Clear

California sues Activision Blizzard, alleging culture of sexual harassment

California sues Activision Blizzard, alleging culture of sexual harassment

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Alexandra Meeks, CNN Business

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday against one of America's largest video game developers Activision Blizzard, alleging multiple female employees were subjected to gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and unequal pay.

"DFEH alleges that women were subjected to constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances," the state agency said in a press release. "The lawsuit also alleges that the company's executives and human resources personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct, and instead retaliated against women who complained."

A spokesperson for Activision Blizzard, the company known for creating popular games including "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft," told CNN they are taking the allegations seriously and have launched internal investigations for all claims.

"We value diversity and strive to foster a workplace that offers inclusivity for everyone," said Kelvin Liu, Director of Corporate Communications at Activision Blizzard. "There is no place in our company or industry, or any industry, for sexual misconduct or harassment of any kind."

California's lawsuit contradicts the company's claims, alleging Activision Blizzard fostered a "frat boy" work culture where female employees have to "continually fend off unwanted sexual comments and advances by their male coworkers," the filing says.

Liu told CNN action has been taken to address past issues involving cases of misconduct, blasting the state's filing and investigation as "inaccurate" and "distorted."

"The picture the DFEH paints is not the Blizzard workplace of today," Liu said. "Over the past several years and continuing since the initial investigation started, we've made significant changes to address company culture and reflect more diversity within our leadership teams."

The state, however, alleges in its lawsuit Activision Blizzard maintains a leadership team held exclusively by white men with few women in top roles. DFEH also claims female employees receive lower starting pay and are promoted more slowly than their male counterparts.

The gaming company told CNN they have strived to pay all employees fairly and have also enhanced internal programs to create channels for employees to report violations.

"We are confident in our ability to demonstrate our practices as an equal opportunity employer that fosters a supportive, diverse, and inclusive workplace for our people, and we are committed to continuing this effort in the years to come," Liu said.

Activision Blizzard is a leading gaming platform headquartered in Santa Monica, California with approximately 9,500 total employees and over 100 million players worldwide, the filing said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608678

Reported Deaths: 7737
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260791794
Ramsey52913910
Dakota47173475
Anoka43153465
Washington27621296
Stearns22640227
St. Louis18229319
Scott17653139
Wright16495152
Olmsted13488102
Sherburne1210895
Carver1072549
Clay829292
Rice8242111
Blue Earth768744
Crow Wing686898
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626354
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas477181
Mower477033
Winona463252
Itasca462268
Isanti444866
McLeod433661
Morrison427362
Beltrami409863
Nobles409450
Steele400419
Polk390672
Becker389157
Lyon364954
Carlton356558
Freeborn349834
Pine337223
Nicollet333745
Mille Lacs314356
Brown308640
Le Sueur299127
Cass287833
Todd287833
Meeker265044
Waseca240423
Martin236633
Roseau211721
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177641
Houston175316
Cottonwood168024
Wadena164823
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147410
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128919
Jackson123112
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3805
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paramedics pair up with a Rochester homeless shelter to provide the vulnerable care

Image

Sean's Weather 7/22

Image

Sec. Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan, passenger rail to Rochester with KIMT

Image

Sec. Buttigieg on local impact of infrastructure plan

Image

Finkenauer to announce run for senate

Image

Talking with Pete Buttigieg

Image

New Bus Drivers

Image

Rochester Faith Leaders Want Unity

Image

What's causing high gas prices

Image

Electric contractor struggling to find staff

Community Events