Clear

Fox's mixed messages about vaccines are coming under scrutiny

Fox's mixed messages about vaccines are coming under scrutiny

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

"Get vaccinated," Senator Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. And, he added, just as importantly, "ignore all of these other voices that are giving demonstrably bad advice."

McConnell's words were newsworthy because of the "other voices" he mentioned -- the anti-vaccination talking heads that have overwhelmed common sense in GOP circles this year.

For every knowledgeable right-wing leader who has pointed to the vaccines as the only way out of the pandemic, louder know-nothings have instilled doubt and denial via radio, TV and the web. The result has been measurable through maps of deaths and disease.

"Conservative swaths of the country are being hit particularly hard," Jonathan Weisman and Sheryl Gay Stolberg wrote in The New York Times on Tuesday. "Intensive care units in southwestern Missouri and northern Arkansas are filled or filling fast, while 40 percent of new cases are cropping up in Florida."

So is there a path out of this political divide and out of the pandemic? Media reporters have observed some small changes on Fox's airwaves at the same time congressional reporters have noticed shifts in tone among some GOP lawmakers. But attitudes around vaccination have hardened as the year has gone by. And some of Fox's highest-rated shows are spreading anti-vaccination storylines...

"Suddenly, Conservatives Care About Vaccines"

The Atlantic's David A. Graham wrote Tuesday: "A number of leaders on the right suddenly urged their audiences to get vaccinated in the past day. Why now?" Graham cited Rep. Steve Scalise's decision to get inoculated, plus pro-vaccination pronouncements by Fox News and Newsmax.

"Yesterday I went and got the jab at CVS," Fox Business host Charles Payne said Tuesday. "The place was dead," he said, observing that "there was no demand" for the vaccine.

Elsewhere in the Fox orbit, host Kayleigh McEnany went out of her way to promote the "Trump vaccine;" anchor Neil Cavuto defended Dr. Anthony Fauci from far-right villainizing; and multiple anchors directed viewers to the Vaccines.gov website. A TVEyes database search shows that Fox shows have plugged Vaccines.gov at least seven times this week, after going six weeks without mentioning the website at all.

So as Graham wrote: "Why now?"

There probably is no single or simple answer. An optimist might say, innocently, that the Fox machine is raising awareness about vaccines right now because the Delta variant is causing newfound alarm about Covid-19, particularly in Republican strongholds where Fox is influential. A cynic might say that Fox is trying to score PR points and rebut its critics so that the Biden White House doesn't name and shame them, like President Biden did with Facebook last week.

Speaking of Biden...

The White House's outreach to Fox

The White House is trying to fix the problem of slowing Covid-19 vaccinations by engaging with an unlikely source: Fox News.

We all know the network has been a home for vaccine hesitancy and outright hostility. And we all know the network is remarkably popular among Republicans. So, as Kaitlan Collins and I reported on Tuesday, "the White House has attempted some outreach to Fox News over the last several months, though it's unclear how successful the administration has been. A source familiar with the talks told CNN that there have been regular conversations between the White House and Fox News regarding the network's coverage of the pandemic and the vaccines."

Meantime, notice what the administration hasn't done: "The White House hasn't called out the network. Nor has it engaged it aggressively," Politico's Christopher Cadelago and Sam Stein wrote. "Some supporters of the vaccine campaign say that's a mistake..."

An "ocean of doubt"

We live in a media environment in which a few minutes of pro-vaccine commentary by Steve Doocy or Sean Hannity is used to portray Fox as a responsible, even though those minutes are undermined by hours of reckless programming. The Washington Post reporter Jeremy Barr described how Doocy's pro-vaccine message "has run up against his longtime co-host Brian Kilmeade, who has bristled at the push to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, even as cases have spiked in recent days because of the delta variant of the virus."

Philip Bump, also of the Post, wrote that "it's tricky to determine whether Fox's coverage is reflecting or driving its viewership," but "there's clearly a correlation between viewership and skepticism. And since the vaccine rollout began in earnest, the default position of the network's heavily watched prime-time shows has been to sow doubt." That has certainly been true for both Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Bump called it an "ocean of doubt."

MSNBC's Chris Hayes summed up the Fox message in a Tuesday night segment: "It's not, 'Don't get vaccinated.' It's, 'We're just asking questions. We don't take a position. Don't take medical advice from people on TV. They're trying to get you to comply, so you should not comply.' It's like, anti-pro-vax."

That's how Sean Hannity addressed the matter on Monday night in a widely-noticed clip. He said "I believe in the science of vaccination" but also talked about "medical privacy" and told people to "research like crazy."

Personalities like Hannity and Carlson reach far more people than GOP elected officials like Mitt Romney, who said last week that "if you hear things from conservative media that suggests it's dangerous to get a vaccine, you're not being served well by that media."

That's ultimately what this is about -- whether viewers and listeners are being well served by the sources they trust.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608405

Reported Deaths: 7732
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260101794
Ramsey52873910
Dakota47153475
Anoka43134465
Washington27610296
Stearns22634227
St. Louis18215319
Scott17643139
Wright16491151
Olmsted13485102
Sherburne1210495
Carver1072249
Clay829292
Rice8241111
Blue Earth768144
Crow Wing686198
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626154
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas476981
Mower476733
Winona463252
Itasca462267
Isanti444665
McLeod433661
Morrison427262
Beltrami409763
Nobles408950
Steele400319
Polk390572
Becker389057
Lyon364954
Carlton356257
Freeborn349734
Pine336923
Nicollet333545
Mille Lacs314256
Brown308640
Le Sueur299027
Cass287733
Todd287333
Meeker265044
Waseca240323
Martin236633
Roseau211521
Wabasha20823
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177341
Houston175316
Cottonwood167724
Wadena164623
Fillmore158810
Faribault156919
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147628
Sibley147210
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11356
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96419
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake83820
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vaccine breakthrough is becoming more prevalent

Image

Mayo Clinic study on younger populations and COVID-19

Image

Sean's Weather 7/21

Image

WWII captain receives medals decades after service

Image

Local WWII veteran receives accolades

Image

Sen. Smith leads hearing on fire safety

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/20/21)

Image

Eviction moratorium ends July 31

Image

Jeff Bezos Blasts Off To Space

Image

Vaccine lottery launching in Cerro Gordo county

Community Events