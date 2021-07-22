Clear

Nevada becomes latest Covid-19 hotspot, as hospitalizations rise and vaccination rates plateau

Nevada becomes latest Covid-19 hotspot, as hospitalizations rise and vaccination rates plateau

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Ed Lavandera and Ashley Killough, CNN

At Robert Taylor's Las Vegas barbershop, the buzzing sounds of clippers and friendly banter are a welcome return to normalcy after a small Covid-19 outbreak among his staff.

Three of his barbers were out sick with Covid-19 in the last month. Two have been able to return to work, while the third is still awaiting clearance. But the outbreak served as a wake-up call for Taylor and the tight-knit community he's formed at Fade 'Em All Barbershops.

"The barbershop is a place of transparency, truth, debates and brotherhood," Taylor said. The biggest discussion at the shop lately, he said, is whether to get vaccinated, especially as the number of Covid-19 cases have spiked in the Las Vegas area.

Taylor said he was hospitalized with the virus last year -- but was still reluctant to get the vaccine once they became widely available this spring.

Now, after doing some research and seeing the virus take hold of his friends and employees this summer, he's become an unabashed believer in vaccines. He's even partnered with local health officials to open up his shops as vaccine clinics on the weekends.

Over the past two weeks, 18 people have been vaccinated at his barbershops. The figure may not sound like a lot, but Taylor takes comfort in knowing that each shot makes a difference at a time when the Delta variant is leading to rapid community spread.

"People who are like, 'Well it's not 100% (protection),' and I'm like, well nothing is 100%. It's not 100% you'll make it home, but you put a seat belt on," he said. "And that vaccine is a seat belt."

The spread of the virus in Taylor's barbershop is a snapshot of the troubling reality across Nevada. Cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, but interest in vaccinations is plateauing.

State and federal officials across the country have been partnering with local community leaders, like pastors and barbers, to encourage word-of-mouth evangelism about the vaccine -- often viewed as the most powerful way to persuade skeptics.

Nevada a 'breeding ground for new variants'

In Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, only 39% of the total population is fully vaccinated, according to according to Nevada's Covid-19 data.

In early June, the county reported about 130 new cases per day in its 14-day moving average. But that number has jumped dramatically, and on Tuesday, the county reported 675 new cases.

Hospitalizations have also jumped from 178 in mid-June to more than 900 this week in Clark County, according to the state's Covid-19 data. The recent numbers are starting to reach the similar peaks that the county saw during the summer surge of 2020, and county commissioners voted on Tuesday to require employees at businesses to wear masks at public indoor spaces.

The White House has labeled the county a sustained hotspot for new infections, and the Biden administration has sent FEMA surge teams to Nevada to assist with vaccination efforts statewide.

Health officials know it's an uphill battle. A majority of unvaccinated Americans said that they are not at all likely to get vaccinated, regardless of outreach efforts, according to new poll results published Tuesday by Axios-Ipsos.

A quarter or less of those who are unvaccinated said that they would be likely to get the vaccine under certain circumstances, according to the poll, which was conducted July 16 to 19 and made up of a nationally representative sample of 1,048 general population US adults.

"A vast majority remain unconvinced, showing how these 'vaccine holdouts' may not budge anytime soon," Ipsos said.

Dr. Shadaba Asad, the medical director of infectious disease at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, said hospitals are better equipped to handle the current surge than they were a year ago. The hardest part this time, she said, is knowing that the increase could have been prevented if more were vaccinated.

She attributes the recent rise in Covid cases to the unvaccinated population, calling them the "breeding ground" for the Delta variant and any other variants that might emerge.

"As long as you have a huge burden of the virus in your community, which is currently being kept alive by unvaccinated people, the virus will mutate and new variants will emerge," she said. "It's just a matter of time before you're going to come across a variant where your vaccines do not provide that degree of protection. So unvaccinated people pose a huge threat to the rest of us who are vaccinated, because they're literally a breeding ground for new variants."

Disinterest in vaccines 'really disheartening,' district health officer says

Farther north in Nevada, the vaccination rate is higher in Washoe County, which includes Reno, with 48% of the county's total population being fully vaccinated.

Next to the Reno Rodeo Arena, the county health department has converted a parking lot into a mass vaccination site. But interest in Covid-19 vaccines has dwindled -- and so have the lines of cars.

Kevin Dick, the Washoe County District Health Officer, said at its peak, the county vaccination site was delivering 2,800 vaccine doses per day. This week, that number has plunged to about 140 per day. He says other pharmacies in the area account for more vaccine delivery, as well, but that overall the vaccination trend lines are declining.

"It's really disheartening. It's frustrating," Dick said. "We just need people to step up and do the right thing for themselves and for their communities."

Dick said one of the biggest threats to vaccination rates is the spreading virus of misinformation, especially false information about the vaccine affecting fertility. He said the rumors are causing a significant faction of young people to not get vaccinated.

"People want to believe things that are more sensational, and we know that in social media, misinformation that's sensational moves more rapidly than a true story," said Dick.

In recent weeks, the state of Nevada started a weekly lottery awarding money to residents who have initiated the vaccine process. The state will award $5 million in prize money through the end of August, and the grand prize is a $1 million jackpot.

But even this vaccine effort has been hampered by anti-vaccine hecklers. During the first drawing, which Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hosted, a man with a bullhorn shouted that the vaccines were "destroying people," despite evidence that the vaccine has been safely administered to tens of millions.

As the man was escorted out of the lottery drawing by security, Sisolak quickly sought to reassure the watching crowd of the vaccine's safety.

"There's an individual that doesn't understand that the vaccines are totally safe," Sisolak said. "They've been tested and we're helping save lives, which is what we're doing."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608405

Reported Deaths: 7732
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260101794
Ramsey52873910
Dakota47153475
Anoka43134465
Washington27610296
Stearns22634227
St. Louis18215319
Scott17643139
Wright16491151
Olmsted13485102
Sherburne1210495
Carver1072249
Clay829292
Rice8241111
Blue Earth768144
Crow Wing686198
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626154
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas476981
Mower476733
Winona463252
Itasca462267
Isanti444665
McLeod433661
Morrison427262
Beltrami409763
Nobles408950
Steele400319
Polk390572
Becker389057
Lyon364954
Carlton356257
Freeborn349734
Pine336923
Nicollet333545
Mille Lacs314256
Brown308640
Le Sueur299027
Cass287733
Todd287333
Meeker265044
Waseca240323
Martin236633
Roseau211521
Wabasha20823
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177341
Houston175316
Cottonwood167724
Wadena164623
Fillmore158810
Faribault156919
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147628
Sibley147210
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11356
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96419
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake83820
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sec. Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan, passenger rail to Rochester with KIMT

Image

Sec. Buttigieg on local impact of infrastructure plan

Image

Finkenauer to announce run for senate

Image

Talking with Pete Buttigieg

Image

New Bus Drivers

Image

Rochester Faith Leaders Want Unity

Image

What's causing high gas prices

Image

Electric contractor struggling to find staff

Image

Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of new cases

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/21/21)

Community Events