Clear

Ad campaign for controversial Alzheimer's drug will 'overly medicalize' normal age-related memory loss, some experts say

Article Image

Ad campaign for controversial Alzheimer's drug will 'overly medicalize' normal age-related memory loss, some experts say

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 7:41 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 7:41 AM
Posted By: By Julie Appleby, Kaiser Heath News

Do you sometimes lose your train of thought or feel a bit more anxious than is typical for you?

Those are two of the six questions in a quiz on a website co-sponsored by the makers of Aduhelm, a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. But even when all responses to the frequency of those experiences are "never," the quiz issues a "talk to your doctor" recommendation about the potential need for additional cognitive testing.

Facing a host of challenges, Aduhelm's makers Biogen and its partner Eisai are taking a page right out of a classic marketing playbook: Run an educational campaign directed at the consumer, one who is already worried about whether those lost keys or a hard-to-recall name is a sign of something grave.

The campaign — which also includes a detailed advertisement on The New York Times' website, a Facebook page and partnerships aimed at increasing the number of places where consumers can get cognitive testing — is drawing fire from critics. They say it uses misleading information to tout a drug whose effectiveness is widely questioned.

"It's particularly egregious because they are trying to convince people with either normal memories or normal age-related decline that they are ill and they need a drug," said Dr. Adriane Fugh-Berman, a pharmacology professor at Georgetown University Medical Center, who wrote about the website in an opinion piece.

The website's "symptoms quiz" asks about several common concerns, such as how often a person feels depressed, struggles to come up with a word, asks the same questions over and over, or gets lost. Readers can answer "never," "almost never," "fairly often" or "often." No matter the answers, however, it directs quiz takers to talk with their doctors about their concerns and whether additional testing is needed.

While some of those concerns can be symptoms of dementia or cognitive impairment, "this clearly does overly medicalize very common events that most adults experience in the course of daily life: Who hasn't lost one's train of thought or the thread of a conversation, book or movie? Who hasn't had trouble finding the right word for something?" said Dr. Jerry Avorn, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who has been sharply critical of the approval.

Aduhelm was approved in June by the US Food and Drug Administration, but that came after an FDA advisory panel recommended against it, citing a lack of definitive evidence that it works to slow the progression of the disease. The FDA, however, granted what is called "accelerated approval," based on the drug's ability to reduce a type of amyloid plaque in the brain. That plaque has been associated with Alzheimer's patients, but its role in the disease is still being studied.

News reports also have raised questions about FDA officials' efforts to help Biogen get Aduhelm approved. And consumer advocates have decried the $56,000-a-year price tag that Biogen has set for the drug.

On the day it was approved, Patrizia Cavazzoni, the FDA's director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the trial results showed it substantially reduced amyloid plaques and "is reasonably likely to result in clinical benefit."

Describing the website as part of a "disease awareness educational program," Biogen spokesperson Allison Parks said in an email that it is aimed at "cognitive health and the importance of early detection." She noted that the campaign does not mention the drug by name.

Earlier Thursday, in "an open letter to the Alzheimer's disease community," Biogen's head of research, Dr. Alfred Sandrock, noted the drug is the first one approved for the condition since 2003 and said it has been the subject of "extensive misinformation and misunderstanding." Sandrock stressed a need to offer it quickly to those who have only just begun to experience symptoms so they can be treated before the disease moves "beyond the stages at which Aduhelm should be initiated."

While the drug has critics, it is also welcomed by some patients, who see it as a glimmer of hope. The Alzheimer's Association pushed for the approval so that patients would have a new option for treatment, although the group has objected to Biogen's pricing and the fact that it has nine years to submit follow-up effectiveness studies.

"We applaud the FDA's decision," said Maria Carrillo, chief science officer for the association. "There's a benefit to having access to it now" because it is aimed at those in the early stages of dementia. Those patients want even a modest slowdown in disease progression so they have more time to do the things they want to accomplish, she said.

The drug is given by infusion every four weeks. It also requires expensive associated care. About 40% of the patients in the trials experienced brain swelling or bleeds, so regular brain imaging scans are also required, according to clinical trial results and the drug's label. In addition, patients will likely need to be checked for amyloid protein, which is done with expensive PET scans or invasive spinal taps, according to Alzheimer's experts.

To educate more potential patients, and customers, Biogen announced it has teamed with CVS to offer cognitive testing, and with free clinics for dementia education efforts.

Biogen is also picking up some of the laboratory costs for patients who get a spinal tap.

Still, the drug faces headwinds: There's a congressional probe of the drug's approval, the head of the FDA has called for an independent investigation of its review process, and there's pushback from policy experts and insurers over its price, which they say could seriously strain Medicare's finances. Some medical systems, including the Cleveland Clinic and Mount Sinai, say they won't administer it, citing efficacy and safety data.

None of that is mentioned in Biogen's campaign.

Instead, the advertisements and websites focus on what is called mild cognitive impairment, including a warning that 1 in 12 people over age 50 have that condition, which it describes as the earliest clinical stage of Alzheimer's.

On its website, Biogen doesn't cite where that statistic comes from. When asked for the source, Parks said Biogen's researchers made some mathematical calculations based on U.S. population data and data from a January 2018 article in the journal Neurology.

Some experts say that percentage seems high, particularly on the younger end of that spectrum.

"I can't find any evidence to support the claim that 1 in 12 Americans over age 50 have MCI due to Alzheimer's disease. I do not believe it is accurate," said Dr. Matthew S. Schrag, a vascular neurologist and assistant professor of neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

While some people who have mild cognitive impairment progress to Alzheimer's — about 20% over three years — most do not, said Schrag: "It's important to tell patients that a diagnosis of MCI is not the same as a diagnosis of Alzheimer's."

Mild cognitive impairment is tricky to diagnose— and not something a simple six-question quiz can uncover, said Mary Sano, director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

"The first thing to determine is whether it's a new memory problem or a long-standing poor memory," said Sano, who said a physician visit can help patients suss this out. "Is it due to some other medical condition or a lifestyle change?"

Carrillo, at the Alzheimer's Association, agrees that MCI can have many causes, including poor sleep, depression or taking certain prescription medications.

Based on a review of medical literature, her organization estimates that about 8% of people over age 65 have mild cognitive impairment due to the disease.

She declined to comment on the Biogen campaign but did say that early detection of Alzheimer's is important and that patients should seek out their physicians if they have concerns, and not rely on "a take-at-home quiz."

Schrag, however, minced no words in his opinion of the campaign, saying it "feels like an agenda to expand the diagnosis of cognitive impairment in patients because that is the group they are marketing to."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609016

Reported Deaths: 7741
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1261631795
Ramsey52955910
Dakota47198475
Anoka43176465
Washington27637296
Stearns22651227
St. Louis18233319
Scott17667139
Wright16506153
Olmsted13495103
Sherburne1211496
Carver1073349
Clay829392
Rice8247111
Blue Earth769244
Crow Wing687298
Kandiyohi669685
Chisago626754
Otter Tail589887
Benton585098
Goodhue485474
Mower477333
Douglas477281
Winona463252
Itasca462668
Isanti445066
McLeod433861
Morrison427462
Beltrami410163
Nobles409650
Steele400519
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356858
Freeborn350134
Pine337223
Nicollet333845
Mille Lacs314556
Brown308640
Le Sueur299427
Todd288033
Cass287933
Meeker265144
Waseca240723
Martin236833
Roseau212021
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18883
Renville183046
Redwood177941
Houston175316
Cottonwood168124
Wadena164923
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139137
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47993
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Toasty temperatures are on the way this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New look at Rochester's future rapid transit stations

Image

New Minnesota law restricts separation of infants from incarcerated mothers

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/22/21)

Image

West Concord's fire and police departments participate in softball charity event

Image

West Concord softball charity game

Image

Rochester Rowing Club prepares for next competition

Image

First look at Rochester rapid transit stations

Image

'Groundbreaking' new legislation helps incarcerated mothers

Image

WWII era plane stops in North Iowa

Image

Diversity crew to hold first live event downtown

Community Events