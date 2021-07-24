Washington state deputy is killed in the line of duty; 2 of 3 suspects are detained

Law enforcement officers from the Vancouver, Washington, area are mourning a deputy killed in a shooting Friday night.

Police said Saturday they have detained two suspects and are searching for a third. Tthe suspects "may be armed and dangerous," authorities alerted earlier.

Sgt. Brent Waddell with the Clark County Sheriff's Office told a media briefing that the shooting occurred in Vancouver, which is a suburb of Portland, Oregon.

Waddell said the deputy was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The department later announced in a press release that the deputy had been "killed in the line of duty."

Waddell offered few details.

The Vancouver Police Department is leading other agencies in the investigation, Waddell said.

