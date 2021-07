Juan Francisco Sandoval sale de Guatemala tras destitución de su cargo como fiscal especial de la FECI

Rochester Clear 77° Hi: 86° Lo: 72° Feels Like: 79° More Weather Mason City Clear 71° Hi: 88° Lo: 72° Feels Like: 71° More Weather Albert Lea Partly Cloudy 73° Hi: 85° Lo: 72° Feels Like: 73° More Weather Austin Partly Cloudy 77° Hi: 87° Lo: 72° Feels Like: 79° More Weather Charles City Partly Cloudy 72° Hi: 87° Lo: 72° Feels Like: 72° More Weather

The heat will stick around this weekend