Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

An airport piano player earned $60,000 in tips after a stranger shared videos of him on Instagram

An airport piano player earned $60,000 in tips after a stranger shared videos of him on Instagram

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

When Tonee "Valentine" Carter sits in front of a piano, his fingers take on a life of their own, dancing across the keys as he smiles, closes his eyes, and sinks into a melody.

Carter, 66, isn't famous, but he does perform for an international audience nearly every day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Travelers lucky enough to hear him often find themselves hypnotized by his music.

That's what happened to Carlos Whittaker, a motivational speaker who was traveling home to Tennessee on Wednesday morning after a speaking engagement was canceled.

"I was super bummed that morning and had to reroute to Atlanta. As I was walking through the concourse, I heard someone playing the piano, and I just had to walk by them," Whittaker, 46, told CNN. "There was Tonee, going down and going to town and I knew I just had to stay there."

For an hour and a half Whittaker sat at the piano bar in Concourse A, listening to the music that seemed to effortlessly flow from Carter's fingertips. The author, podcaster and Instagram influencer also took videos of the musician and shared them with his "InstaFamilia," which include more than 200,000 followers.

Eventually, the two men began talking, even sharing intimate details about their lives.

When Carter returned to his piano, Whittaker came up with an idea.

"Suddenly I was like, what would happen if I asked my Instagram followers if we could give him the biggest tip he's ever gotten," he said. "Within 30 minutes, we had raised $10,000."

In a video he shared on Instagram, Whittaker captured the moment he told Carter that a bunch of people he had never met quickly came together to raise thousands of dollars just for him.

"I just lost it. I thought he was kidding, I just couldn't believe it. That just doesn't happen," Carter told CNN. "I didn't know how to feel. This is the kind of the thing I do. I love giving and donating and helping people, but I never expected someone to do it for me."

Before Whittaker boarded his plane, he told his followers they could continue to tip Carter on Venmo and CashApp.

"By the time I landed in Nashville, it was $20,000. And by the time I interviewed him for my podcast that night, it was $44,000. And as of this conversation, it's at $61,000," Whittaker said on Friday evening.

Despite health problems, he's 'the happiest man in the world'

Carter was just 6 years old when his father, also a pianist, took him to a Ray Charles concert.

"I was done. I knew exactly then that's what I wanted to do and I've been obsessed ever since," said the musician, whose stage name is Valentine. "Once its in your heart, it's in you and it ain't going nowhere."

Carter said that no matter what's going on in the world, music reminds him that "life is good."

"When I'm playing, I feel like the happiest man in the world," he added. "The happiest person in the world. I am happiest playing piano and watching people respond to that happiness with theirs."

But Carter hasn't had the easiest life. In fact, he's lucky to be alive.

In 2008, while working as a pianist on a cruise ship, Carter learned he has kidney disease. His doctor told him that his kidneys were functioning at just 10%.

The diagnosis turned his life upside down. For decades before then, he played in bands and worked cruise ships. But now he must reserve his evenings for life-saving dialysis treatment.

"I have to do what I have to do to live. But I'm so happy, because when I'm not going through dialysis, I'm not going through heart problems, brain tumors or cancer. Maybe I don't have working kidneys, but I get up and go to work everyday," he said.

"Yes, my life is a little inconvenient and yes, it isn't what it used to be. No, I don't have any strength and yes, I'm weak sometimes and a lot of my days aren't good, but damn I'm here. I'm happy. Hell yeah, I'm the happiest person I know."

He plans to pay it forward

On Wednesday Carter put on a suit and headed to the airport, where he's worked as a pianist for the last 13 years. He didn't expect anything extraordinary to happen. He was just excited to play music for strangers, like always.

"I love working here. It's the best job I've ever had. It's a different energy, people going on vacations or business trips or going away with their loved ones, they're happy," he said. "And when people are having a miserable day, they'll walk past me and things will get a little brighter. They'll start patting their feet and tapping their hands on the table and think 'Alright, I can do this.'"

But then Whittaker, who Carter calls an "angel," walked past and everything changed.

"It was a typical day and this guy walks up and introduces himself and says he wants to interview me for his podcast," Carter said. "He asked me what my story was and I said 'I really don't have a story, I'm quite boring. All I do is play piano.'"

But the two quickly became friends, and within hours thousands of people across the world knew Carter's name and were even giving him tips.

"It has had me crying for days, not because of the total, but because of the individual donations," Carter said. "I looked through all the donations and saw so many that were $0.50, $1, $2. My heart palpated because I knew they were giving me what they had. People were giving out of love."

CNN has independently verified the amount raised and sent to Carter.

Whittaker has used his Instagram platform to raise funds for others in the past.

Earlier this month, he and his followers raised $230,000 for Brooklyn To Alaska, a non-profit organization that sends urban teenagers on a transformative adventure to Alaska.

"My online community has turned into this thing where we all collectively decide to change someone's life whenever we get a chance," Whittaker said. "I know people with 1 million followers who can't raise a few thousand dollars, but we're just 200,000 and they just give and they're so excited about it. It's a blessing."

The first thing Carter plans to do with the money is get an oil change for his car, he joked. But after that he says he'll use it to help people the way Whittaker has helped him.

"That $60,000 is not mine. It's money that's going to go to others," Carter said. "There is only one way to say thank you, because words are inadequate. And that is to pay this forward."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
The heat will stick around this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/24/21)

Image

Med City FC hosts professional soccer team

Image

Honkers get the win over the Loggers

Image

Community weighs in as RPS reevaluates masking rules for students

Image

Community weighs in as RPS considers mask policy

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/23/21)

Image

Ear of Corn Water Tower Nears Completion

Image

Jeopardy Weather

Image

Rochester Water Tower

Image

Corn Tower enthralls Med City

Community Events