Clear

Biden says full FDA approval of a Covid-19 vaccine could come as early as the end of August

Biden says full FDA approval of a Covid-19 vaccine could come as early as the end of August

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

To date, more than 339 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to give people protection from the coronavirus; several studies show that the three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States work and are safe; and the government continues to give them out in schools and at ball fields, and yet, not one has been formally approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

By all accounts, the approval process for the vaccines is moving faster than it ever has before. However, the FDA has yet to disclose a timeline for when its work will be complete and data is still being reviewed.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden told CNN's Don Lemon during a CNN Townhall that he expects Covid-19 vaccines could get full approval "quickly."

"They're not promising me any specific date, but my expectation, talking to the group of scientists we put together... plus others in the field, is that sometime, maybe in the beginning of the school year, at the end of August, beginning September, October, they'll get a final approval," Biden said.

Earlier Wednesday, the National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN's Jim Acosta that full approval could come in the "next couple of months."

Pfizer's timeline

Vaccine maker Pfizer appears to be furthest along in the process.

In July, the company announced that the FDA granted its vaccine a priority review, so that sets the regulatory clock for six months, meaning technically the company should know if it has approval by January. A standard review is 10 months.

The acting commissioner of the FDA, Dr. Janet Woodcock, has said the FDA intends to complete the review in advance of its January deadline.

"So, we all know that's not going to take that long," said Melissa Tice, program director of regulatory affairs and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Because the FDA has already reviewed the manufacturing materials and has been reviewing clinical data all along, Tice said, "We don't expect it to go the full six-month priority review clock."

Tice says she thinks full approval for Pfizer's vaccine could come in September. Some experts like Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center think it may be as early as August.

Moderna's timeline

For vaccine maker Moderna, the company told CNN Wednesday that is does not have a specific time frame for approval. It is still working with the FDA on what's called a rolling submission for approval -- it shares new data with the agency as it is generated.

"We are still in the process of completing our rolling submission, which we announced on June 1st. It is not complete at this time," Ray Jordan, a spokesperson for Moderna said. "It's not the case that the FDA has our final submission and that we are waiting to hear from them."

Moderna expects it may have its materials complete this fall. The time frame for approval would then be subject to the FDA regulatory review process, Moderna said.

Where the process is now

Historically, getting a vaccine licensed by the fall would be fast, especially with as much as the FDA has to review.

At this point, what takes time is that the agency has to go through absolutely everything, it cannot skip a page, and there is a lot of everything.

"When we were reviewing applications back when they were on paper, there was so much, it would not fit on the freight elevator. That's how big the application is, you have lots of data to review," said Norman Baylor, who had run the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research and Review and been through this process several times. He's the current CEO of Biologics Consulting.

The Covid-19 vaccines received authorization based on interim data that showed the vaccines were safe and effective for only about three months. "Although, when something's 95% effective, you can assume it's probably going to be highly effective for awhile," said Offit.

For full approval, the FDA has at least six months of efficacy data to review. "People are saying 'why is it taking so long?' Well, the FDA wants to make sure that it has a protective duration, long term effect," Tice said. "It's not that the agency, I think, has any concerns about the vaccine per se, they just per licensure requirements, you have to have this additional data."

"The FDA does not cut corners on making sure of the quality, the purity, the potency of your products."

Offit believes the data review should go pretty quickly, since the FDA has been getting data all along. What often takes time is that the FDA has to also validate the process that makes the vaccine for it to be licensed. Every step has to be validated.

"Whether it's the computers that are being used or cleaning out the vats, or whatever it is, it's a lot of boxes to tick to ensure that there's consistency in each lot to the next," Offit said.

That means an interdisciplinary team of FDA experts is pouring through millions of documents, running their own analysis, getting any clarification that it needs from the vaccine companies, and giving the manufacturing process a thorough inspection.

And it's not just one FDA person that does the review, Baylor said. There's a secondary and tertiary review. So a clinician would review the material and then a supervisor would need to review it and then it goes up to the division director.

"We have some reviewers who are reviewing long into the night, really, this is not a 9 to 5 review," Baylor said. "The public is not aware, but yes people are giving up their vacations, working on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays. You're working into the night."

"The FDA is not sitting down twiddling their thumbs," Baylor said.

Calls to move faster

While historically, the process has moved quickly, for some it's not fast enough.

Dr. Eric Topol wrote an editorial for the "New York Times" earlier this month that argued that the millions of people who have gotten these mRNA vaccines demonstrate these vaccines work. "This is the most studied biologic in the history of mankind for safety and efficacy," Topol told CNN.

"I have been frustrated because I know it should have been approved by now," Topol said. "Janet Woodcock made a statement that this was 'among the highest priorities.' No, it has to be the number one priority."

In response to Topol's editorial, the FDA's current Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks argued that "any vaccine approval without completion of the high-quality review and evaluation that Americans expect the agency to perform would undermine the FDA's statutory responsibilities, affect trust in the agency and do little to help combat vaccine hesitancy."

Why full approval matters

Yet, as vaccination rates have dropped dramatically in the US, some have pointed to approval as one sure way to speed up the process.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey of US adults released this week found that among the one-third of adults surveyed who are not yet vaccinated, 16% said the vaccine was too new, too unknown or not tested enough. Some said in this poll that they wouldn't get a vaccine until it is required. While companies are allowed to require the vaccine, experts believe more will make it a requirement if -- and when -- it gets full approval.

"If it was approved with the full approval from FDA -- which we all anticipate may be coming pretty soon...Maybe in the next couple of months -- then the legal ability to mandate becomes a lot stronger," Collins, the NIH director, said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608678

Reported Deaths: 7737
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260791794
Ramsey52913910
Dakota47173475
Anoka43153465
Washington27621296
Stearns22640227
St. Louis18229319
Scott17653139
Wright16495152
Olmsted13488102
Sherburne1210895
Carver1072549
Clay829292
Rice8242111
Blue Earth768744
Crow Wing686898
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626354
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas477181
Mower477033
Winona463252
Itasca462268
Isanti444866
McLeod433661
Morrison427362
Beltrami409863
Nobles409450
Steele400419
Polk390672
Becker389157
Lyon364954
Carlton356558
Freeborn349834
Pine337223
Nicollet333745
Mille Lacs314356
Brown308640
Le Sueur299127
Cass287833
Todd287833
Meeker265044
Waseca240423
Martin236633
Roseau211721
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177641
Houston175316
Cottonwood168024
Wadena164823
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147410
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128919
Jackson123112
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11366
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84020
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4037
Traverse3805
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/22

Image

Sec. Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan, passenger rail to Rochester with KIMT

Image

Sec. Buttigieg on local impact of infrastructure plan

Image

Finkenauer to announce run for senate

Image

Talking with Pete Buttigieg

Image

New Bus Drivers

Image

Rochester Faith Leaders Want Unity

Image

What's causing high gas prices

Image

Electric contractor struggling to find staff

Image

Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of new cases

Community Events