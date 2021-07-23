Clear

LeBron James Fast Facts

LeBron James Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of basketball player LeBron James.

Personal

Birth date: December 30, 1984

Birth place: Akron, Ohio

Birth name: LeBron Raymone James

Father: Anthony McClelland

Mother: Gloria James

Marriage: Savannah (Brinson) James (September 2013-present)

Children: Zhuri Nova, Bryce Maximus and LeBron Jr.

Other Facts

James also played football in high school.

Runs a non-profit organization called The LeBron James Family Foundation, which helps children in his hometown area.

Co-founder of production company SpringHill Entertainment.

Has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013).

Has been to the NBA All-Star Game every year since 2005.

Named the NBA Finals MVP four times (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020).

Is nicknamed "King James."

Is the youngest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points.

Has played for the US national team in the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics. They won gold in 2008 and 2012.

Owned a very small stake in Beats Electronics, which was sold to Apple, Inc. for $3 billion in June 2014, reportedly netting him around $30 million in cash and stocks.

James and a host of other Black athletes and artists founded the political organization More Than A Vote in the run-up to the 2020 election, providing James and others with a vehicle to help register Black voters and turn them out in the November election.

Timeline

2000 - Helps lead high school team to the state championship. They won the championship three of the four seasons he played.

February 18, 2002 - James is featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the words, "The Chosen One."

June 26, 2003 - Is chosen No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA draft.

2004 - Earns the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy as NBA Rookie of the Year.

August 2004 - Makes his first Olympics appearance for the US national team.

November 27, 2004 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to score 2,000 points in their career.

February 8, 2005 - Is named a starter for the NBA's Eastern Conference All-Star Team.

February 19, 2006 - Is named to the All-Star Team again and becomes the youngest MVP of the game.

July 10, 2010 - Announces he is leaving the Cavaliers to become part of the Miami Heat.

June 21, 2012 - The Miami Heat win the NBA Finals, marking James' first championship.

January 16, 2013 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to score 20,000 points.

June 24, 2014 - Chooses to become a free agent.

July 11, 2014 - James tells Sports Illustrated that he'll leave the Miami Heat for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

December 7, 2015 - Nike confirms that it has signed a lifetime deal with James.

June 19, 2016 - The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in a deciding Game 7 to win the NBA Championship. James is unanimously named the Finals MVP; his performance helps the Cavaliers capture the first major sports championship that a Cleveland team has won since 1964.

May 25, 2017 - James passes Michael Jordan as the NBA's all-time playoff scoring leader with 5,995 points. Jordan's record of 5,987 held for 20 years.

May 31, 2017 - Police tell CNN that a racist slur was spray-painted on the front gate of James' Los Angeles home. At a press conference in Oakland, California, James comments on the state of race relations in the United States. "No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough."

January 23, 2018 - Becomes the seventh, and youngest, player in NBA history to score 30,000 points. The only other players who have eclipsed 30,000 points are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki.

June 29, 2018 - James decides not to pick up his option for next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to multiple reports.

July 1, 2018 - James, now a free agent, agrees to a four-year, $154M contract to join the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a press release from his agency.

July 30, 2018 - James' foundation teams with the Akron Public Schools system to open a school that supports at-risk children. Third and fourth graders will make up the inaugural class at the I Promise School, with plans to expand to first through eighth grade by 2022.

November 4, 2019 - James announces that a historic apartment building in Akron, Ohio, is being renovated and turned into transitional housing for families in need at his I Promise School, so students have a stable place to live while they get their education.

August 11, 2020 - "I Promise," a children's book written by James, is published.

October 11, 2020 - After the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Miami Heat, James becomes the first player in NBA history to be named NBA Finals MVP with three different teams.

March 16, 2021 - It is announced that Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, has added James as a partner. It becomes official on March 31.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609016

Reported Deaths: 7741
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1261631795
Ramsey52955910
Dakota47198475
Anoka43176465
Washington27637296
Stearns22651227
St. Louis18233319
Scott17667139
Wright16506153
Olmsted13495103
Sherburne1211496
Carver1073349
Clay829392
Rice8247111
Blue Earth769244
Crow Wing687298
Kandiyohi669685
Chisago626754
Otter Tail589887
Benton585098
Goodhue485474
Mower477333
Douglas477281
Winona463252
Itasca462668
Isanti445066
McLeod433861
Morrison427462
Beltrami410163
Nobles409650
Steele400519
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356858
Freeborn350134
Pine337223
Nicollet333845
Mille Lacs314556
Brown308640
Le Sueur299427
Todd288033
Cass287933
Meeker265144
Waseca240723
Martin236833
Roseau212021
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18883
Renville183046
Redwood177941
Houston175316
Cottonwood168124
Wadena164923
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139137
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47993
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester/St. Mary's
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 98°
Toasty temperatures are on the way this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/23

Image

New look at Rochester's future rapid transit stations

Image

New Minnesota law restricts separation of infants from incarcerated mothers

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/22/21)

Image

West Concord's fire and police departments participate in softball charity event

Image

West Concord softball charity game

Image

Rochester Rowing Club prepares for next competition

Image

First look at Rochester rapid transit stations

Image

'Groundbreaking' new legislation helps incarcerated mothers

Image

WWII era plane stops in North Iowa

Community Events