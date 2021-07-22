Clear

There will probably be a shortage of back-to-school supplies

There will probably be a shortage of back-to-school supplies

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business

Back-to-school shopping is always a nightmare. This year, expect it to be even worse.

While parents may be used to encountering shortages of items like sneakers, backpacks and gadgets later in the season -— which typically lasts from mid-July through the end of August — products are expected to be in tight supply even earlier. That means shoppers could find themselves picking over the handful of ugly backpacks and bento lunch boxes with missing pieces left at the store as early as this month.

With more classrooms fully reopening in the fall, industry experts expect demand on school merchandise to be robust with shoppers spending an average of $850 per family, according to the National Retail Federation, the retail industry's largest trade group.

But that demand is also coming face-to-face with tight inventory levels and delayed shipments which will impact retailers' ability to replenish products on shelves later in the season.

"What we will likely see is more limited choice and lower stock levels towards the end of the back to school period," said Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director at GlobalRetail Data. "Some consumers will inevitably miss out on the things they want to purchase."

He said categories in most danger of shortages include backpacks, stationery, sports equipment, laptops and tablets.

With supply being tight, consumers shouldn't hold out for deeper bargains either. "Discounts will be far less generous both because of less stock and cost inflation," said Saunders. "Consumers have to be savvy in some areas and buy products quickly."

Where are my Nikes?

The overhang of the pandemic is also adding to the problem, according to a new report on Monday.

If you're hoping to scoop up a fresh pair or two of Nike sneakers, you might have to move fast.

The report released this week from Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said Nike might run out of its sneakers it sources from Vietnam as the spread of Covid-19 accelerates in the region. The Panjiva report noted that two of Nike's suppliers in Vietnam have already halted production.

"In footwear, sneakers are by far the biggest back-to-school category for kids," said Beth Goldstein, retail analyst with market research firm NPD Group

Nike said in an email to CNN Business that it is "confident in [its] ability to navigate these near-term dynamics and we remain prudent in our planning." The company said it is prioritizing the health and safety of its employees and suppliers and it expects its suppliers to "prioritize the health and livelihoods of their employees."

Panjiva's data indicates that clothing, kids shoes and backpacks remain in tight supply with imports of those products in the second quarter up from last year but still below 2019 pre-pandemic levels even as consumer spending has revved up, boosted by government stimulus and pent-up demand.

Shoppers appear to have gotten the news about impending shortages, and they're hitting stores earlier than usual, said Rod Sides, vice chairman and US retail lead with Deloitte.

"Fifty-nine percent of them have said they would have their school shopping done by the end of July, up from 45% last year," said Sides, citing results from Deloitte's 2021 back-to-school survey that polled 1,200 parents from May 27 to June 5 who have at least one child attending school in grades K-12 this fall.

He expects spending on devices will be a big driver of those purchases. It's the category consumers are most worried about in terms of shortages. "Fifty percent of shoppers are concerned about stockouts, especially for tech items," he said.

Goldstein said many retailers and brands are trying a variety of ways to mitigate the shortages, including trying to bring in inventory on airplanes instead of by ship.

Levi Srauss is doing just that. CEO Chip Bergh told analyst earlier this month during an earnings call that as the company expects supply chain challenges to continue into the second half of the year, "we're going to be airfreighting more."

Walmart, a top destination for school shopping, said while inventories of most of its basic supplies are on track, some other categories are experiencing shortages but didn't provide further details.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608678

Reported Deaths: 7737
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260791794
Ramsey52913910
Dakota47173475
Anoka43153465
Washington27621296
Stearns22640227
St. Louis18229319
Scott17653139
Wright16495152
Olmsted13488102
Sherburne1210895
Carver1072549
Clay829292
Rice8242111
Blue Earth768744
Crow Wing686898
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626354
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas477181
Mower477033
Winona463252
Itasca462268
Isanti444866
McLeod433661
Morrison427362
Beltrami409863
Nobles409450
Steele400419
Polk390672
Becker389157
Lyon364954
Carlton356558
Freeborn349834
Pine337223
Nicollet333745
Mille Lacs314356
Brown308640
Le Sueur299127
Cass287833
Todd287833
Meeker265044
Waseca240423
Martin236633
Roseau211721
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177641
Houston175316
Cottonwood168024
Wadena164823
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147410
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128919
Jackson123112
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3805
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Temperatures to remain warm, but rain chances increase for weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (7/22/21)

Image

Paramedics pair up with a Rochester homeless shelter to provide the vulnerable care

Image

Sean's Weather 7/22

Image

Sec. Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan, passenger rail to Rochester with KIMT

Image

Sec. Buttigieg on local impact of infrastructure plan

Image

Finkenauer to announce run for senate

Image

Talking with Pete Buttigieg

Image

New Bus Drivers

Image

Rochester Faith Leaders Want Unity

Image

What's causing high gas prices

Community Events