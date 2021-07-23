Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

10 years after her death, Amy Winehouse is still so important

10 years after her death, Amy Winehouse is still so important

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 9:11 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 9:11 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

There's a now-famous clip of acoustic version of Amy Winehouse singing "Love Is a Losing Game."

Winehouse, in what appears to be a recording booth, rings every emotional nuance from her song as she sings the lyrics: "Over futile odds/And laughed at by the gods/And now the final frame/Love is a losing game."

As the music fades we hear Winehouse ask quietly, and seemingly sadly, "Is that alright?"

It's a heartbreaking moment from a tremendously talented star who fell too quickly.

Friday July 23 marks the ten-year anniversary of Winehouse's tragic passing. The singer was found dead of accidental alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in her London home.

Winehouse's music remains resonant a decade later, while her premature death serves as a cautionary tale about the toll of stardom -- a conversation at the forefront as Britney Spears fights to regain control over her life and career.

The British singer with the cat-eye makeup and massive bouffant hairstyle was far from the first artist to die too soon.

Her passing, in fact, made her a part of a morbid group of stars known as "The 27 Club," like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Kurt Cobain before her who also died at age 27.

British singer Adele paid tribute to Winehouse at a concert in 2016 on what would have been the late singer's 33rd birthday, reportedly crediting her success to Winehouse.

"I feel like I owe so much of my career to her," Adele told the audience. "That first album, 'Frank,' it really changed my life."

Winehouse actually led a wave of stateside success for British female singers like Duffy, Estelle, Lilly Allen and Leona Lewis.

But Winehouse never seemed to realize how inspirational or influential she was, instead mired in highly publicized personal and legal troubles.

Even after both she and her critically acclaimed 2006 "Back to Black" album won Grammys, there was still more media focus on her fights, arrests, rehab stints and tumultuous relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil (the pair would divorce in 2009) than her music.

All that attention was the exact opposite of what Winehouse wanted.

"I don't write songs because I want my voice to be heard or I want to be famous or any of that stuff," Winehouse told CNN in a 2007 interview. "I write songs about things I have problems with and I have to get past them and I have to make something good out of something bad."

Tyler James, her best friend who met her when she 13 and he was 12, confirmed that during a recent interview with the UK show "This Morning" in an appearance to promote his new book "My Amy: The Life We Shared."

"Amy hated being famous," he said. "She said 'Fame is like terminal cancer, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.'"

Her struggle to find herself in the midst of being a star is well documented in the 2015 documentary, "Amy," which painted her as a pop star with a jazz soul who struggled with substance abuse.

A new documentary, "Reclaiming Amy," marks the 10th anniversary of her death and is narrated by the singer's mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins.

"It's only looking back now that I realise how little we understood," Winehouse-Collins, who has rarely spoken publicly about her daughter, says in the film. "She was prone to addiction, she could not stop herself. It's a very cruel beast."

Today, the Amy Winehouse Foundation provides resources for young people who may be struggling with substance abuse. A streaming concert featuring American artists Chris Daughtry, Ana Cristina Cash with John Carter Cash and Sweet Lizzy Project is set for Friday to raise funds for the foundation.

Founded by her family to both honor and further the singer's legacy, the organization is just one way those who love her seek to do what Winehouse said she wanted to do with her music -- transform tragedy into triumph.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609016

Reported Deaths: 7741
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1261631795
Ramsey52955910
Dakota47198475
Anoka43176465
Washington27637296
Stearns22651227
St. Louis18233319
Scott17667139
Wright16506153
Olmsted13495103
Sherburne1211496
Carver1073349
Clay829392
Rice8247111
Blue Earth769244
Crow Wing687298
Kandiyohi669685
Chisago626754
Otter Tail589887
Benton585098
Goodhue485474
Mower477333
Douglas477281
Winona463252
Itasca462668
Isanti445066
McLeod433861
Morrison427462
Beltrami410163
Nobles409650
Steele400519
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356858
Freeborn350134
Pine337223
Nicollet333845
Mille Lacs314556
Brown308640
Le Sueur299427
Todd288033
Cass287933
Meeker265144
Waseca240723
Martin236833
Roseau212021
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18883
Renville183046
Redwood177941
Houston175316
Cottonwood168124
Wadena164923
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139137
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47993
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Toasty temperatures are on the way this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/23

Image

New look at Rochester's future rapid transit stations

Image

New Minnesota law restricts separation of infants from incarcerated mothers

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/22/21)

Image

West Concord's fire and police departments participate in softball charity event

Image

West Concord softball charity game

Image

Rochester Rowing Club prepares for next competition

Image

First look at Rochester rapid transit stations

Image

'Groundbreaking' new legislation helps incarcerated mothers

Image

WWII era plane stops in North Iowa

Community Events