Clear

The surreal lives of Arkansas nurses fighting Covid-19 inside the hospital and denial on the outside

The surreal lives of Arkansas nurses fighting Covid-19 inside the hospital and denial on the outside

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Elle Reeve, Samantha Guff and Deborah Brunswick, CNN

Sunny worked as a nurse on a Covid-19 floor of a hospital at the height of the pandemic. The work was hard, but what made it surreal was doing it while living in small town Arkansas, where many people, even some in her own family, said the virus was overblown -- "just the flu."

"It's extremely difficult to watch so many people die, and then have people tell you on Facebook or in Walmart that you're a liar," Sunny said. Sometimes that would come from the loved ones of the patients she was taking care of.

"We had people accuse us of giving their loved one something else so that they would die and we could report it as Covid. We heard it more than once that we were fudging the numbers, or we were killing people on purpose to make Covid look like it was worse than it was, or to make it look real when it wasn't," she said.

Sunny asked CNN not to use her real name, because some dedicated Covid-19 deniers have harassed health care workers, or tried to get outspoken ones fired.

The politicization that led people to believe Covid-19 was some kind of scam is now affecting how many get vaccinated.

Just 36% of Arkansans are fully vaccinated, the third-lowest rate in the country. This week, Arkansas had its biggest spike in cases since February, and it has the worst case rate in the country. The state government is offering incentives to get vaccinated, like free lottery tickets. It hasn't convinced many; Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said it's not working.

Sunny fears that could mean the Delta variant will make many people in her community sick, and push some nurses to quit.

"A lot of nurses have compassion fatigue. And I am really scared of how that's gonna play out, because a lot of the cases that we're seeing are in non-vaccinated individuals."

"Nurses were really the symbol for this pandemic and all of the hate was centered around us -- the hate, the fear, the respect, all of it," Sunny said. A lot of nurses have PTSD from 2020, she said, "And now we're having people come in and look us in the face and be like, 'No I didn't get the vaccine, and now I'm sick."

What locals say about vaccinations

CNN drove around the western part of Arkansas last weekend, talking to people about whether they'd get the vaccine.

At a convenience store in Mena, Arkansas, Joy Starr said her 8-year-old son had gotten Covid-19. "He was sick a lot," Starr said. "He's been sick a lot for a while. And he's still sick. He's having stomach issues. So I'm going to get him looked at and see if there's further damage. I don't know, I mean, because he got real sick. Fever every day for weeks. And stomach pain."

Would she and her son get the vaccine? "No. No vaccine," Starr said. "I just don't trust the government."

In a nearby barber shop, Mike Clark said, "I have not and I will not" get the vaccine.

"I'm not a guinea pig, there's not a chance," Clark said. "I believe that it's a freedom issue and I've worn a mask probably a maximum of one hour throughout this whole Covid thing." He said he was 74, the prime age to get it. "If it's so communicable, why am I still standing?"

The man cutting his hair, Ronnie Rodgers, said he wouldn't either. Rodgers said he got Covid-19, then later had a heart attack. He thought he might have a bad reaction to the vaccine. Of course Covid had been politicized, Rodgers said. "It was the red hats against the blue masks."

Not everyone around here feels this way, of course.

CNN ran into Billy Ray Jones, the mayor of Nashville, Arkansas, at a car wash. He said he was vaccinated, but told us where to find people who weren't.

In Norman, a man running a yard sale said he'd been vaccinated, too.

"It's better to take a chance on the shot than it is to take a chance on the Covid," he said. "Just go on, cowboy up, and go on in there, and get a shot, and come out of there like a grown up." He was wearing a cowboy hat and said to call him "Cowboy."

How nurses have tried to fight misinformation

Hazel Bailey was working as a nurse in Hot Springs last August when she got Covid-19. She remembers taking an ambulance to the hospital. She woke up 42 days later. She'd been on a ventilator, then had a tracheostomy tube to help her breathe. She wouldn't leave the hospital for almost two more months.

"While I was in ICU, once I finally did wake up, it would be day and night, I would hear codes being called -- code Blue, which meant someone was basically dying," Bailey said. She could tell they were mostly Covid-19 patients. "It just broke my heart. I would cry. And I would just pray for those people. Because I was in the same shape they were in."

"I have family that, they don't say it's not real -- they believe that it's real, but they're not concerned with taking the vaccine," Bailey said. "They understand some people get it, and it's not bad. But I got it and it was bad."

Bailey's sister was at her house while Bailey spoke with CNN. Her sister confirmed she wouldn't get the vaccine, but declined to be interviewed about it. She said her comments wouldn't be fit for television.

"Our lives have changed. Our lives will never be the same after Covid," Bailey said. "And when I say that, I'm talking about our country. We'll never be the same because of Covid."

Sunny, the other Arkansas nurse, got on TikTok last year to vent and has used her account to spread awareness of what nurses were going through. She has since racked up nearly 140,000 followers with a mix of nurse-related comedy and searing stories about life on the Covid floor.

Other nurses sent her messages, thanking her for speaking out. But her videos were not always well received.

"I get called a crisis actor all the time," she said, referring to the conspiracy theory that victims of mass casualty events are actually actors paid by the government. "It's my thing now to respond to hate comments with, 'For just $10 into my Venmo account, I'll tell you the truth about Covid-19 and crisis acting.'"

So far she says she's made about $100. "I'm just like, 'Crisis acting isn't it real. And Covid is real. Surprise! I said I'd tell you the truth, not the truth you wanted to hear.'"

When Sunny meets Covid deniers in real life, she says she usually tears up and then awkwardly walks away. She even saw it within her own family.

"My own dad -- who I love, and is a great person -- I had to show him, like, no, this is real," she said. He was slowly convinced by "watching what it did to me personally -- getting phone calls from me during work where I'm just broken down crying ... There was so much death."

He got the vaccine.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608678

Reported Deaths: 7737
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260791794
Ramsey52913910
Dakota47173475
Anoka43153465
Washington27621296
Stearns22640227
St. Louis18229319
Scott17653139
Wright16495152
Olmsted13488102
Sherburne1210895
Carver1072549
Clay829292
Rice8242111
Blue Earth768744
Crow Wing686898
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626354
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas477181
Mower477033
Winona463252
Itasca462268
Isanti444866
McLeod433661
Morrison427362
Beltrami409863
Nobles409450
Steele400419
Polk390672
Becker389157
Lyon364954
Carlton356558
Freeborn349834
Pine337223
Nicollet333745
Mille Lacs314356
Brown308640
Le Sueur299127
Cass287833
Todd287833
Meeker265044
Waseca240423
Martin236633
Roseau211721
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177641
Houston175316
Cottonwood168024
Wadena164823
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147410
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128919
Jackson123112
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3805
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Toasty temperatures are on the way this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New look at Rochester's future rapid transit stations

Image

NEW MINNESOTA LAW RESTRICTS SEPARATION OF INFANTS FROM INCARCERATED MOTHERS

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (7/22/21)

Image

West Concord's fire and police departments participate in softball charity event

Image

West Concord softball charity game

Image

Rochester Rowing Club prepares for next competition

Image

First look at Rochester rapid transit stations

Image

'Groundbreaking' new legislation helps incarcerated mothers

Image

WWII era plane stops in North Iowa

Image

DIVERSITY CREW TO HOLD FIRST LIVE EVENT DOWNTOWN

Community Events