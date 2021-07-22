Clear

How Trump proved Pelosi right

How Trump proved Pelosi right

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

As much as millions of Americans would like to move on, stop talking about -- even thinking about -- former President Donald Trump and the four years of relentless stress and outrage we endured during his presidency, that is simply not something that the country can do safely. That's because the threat to US democracy he unleashed has not passed, even though he was the loser of the 2020 election.

Trump's own words, in audio tapes played by CNN, show just how determined he is to pump noxious gases into the American psyche, poisoning the atmosphere to bring as many people as he can into the alternative reality he is trying to construct. Trump may or may not believe the nonsense he spouts, but he's making sure Republicans buy into his lie about what happened during the 2020 election, during the January 6 assault on the Capitol (an attempted coup d'etat, in my view) and during his presidency.

The audio comes from an interview by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonning and Phil Rucker for their book "I Alone Can Fix It." Listening live, CNN's Anderson Cooper said, "This is like listening to Nixon drunk rambling." Another comparison might be to a half-deranged comic book villain putting into play his malevolent designs.

Above all, Trump spews lies, lies upon lies, about everything he discusses. January 6? It was all "very friendly," he tells his interviewers. Demonstrators and police "were hugging and kissing." Trump supporters, "were ushering people in," that's why the crowd went into the Capitol. Anyone who has seen the images of brutality, of beatings, shooting, mayhem, destruction, knows this as far from the truth as one can get.

Then there's the election, which Trump lost decisively, but insists was stolen, offering preposterous fabricated details. "We had Indians getting paid to vote!" There's much more.

We could dismiss Trump's fantasies as the rantings of an unstable man, except that a majority of Republicans apparently believe much of his concoctions, and GOP leaders are giving Trump aid and comfort. That is even though most of those leaders no doubt know that all of it, including the mountains of lies about election fraud, are in the words of Trump's own hyper-partisan Attorney General Bill Barr, "all bullsh*t."

Establishing the truth is vital, which is why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right to bar two radical Trumpists from the select committee she's trying to establish to look into the January 6 events. Some think Pelosi's decision to reject two of five members chosen by Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who subserviently bows before the failed president, was a political mistake that allowed the GOP to pull out of the committee and claim it's all a partisan exercise.

But they are wrong and she is right. After listening to the Trump tapes, there's no doubt that the committee's task -- getting at the truth -- is much too important to allow people like Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to obstruct the process. Does anyone really believe someone like the bellicose Jordan would do anything other than work to protect Trump?

Just before announcing his selections for the committee, McCarthy made a pilgrimage to the Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club the semi-retired Trump calls home these days. Shortly afterward, McCarthy named the Republicans he (and possibly Trump) wanted on the panel. The majority of those he chose had voted to deny American voters their choice of president, refusing to certify Biden's election when the vote finally came on January 6, after the violence had ended and some 140 Capitol Police officers lay injured. In other words, the men representing the GOP in the panel investigating the January 6 assault, voted in support of the attempted coup's goals.

Americans need to get to a clear, incontrovertible truth about January 6, not just so that the historical record will be accurate, but for a more urgent reason: distorting reality, creating a false narrative, is part of an assault against US democracy, and one that is still in progress.

Listening to Trump lie with such ease, a stream of falsehoods sliding from his lips like an endless, multicolored kerchief in a magician's act, one wonders if he really believes what he's saying; if he really lives in that alternative reality where he won the election (by a landslide, of course!), where anyone who doesn't think he won is a crook; where more than 86 judges rejected his campaign's claims of fraud only because they're cowards; where he was assured reelection before the pandemic, even though in fact he had some of the worst approval ratings of any modern president.

Or, does he know he's lying; is he putting on an act for the same reason he does everything, because he thinks it will benefit him?

We cannot know what's inside Trump's far-from-ordinary head. But somewhere in the interview, we get a hint. When asked why he encouraged Americans to believe lies about the pandemic, Trump starts rambling about the brilliance to be found in his genes, but then he returns to the question. "Are you talking about disinformation or are you talking about lies?" he asks, adding, "There is a more beautiful word called disinformation."

There, he gives away the secret. Disinformation, as every spy chief knows, as the Kremlin has made us all learn, is not just any lie. It is false information, deliberately disseminated, usually for tactical political purposes. It's all still unfolding. It's too soon to turn the page.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608678

Reported Deaths: 7737
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260791794
Ramsey52913910
Dakota47173475
Anoka43153465
Washington27621296
Stearns22640227
St. Louis18229319
Scott17653139
Wright16495152
Olmsted13488102
Sherburne1210895
Carver1072549
Clay829292
Rice8242111
Blue Earth768744
Crow Wing686898
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626354
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas477181
Mower477033
Winona463252
Itasca462268
Isanti444866
McLeod433661
Morrison427362
Beltrami409863
Nobles409450
Steele400419
Polk390672
Becker389157
Lyon364954
Carlton356558
Freeborn349834
Pine337223
Nicollet333745
Mille Lacs314356
Brown308640
Le Sueur299127
Cass287833
Todd287833
Meeker265044
Waseca240423
Martin236633
Roseau211721
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177641
Houston175316
Cottonwood168024
Wadena164823
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147410
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128919
Jackson123112
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3805
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Temperatures to remain warm, but rain chances increase for weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Second Street Joe Loses Chair

Image

Talon Development

Image

Geese destroy MHRT Club's crops

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/22/21)

Image

Paramedics pair up with a Rochester homeless shelter to provide the vulnerable care

Image

Sean's Weather 7/22

Image

Sec. Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan, passenger rail to Rochester with KIMT

Image

Sec. Buttigieg on local impact of infrastructure plan

Image

Finkenauer to announce run for senate

Image

Talking with Pete Buttigieg

Community Events