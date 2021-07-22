Clear

Indian tax officials raid newspaper that took on Narendra Modi over the pandemic

Indian tax officials raid newspaper that took on Narendra Modi over the pandemic

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

Tax authorities in India raided several offices of one of the world's biggest-selling newspapers on Thursday, a move journalists and leading opposition politicians described as an attack on press freedom.

The newspaper, Dainik Bhaskar, said that tax inspectors visited its offices in the capital New Delhi and the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in the early morning.

The paper shocked India with its reporting of dead bodies in the river Ganges during the brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic this spring. It criticized authorities for under-reporting Covid-19 deaths and challenged state officials and the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their handling of the crisis.

"The government has clamped down on the group that represented an accurate picture of what happened to the country during the second wave of Covid-19," the paper wrote in a report on the tax raid published Thursday on the homepage of its Hindi edition. The 63-year-old company also publishes newspapers in Gujarati and Marathi languages.

In its report, the paper added that tax officials also raided the homes of several Dainik Bhaskar employees, and seized the phones of those who were present in its offices.

"The government is doing its job, and we are doing our job," Om Gaur, the national editor at Dainik Bhaskar told CNN Business. "The truth is always bitter, but we crosscheck all our facts before publishing,"

In May, Gaur had led the paper's coverage of corpses floating in the Ganges, as the official death toll from Covid-19 began crossing 4,000 a day. However, both Indian and international experts say that these numbers do not show the true picture.

A working paper published this week by the US-based Center for Global Development found that the number of excess deaths during India's pandemic could be up to ten times the official toll.

Between 3.4 million and 4.9 million estimated excess deaths were reported in India between January 2020 and June 2021, the US think tank said — compared to the Indian health ministry's reported death toll of approximately 400,000.

"State officials have tried to stop our coverage several times in the past few days, and have even threatened us with a court case," Gaur had told CNN Business in May.

A spokesperson for the Central Board of Direct Taxes did not respond to a request for comment from CNN Business. But several top opposition politicians said that the paper was being punished for publishing critical reports about Modi's handling of the second wave.

"Nobody would have thought the Modi government would be so scared, " the national opposition party, Congress, tweeted in response to the raid.

"The attack on journalists & media houses is yet another BRUTAL attempt to stifle democracy," wrote Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the state of West Bengal and leader of a regional opposition party, in a Twitter post. "#DainikBhaskar bravely reported the way @narendramodi ji mishandled the entire #COVID crisis and led the country to its most horrifying days amid a raging pandemic."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is from a smaller opposition party, said that the raids were a clear signal that Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will not forgive those who challenge it.

"This is a very dangerous way of thinking," he added in a tweet in Hindi. Kejriwal also retweeted a post from Dainik Bhaskar's account which said "I am Independent."

The Press Club of India, meanwhile, said it "deplores such acts of intimidation by the government through enforcement agencies to deter the independent media from discharging their duty to serve the society."

According to Reporters Without Borders, India is one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists "trying to do their job properly." It ranks India 142 out of 180 countries on its World Press Freedom Index.

In 2017, India's Central Bureau of Investigation raided the offices and homes of founders of NDTV, a top broadcaster that is often seen as critical of Modi government. The agency said that it was investigating a bank loan, while NDTV had called it an attempt to undermine "democracy and free speech in India."

— Esha Mitra contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608678

Reported Deaths: 7737
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260791794
Ramsey52913910
Dakota47173475
Anoka43153465
Washington27621296
Stearns22640227
St. Louis18229319
Scott17653139
Wright16495152
Olmsted13488102
Sherburne1210895
Carver1072549
Clay829292
Rice8242111
Blue Earth768744
Crow Wing686898
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626354
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas477181
Mower477033
Winona463252
Itasca462268
Isanti444866
McLeod433661
Morrison427362
Beltrami409863
Nobles409450
Steele400419
Polk390672
Becker389157
Lyon364954
Carlton356558
Freeborn349834
Pine337223
Nicollet333745
Mille Lacs314356
Brown308640
Le Sueur299127
Cass287833
Todd287833
Meeker265044
Waseca240423
Martin236633
Roseau211721
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177641
Houston175316
Cottonwood168024
Wadena164823
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147410
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128919
Jackson123112
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3805
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paramedics pair up with a Rochester homeless shelter to provide the vulnerable care

Image

Sean's Weather 7/22

Image

Sec. Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan, passenger rail to Rochester with KIMT

Image

Sec. Buttigieg on local impact of infrastructure plan

Image

Finkenauer to announce run for senate

Image

Talking with Pete Buttigieg

Image

New Bus Drivers

Image

Rochester Faith Leaders Want Unity

Image

What's causing high gas prices

Image

Electric contractor struggling to find staff

Community Events