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/24/21)

Image

Med City FC hosts professional soccer team

Image

Honkers get the win over the Loggers

Image

Community weighs in as RPS reevaluates masking rules for students

Image

Community weighs in as RPS considers mask policy

Community Events