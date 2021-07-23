Clear

Tennessee resumes vaccination outreach but with marketing emphasis on parents, not children

Tennessee resumes vaccination outreach but with marketing emphasis on parents, not children

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 9:01 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 9:01 PM
Posted By: By Angela Barajas, CNN

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that vaccination efforts for teens will continue but that marketing efforts would be clearly directed at parents rather than their children.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced mid-July that it had stopped outreach on all adolescent vaccines, including the Covid-19 shot. That pause followed the firing of a top vaccine official who said she had distributed a memo saying that some teenagers could be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine without their parents' consent.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told a news conference Friday that the state was focusing its vaccine marketing at parents.

"The reason that we paused is because we wanted to leave no room for interpretation about where we are shooting, and we are shooting to get the message to parents. And there was a perception that we were marketing to children. And that totally was against our view about the importance of parental authority," Piercey said.

"We strongly believe that parents are the best decision-makers when it comes to medical decisions for their children. And so we took the pause to look at our marketing materials, to look at our fliers and postcards and all of the other public-facing materials to make sure they were appropriately directed at parents."

Piercey's comments echo those made by Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday where he also reassured the public that vaccination efforts for children will continue but that only parents would be targeted for marketing.

Piercey's statements mark the first time she's spoken since Dr. Michelle Fiscus, a top vaccine official, was fired and the health department changed vaccine outreach protocols under pressure from GOP lawmakers.

Tennessee is one of a handful of states that by law allows teens between the ages of 14 and 17 to get medical care, including vaccinations, without parental consent.

Fiscus's memo on teen vaccinations was based on a 37-year-old state Supreme Court ruling known as the "mature minor doctrine," which allows health care providers to treat minors age 14 and above without parental consent if the providers decide those teenagers are mature enough.

CNN had previously reported on internal documents within the agency that issued a new protocol to stop all Covid-19 vaccine events on school property as well as mailing teens postcard reminders for vaccinations.

"We have not slowed down our vaccination efforts. [As I just mentioned], those efforts to promote not only Covid vaccine, but also all childhood immunizations, do continue," Piercey said Friday.

Delta surging in state

Piercey warned that Covid-19 was surging in her state, with the Delta variant, establishing a "stronghold" in the Memphis and Shelby County areas.

"Tennessee is seeing a surge just like essentially every other state in the nation is. Here in Tennessee, we have had over a 200% increase in cases since July 1," Piercey said. "The average per day over the last seven days is about 700 or over 700 cases a day and that continues to grow."

Piercey said that was similar to the state's situation in early May. "But it is a noticeable uptick and doesn't currently show any signs of slowing," she said.

She said hospitalizations were also increasing.

"We were under 200 hospitalizations statewide and now we are well over 500 statewide," she said. "We haven't seen an uptick yet in deaths, unfortunately that will probably come in the next few weeks."

Piercey said almost all the cases of severe illness were among the unvaccinated.

"About 97% of all of our hospitalizations and 98 plus percent of all of our deaths are among the unvaccinated," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609016

Reported Deaths: 7741
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1261631795
Ramsey52955910
Dakota47198475
Anoka43176465
Washington27637296
Stearns22651227
St. Louis18233319
Scott17667139
Wright16506153
Olmsted13495103
Sherburne1211496
Carver1073349
Clay829392
Rice8247111
Blue Earth769244
Crow Wing687298
Kandiyohi669685
Chisago626754
Otter Tail589887
Benton585098
Goodhue485474
Mower477333
Douglas477281
Winona463252
Itasca462668
Isanti445066
McLeod433861
Morrison427462
Beltrami410163
Nobles409650
Steele400519
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356858
Freeborn350134
Pine337223
Nicollet333845
Mille Lacs314556
Brown308640
Le Sueur299427
Todd288033
Cass287933
Meeker265144
Waseca240723
Martin236833
Roseau212021
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18883
Renville183046
Redwood177941
Houston175316
Cottonwood168124
Wadena164923
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139137
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47993
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
The heat will stick around this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community weighs in as RPS reevaluates masking rules for students

Image

Community weighs in as RPS considers mask policy

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/23/21)

Image

Ear of Corn Water Tower Nears Completion

Image

Jeopardy Weather

Image

Rochester Water Tower

Image

Corn Tower enthralls Med City

Image

Suspicious item at middle school made to look like a bomb

Image

Metronet celebrates opening of Rochester store

Image

Sean's Weather 7/23

Community Events