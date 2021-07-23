Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony just hours away

Rochester Mostly Cloudy 74° Hi: 84° Lo: 67° Feels Like: 74° More Weather Mason City Clear 69° Hi: 85° Lo: 66° Feels Like: 69° More Weather Albert Lea Partly Cloudy 73° Hi: 83° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 73° More Weather Austin Partly Cloudy 73° Hi: 84° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 73° More Weather Charles City Partly Cloudy 72° Hi: 84° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 72° More Weather

Toasty temperatures are on the way this weekend