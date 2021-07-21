Clear

Kosher grocery stores drop Ben & Jerry's after its decision to stop selling ice cream in Palestinian territories

Kosher grocery stores drop Ben & Jerry's after its decision to stop selling ice cream in Palestinian territories

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Lauren Hakimi, CNN Business

Several kosher grocery stores around the United States have decided to pull Ben & Jerry's from their shelves after the company's announcement this week that it would stop doing business with a licensee in Israel that sells ice cream in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

Dani Secemski, the owner of Glatt Express, a kosher supermarket in Teaneck, New Jersey, said the company made the decision to drop Ben & Jerry's almost immediately upon seeing its announcement.

"I thought this was an anti-Semitic statement about the evil situation in the Middle East," Secemski told CNN. He says that before this, Glatt Express sold about $8,000 worth of Ben & Jerry's ice cream per year. "If they can reverse their decision, then we'll 100% carry them on our shelves again, and I'll be the first person to tell other businesses to do the same thing."

Secemski says Glatt Express still has about $1,200 worth of Ben & Jerry's ice cream left over from before the decision was made, but they're keeping it in a storage freezer while they wait and hope for the company to reverse its decision. If that doesn't happen, they might donate it.

Glatt Express is one of several kosher grocery stores along the East Coast that dropped Ben & Jerry's as a supplier this week. Others include Shop Delight, Seasons Kosher, Aron's Kissena Farms and Gourmet Glatt, all based in New York.

Eli Siegel, the owner of Market Maven in Baltimore, is also saving Ben & Jerry's inventory in the hopes that the company retracts Monday's statement. If it doesn't, he said, dropping the ice cream brand is "something we're willing to commit to long-term."

Market Maven serves mainly Orthodox Jews who Siegel says love Ben & Jerry's non-dairy products because they meet high kosher standards, and religious Jews don't eat dairy and meat in the same meal. "People love it, people look for it, people request it," he said. "Financially, it was a hard decision to make."

Siegel says Market Maven would have done the same thing if it felt another community was being discriminated against. Last summer, he says, they put up a Black Lives Matter sign to show solidarity with the Black community of Baltimore. "As a community supermarket, we feel that the right thing to do is to stand up for everybody," he said.

One grocery store in South Florida posted an Instagram story of a man taking pints of Ben & Jerry's Phish Food from the shelves and throwing them directly into a garbage can. "I was really hoping to create some more freezer space," the man said. "And then Ben & Jerry's did it for me!"

The largest supermarket to take a stance against Ben & Jerry's so far has been New York-based Morton Williams, which decided Monday evening to reduce the brand's products in its 16 stores by 70%, according to the New York Post.

The ice cream company, which is owned by Unilever, has been doing business in Israel since 1987. But the socially conscious brand has come under pressure in particular because its products are available in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law. On Monday, Ben & Jerry's opted not to renew its contract with its Israeli manufacturer, saying it was inconsistent with the company's values.

The company's ice cream will, however, continue to be sold in Israel, "through a different arrangement," Ben & Jerry's said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608405

Reported Deaths: 7732
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260101794
Ramsey52873910
Dakota47153475
Anoka43134465
Washington27610296
Stearns22634227
St. Louis18215319
Scott17643139
Wright16491151
Olmsted13485102
Sherburne1210495
Carver1072249
Clay829292
Rice8241111
Blue Earth768144
Crow Wing686198
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626154
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas476981
Mower476733
Winona463252
Itasca462267
Isanti444665
McLeod433661
Morrison427262
Beltrami409763
Nobles408950
Steele400319
Polk390572
Becker389057
Lyon364954
Carlton356257
Freeborn349734
Pine336923
Nicollet333545
Mille Lacs314256
Brown308640
Le Sueur299027
Cass287733
Todd287333
Meeker265044
Waseca240323
Martin236633
Roseau211521
Wabasha20823
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177341
Houston175316
Cottonwood167724
Wadena164623
Fillmore158810
Faribault156919
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147628
Sibley147210
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11356
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96419
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake83820
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/21

Image

WWII captain receives medals decades after service

Image

Local WWII veteran receives accolades

Image

Sen. Smith leads hearing on fire safety

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/20/21)

Image

Eviction moratorium ends July 31

Image

Jeff Bezos Blasts Off To Space

Image

Vaccine lottery launching in Cerro Gordo county

Image

Concerns over process of selling former Dooley's space

Image

Sean's Weather 7/20

Community Events