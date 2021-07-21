Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Perseverance rover prepares to collect Martian samples that will be sent to Earth

Perseverance rover prepares to collect Martian samples that will be sent to Earth

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Almost a year after NASA's Perseverance rover was launched on its nearly seven-month journey to Mars, the robotic explorer is preparing to collect its first Martian sample within the next two weeks.

This sample, which will be returned to Earth by missions in the 2030s, might contain evidence of whether there was past life on Mars.

The rover has also collected some of its first scientific observations of the red planet as it searches among the rocks and dust.

Perseverance landed in Jezero Crater in February. Billions of years ago, the site was home to an ancient lake and river delta. Since June 1, the rover has been explore a 1.5-square-mile area of the crater, known as the "Cratered Floor Fractured Rough," in search of the crater's deepest and most ancient layers of rock.

On the rover's 7-foot (2-meter) long robotic arm is a drill that will help it collect samples to place inside its caching system within the belly of the rover. The process to collect Perseverance's first Martian sample will take about 11 days -- a lot longer than the 3 minutes and 35 seconds it took astronaut Neil Armstrong to collect the first lunar sample.

"When Neil Armstrong took the first sample from the Sea of Tranquility 52 years ago, he began a process that would rewrite what humanity knew about the moon," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, in a statement.

"I have every expectation that Perseverance's first sample from Jezero Crater, and those that come after, will do the same for Mars. We are on the threshold of a new era of planetary science and discovery."

Earth-to-Mars instructions

Perseverance will receive instructions from its teams on Earth ahead of collecting the first sample.

First, Perseverance will align itself so that everything needed for sampling can be reached by the robotic arm, followed by an image survey using the rover's suite of cameras. This survey will allow the rover's science team to select the site of the first sample, as well as a separate target in the same area.

They will analyze the second target first before collecting the sample at the first target.

"The idea is to get valuable data on the rock we are about to sample by finding its geologic twin (nearby) and performing detailed in-situ analysis," said Vivian Sun, science campaign co-lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The rover will use an abrading tool to scrape off the top layers of the rock, blow it clean and study it using Perseverance's science instruments.

Together, these instruments will provide an in-depth look, including a mineral and chemical analysis, of the Martian rocks.

On sampling day, the rover's arm will retrieve a sample tube from its cache inside Perseverance's belly and drill about 5 centimeters into the untouched twin of the rock it analyzed. This sample will be about the size of a piece of chalk.

Then, the sample's volume will be measured, photographed, sealed and stored within the rover.

Each sample will tell a different piece of the Martian story.

Dozens of samples to be collected eventually

As Perseverance continues to investigate this part of the crater, it will continue to drive and collect four unique samples. These will later be cached on the surface of Mars for a future mission to pick them up and return them to Earth. The rover will collect around 40 samples during its two-year mission.

"Not every sample Perseverance is collecting will be done in the quest for ancient life, and we don't expect this first sample to provide definitive proof one way or the other," said Ken Farley, Perseverance project scientist at the California Institute of Technology, in a statement.

"While the rocks located in this geologic unit are not great time capsules for organics, we believe they have been around since the formation of Jezero Crater and incredibly valuable to fill gaps in our geologic understanding of this region -- things we'll desperately need to know if we find life once existed on Mars."

Conducting science on Mars

The main goal of the Perseverance rover is to help unlock the history of Mars, taking us back to a time when the planet was warmer and wetter, in a quest to understand whether life ever existed on the red planet.

"We're getting amazing data back. The site we're in is absolutely spectacular, and we're getting beautiful, national park-like views every day looking off across Mars," said Briony Horgan, part of the rover's science team and associate professor of planetary science in Purdue University's Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences in the College of Science, in a statement.

Perseverance has been on a bit of a summer road trip, traveling about 328 feet (100 meters) a day thanks to its autonomous navigation capability.

Perseverance's instruments can zap rocks with lasers to help scientists understand if the rocks on Mars are sedimentary or igneous, which would reveal more about water flow and ancient Martian environments. If the rocks are igneous, they were formed by volcanoes. But sedimentary rocks would contain layers of information from the lake itself.

The rover is currently driving over what the scientists call paver stones, and they are eager to learn if they are sedimentary or volcanic.

One hypothesis the scientists are trying to test is whether the lake within Jezero Crater had multiple episodes of filling up and drying down.

"This is very important because it means that you will have multiple time periods in which we could potentially learn about environmental conditions on Mars," Farley said. "And we also have multiple time periods where we might be able to look for evidence of ancient life that might have existed on the planet."

Images taken by Perseverance of the ancient river delta have revealed something surprising.

There are signs that flash flooding occurred within the delta, likely capable of moving large boulders, late within the lake's history. None of this was visible in images obtained from orbiters around Mars. It took Perseverance investigating on the ground to find out.

Perseverance has spied a wealth of rocks that intrigue scientists. One of those is a small hill of layered rocks called Artuby, nicknamed for a river in southern France.

The rocks appear to have formed within the lake itself, likely lake mud that turned into rock over time. And those rocks could contain evidence of ancient life or even microfossils.

"This is exactly the kind of rock that we are most interested in investigating while looking for potential biosignatures in this ancient rock record," Farley said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608405

Reported Deaths: 7732
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260101794
Ramsey52873910
Dakota47153475
Anoka43134465
Washington27610296
Stearns22634227
St. Louis18215319
Scott17643139
Wright16491151
Olmsted13485102
Sherburne1210495
Carver1072249
Clay829292
Rice8241111
Blue Earth768144
Crow Wing686198
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626154
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas476981
Mower476733
Winona463252
Itasca462267
Isanti444665
McLeod433661
Morrison427262
Beltrami409763
Nobles408950
Steele400319
Polk390572
Becker389057
Lyon364954
Carlton356257
Freeborn349734
Pine336923
Nicollet333545
Mille Lacs314256
Brown308640
Le Sueur299027
Cass287733
Todd287333
Meeker265044
Waseca240323
Martin236633
Roseau211521
Wabasha20823
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177341
Houston175316
Cottonwood167724
Wadena164623
Fillmore158810
Faribault156919
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147628
Sibley147210
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11356
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96419
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake83820
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/21/21)

Image

Vaccine breakthrough is becoming more prevalent

Image

Mayo Clinic study on younger populations and COVID-19

Image

Sean's Weather 7/21

Image

WWII captain receives medals decades after service

Image

Local WWII veteran receives accolades

Image

Sen. Smith leads hearing on fire safety

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/20/21)

Image

Eviction moratorium ends July 31

Image

Jeff Bezos Blasts Off To Space

Community Events