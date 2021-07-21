Clear

Bed Bath & Beyond's stores have always been chaotic. Now it's decluttering Marie Kondo-style

Bed Bath & Beyond's stores have always been chaotic. Now it's decluttering Marie Kondo-style

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

For years, shopping at Bed Bath & Beyond has meant dealing with chaos. You could lose hours sifting through a hodgepodge of items on cluttered shelves and walk out with nothing.

Now, the chain is making an effort to get organized, Marie Kondo-style.

At its flagship location in New York City, the chain has eliminated 44% of products and arranged what remains by category, price and brand, as opposed to its previous strategy of carrying dozens of different bath mats and can openers. The chain also lowered shelves, widened aisles and reduced the space on the sales floor by around 15% to make it simpler for customers to find products they are hunting for.

It's all part of Bed Bath & Beyond's plan to "modernize" its stores. The chain is making a $250 million investment to declutter and renovate 450 locations — more than half its total — over the next three years. Bed Bath & Beyond has faced falling sales and declining foot traffic in recent years as shoppers defect to stores like Target and shop on Amazon, which carry much of the same basics that Bed Bath & Beyond sells.

CEO Mark Tritton explained some of the changes at an event with reporters Tuesday. "We just didn't need to stack [products] to the ceilings," he said, noting that shoppers were previously overwhelmed by their choices.

Tritton joined Bed Bath & Beyond from Target two years ago and has led the company through a turnaround over the past year with housebound shoppers increasing their spending on kitchen and home essentials. The company is also closing 200 underperforming stores.

Fixing 'outdated' stores

The flagship store is set to reopen Thursday after seven months of renovations.

It features new mini-shops for brands such as Casper, SodaStream, Nespresso and Dyson where shoppers can test out products and a cafe for shoppers to grab La Colombe coffee or a sandwich mid-shop. Bed Bath & Beyond's goal with these additions is to compel shoppers to spend more time in the store. The flagship is the only remodeled store that will have a cafe, however.

Bed Bath & Beyond has also tried to appeal to customers who want a quicker visit to the store. It has added a dedicated pickup area for customers purchasing products online, a feature to its mobile app where customers can scan and buy products on the app as they shop and bypass the checkout line, and self-checkout stations.

Cristina Fernandez, a retail analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, said Bed Bath & Beyond's stores "looked outdated" and "hadn't been invested in for many years."

Modernizing stores will be crucial to helping Bed Bath & Beyond compete with Target, HomeGoods, At Home and Amazon, she said. "Their stores weren't really a good shopping experience and that needed to change."

One other change at the flagship: Joe Hartsig, the company's chief merchandising officer, said Bed Bath & Beyond had previously "not been addressing more value-conscious consumers." So it's showcasing new private brands such as Simply Essential — a home, kitchen and bath product line with ladles and serving spoons for $1, bath towels for $4, and pillows for $5 — around the store with big blue signs advertising their low prices. The company plans to increase its private label brand sales to 30% of total sales, up from around 10% last year.

Bed Bath & Beyond executives also emphasized at the Tuesday event that the remodeled store had better lighting and upgraded floor paneling than the old one. Stacey Shively, a senior vice president, said that the bedding and bath section in the basement of the store used to be "dark and gloomy and a little depressing."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608405

Reported Deaths: 7732
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260101794
Ramsey52873910
Dakota47153475
Anoka43134465
Washington27610296
Stearns22634227
St. Louis18215319
Scott17643139
Wright16491151
Olmsted13485102
Sherburne1210495
Carver1072249
Clay829292
Rice8241111
Blue Earth768144
Crow Wing686198
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626154
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas476981
Mower476733
Winona463252
Itasca462267
Isanti444665
McLeod433661
Morrison427262
Beltrami409763
Nobles408950
Steele400319
Polk390572
Becker389057
Lyon364954
Carlton356257
Freeborn349734
Pine336923
Nicollet333545
Mille Lacs314256
Brown308640
Le Sueur299027
Cass287733
Todd287333
Meeker265044
Waseca240323
Martin236633
Roseau211521
Wabasha20823
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177341
Houston175316
Cottonwood167724
Wadena164623
Fillmore158810
Faribault156919
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147628
Sibley147210
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11356
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96419
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake83820
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vaccine breakthrough is becoming more prevalent

Image

Mayo Clinic study on younger populations and COVID-19

Image

Sean's Weather 7/21

Image

WWII captain receives medals decades after service

Image

Local WWII veteran receives accolades

Image

Sen. Smith leads hearing on fire safety

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/20/21)

Image

Eviction moratorium ends July 31

Image

Jeff Bezos Blasts Off To Space

Image

Vaccine lottery launching in Cerro Gordo county

Community Events