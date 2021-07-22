Clear

Arnold Schwarzenegger Fast Facts

Arnold Schwarzenegger Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 22, 2021
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 1:11 PM
CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California.

Personal

Birth date: July 30, 1947

Birth place: Thal, Austria

Birth name: Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger

Father: Gustav Schwarzenegger, police officer

Mother: Aurelia Jadrny

Marriage: Maria Shriver (April 26, 1986-present, separated)

Children: with Maria Shriver: Christopher, September 27, 1997; Patrick, September 18, 1993; Christina, July 23, 1991; Katherine, December 13, 1989; with Mildred Baena: Joseph, October 2, 1997

Education: University of Wisconsin - Superior, B.A., 1980

Military: Austrian Armed Forces, 1965

Other Facts

Five-time Mr. Universe winner.

Seven-time Mr. Olympia winner.

Admitted to taking steroids while body building in his youth.

His father belonged to the Nazi Party.

Timeline

1967 - Schwarzenegger wins his first Mr. Universe competition.

1968 - Moves to the United States.

1970 - Wins Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia and Mr. World competitions.

1977 - Schwarzenegger is profiled in the weightlifting documentary, "Pumping Iron."

1982 - Stars in the movie "Conan the Barbarian."

1983 - Becomes a US citizen.

1984 - Stars in the movie, "The Terminator."

1990 - Stars in the movie, "Total Recall."

1990-1993 - Serves as chair of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, appointed by US President George H.W. Bush.

1991 - Stars in the movie, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

1994 - Stars in the movie, "True Lies."

1997 - Undergoes surgery to replace a congenitally defective heart valve.

August 6, 2003 - Announces on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" that he will run for governor of California in a recall election against Democrat Gray Davis.

August 2003 - A 1977 interview with Oui magazine, in which Schwarzenegger talks about group sex and drugs, is posted online.

October 2, 2003 - The Los Angeles Times publishes a story in which six women claim Schwarzenegger made unwelcome advances towards them in incidents dating from the 1970s to 2000. Schwarzenegger declares that most of the allegations are untrue but says that he apologizes "if I offended anyone, because that was not my intention." Later, nine more women come forward with accusations.

October 7, 2003 - Is elected governor of California.

November 17, 2003 - Is sworn in as governor of California.

December 08, 2003 - Hollywood stuntwoman Rhonda Miller accuses Schwarzenegger of sexual harassment and files a lawsuit alleging defamation by the governor and his campaign staff. A judge later dismisses the lawsuit.

March 2004 - Announces he has accepted the position of executive editor for the fitness magazines, Muscle & Fitness and Flex.

July 15, 2005 - Announces that he will terminate his contract with Muscle & Fitness and Flex after complaints of a conflict of interest are lodged.

November 7, 2006 - Is reelected governor.

January 3, 2011 - Last day in office as governor.

May 9, 2011 - Schwarzenegger and Shriver announce they are separating.

May 16, 2011 - Confirms he fathered a child outside of marriage with his family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

July 1, 2011 - Shriver files for divorce.

August 2012 - Announces the establishment of the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy.

October 2012 - His autobiography, "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story," is published.

September 14, 2015 - NBC announces that Schwarzenegger will be the host of "The New Celebrity Apprentice," a reboot of the Donald Trump reality show.

March 6, 2016 - Endorses Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the GOP presidential primary.

January 2, 2017 - "The New Celebrity Apprentice" debuts to underwhelming ratings. US President-elect Trump ridicules Schwarzenegger on Twitter for low Nielsen ratings.

March 3, 2017 - Tells CNN he has "terminated" his ties with "The New Celebrity Apprentice."

March 29, 2018 - Has successful open-heart surgery to replace the pulmonic valve inserted in 1997.

October 23, 2020 - Reveals on social media that he has undergone surgery to replace his aortic valve.

