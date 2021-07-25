Clear

New $40 million NIH study hopes to solve mysteries behind children's long Covid-19

New $40 million NIH study hopes to solve mysteries behind children's long Covid-19

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 8:31 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

Ava is what Heather Brugger calls her "miracle child." Of her four children, the 20-year-old is the one who is "firing on all cylinders all the time," the kind of kid who knows all the passwords to make everyone's electronics in the house work. Covid-19, though, is testing Ava's mettle and it's been almost a year since her initial diagnosis.

"I was super sick," Ava said. "I had it bad."

She couldn't breathe. She had stomach problems and other infections, including mononucleosis, that eventually sent her to the ER.

In all, it took six weeks before the award-winning equestrian at the College of Charleston was cleared to ride again, but she hasn't ridden competitively yet.

"She tells me it feels like she has a concussion," her mother said. "It's like brain fog and fatigue and almost constant headaches."

When she didn't get better, they took Ava to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. to its interdisciplinary clinic for children and adolescents with long Covid-19.

The Bruggers are optimistic, but doctors still don't know a lot about long Covid-19 in young people. It's such a new condition it doesn't even have one name, and is also called post-Covid or long haul.

There's interim guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's believed to disproportionately impact Black and Hispanic children. Symptoms can include difficulty in breathing, tiredness, headache, joint pain, sleep problems, mood changes and more, four or more weeks after an initial infection, but most long Covid research has been in adults.

"If you ask me a question about chickenpox, there's a lot of detail about chickenpox. It's been studied for 70 years, but Covid's only been around a year," said Dr. Ben Katz, who has treated kids with long Covid as a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Doctors know how to treat the symptoms, Katz said, but there are still many mysteries.

So, Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced Tuesday that they will start a $40 million study on long Covid and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C. It will be one of several NIH efforts.

Dr. Bill Kapogiannis, program director in the NIH's Maternal and Pediatric Infectious Disease Branch, said they've been trying to understand MIS-C and also the short, medium, and long term effects of Covid-19 in kids and adults since last spring.

"We don't even have a great definition for it in adults, and about children we don't even know what the definition should be of what we're looking for," Kapogiannis said.

Once scientists agree on a definition, they can look at targets for treatment and prevention.

"You need a very focused, large-scale effort that really has a standardized approach to find the answers," he said.

Up to 2,000 young people will be enrolled in the multi-year study announced Tuesday. At least half will have recovered from asymptomatic or symptomatic Covid-19 or MIS-C, a rare complication that can sometimes follow an infection.

Scientists hope the study will help them better understand the long-term physical and mental health impacts after acute illness. The study will also try and determine how often children experience long-term problems from Covid-19, what the risk factors are, and how the disease could impact a child's quality of life.

Little is known about why some children have long-term effects from the disease and others don't. Many in treatment for long Covid were asymptomatic or had a mild case. At this time, it appears that severe Covid-19 illness is rare among children.

More than 4 million children and teens have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. It's believed anywhere between 2% and 10% have long Covid, but the potential number of children who have long Covid may be much bigger than the number hospitals are treating.

"I'm guessing it's just the tip of the iceberg," said Dr. Alexandra Yonts, an infectious diseases specialist and director of the long Covid clinic that started up in May at Children's National Hospital.

Since symptoms vary, it may be difficult for parents or pediatricians to notice when a child has this condition.

"It's hard to say you know it definitely is this one thing with these five symptoms, confirmed with this one lab result, because it isn't that," said Yonts.

For now, hospitals across the country are tailoring treatment to each child. The help can't come soon enough.

"A lot of them come in there with just feeling lost and like they don't know what's wrong and they've lost everything that was normal about their lives," Yonts said.

At Yonts' clinic, to better understand what symptoms doctors need to treat, all patients are screened, get lab work, and then get a multidisciplinary team to address their different symptoms. There's physical medicine, psychological help, and rehabilitation.

One symptom they all seem to share, to varying levels, is persistent fatigue. Some have "a little bit of brain fog." For others it's much worse.

"We had a couple of patients who, like literally for the first three months after they had Covid couldn't stay awake for more than half an hour at a time," Yonts said.

Hospitals have experience treating children for post infection syndrome, so there is at least a framework for clinics to follow.

Doctors work with the child to set small goals, much like when they treat kids with a concussion, to ease them back into physical and mental activity. They may start with reading for pleasure, or a five minute walk, and build from there.

"I think that's honestly a huge part of it -- just establishing goals, giving some hope, and having a plan," Yonts said

Treatment helps, but Ava, who just turned 20 last week, is still struggling.

"It's definitely frustrating, and I just like want to feel normal and happy and energetic again," she said.

But she has a feeling she'll get better with the help of others.

"I've been very lucky that everyone around me has been very supportive and understanding when I haven't been feeling good, that helped a lot," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Heat Trend on Tap for Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City Moonshots take on the Honkers

Image

Kasson Soldiers Rock Fundraiser

Image

Rochester Flyers work out at Detour Athletics

Image

Hot and Dry to Finish the Weekend

Image

Soldiers Rock fundraiser in Kasson

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/24/21)

Image

Med City FC hosts professional soccer team

Image

Honkers get the win over the Loggers

Image

Community weighs in as RPS reevaluates masking rules for students

Image

Community weighs in as RPS considers mask policy

Community Events