5 things to know for July 21: Covid-19, Congress, Trump ally, opioid trial, Olympics

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 7:01 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 7:01 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

After successfully blasting off to the edge of space yesterday, Jeff Bezos announced he is donating $100 million apiece to chef and activist José Andrés and CNN contributor Van Jones.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Life expectancy in the US fell by a year and a half in 2020 mostly due to the ravages of the pandemic, new CDC research shows. Another global study estimates 1.5 million children have lost a parent, a grandparent or another close caregiver to Covid-19. Now, the spreading Delta variant and vulnerability among the unvaccinated are getting so dire that some experts suggest much of the US needs to go back to widespread mask usage. Nearly 73 million Americans live in areas with high transmission. Vaccine hesitancy continues to be a huge hurdle in shoring up communal protection, and that challenge will loom large as President Biden holds a coronavirus-focused town hall tonight in Cincinnati. The event will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. 

2. Congress

Congressional Republicans are preparing to push back on two top-priority items backed by Democrats. In the Senate, they are expected to block a vote today that would advance the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill because they say they have not yet struck a deal with Democrats to draft the legislation. Even if the vote fails, talks are expected to intensify, with hopes of advancing things by early next week. Meanwhile, Republicans on the House's new investigative committee are gearing up for a protracted clash over the fallout from the January 6 Capitol riot. Rather than focus on former President Trump's role in the attack, GOP committee members may try to turn the focus of the probe to the Capitol's lack of preparedness.

3. Trump ally

Tom Barrack, a former Trump adviser, has been jailed on charges of acting as an agent of a foreign government. Barrack was charged with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates for what federal prosecutors in New York described as an effort to influence the foreign policy positions of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and that incoming administration. The indictment cites several instances of Barrack and others' alleged promotion of UAE's agenda to the Trump campaign and alleged continuation of this work once Trump was in office. Barrack was chairman of Trump's inaugural committee, and while some of the charged conduct concerns the presidential transition, it appears unrelated to 2017's inaugural festivities. A spokesperson for Barrack said he plans to plead not guilty.

4. Opioid trial

Three opioid distributors have reached a $1.1 billion settlement in a massive ongoing lawsuit sparked by the opioid epidemic. McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc. and Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation all agreed to pay the money toward opioid abatement efforts in New York state in order to be removed from the suit. New York filed suit in 2019 against a long list of pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. Attorney General Letitia James accused companies of "years of deceptive marketing about the risks of opioids and (failure) to exercise their basic duty to report suspicious behavior." Johnson & Johnson settled with the state last month for $230 million. Some other companies involved in the suit have declared bankruptcy.

5. Olympics

After a year's postponement and months of uncertainty, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics are finally underway. (No, that's not a misprint -- remember, this year's games still carry last year's branding.) Organizers in Japan spent months preparing for 11,000 athletes from 200 countries and thousands of journalists to arrive, even as the country struggles to rein in new coronavirus outbreaks. As a precaution, spectators won't be allowed at Olympic events. One of Japan's top CEOs says the economic loss from this concession will be "enormous." The lack of domestic spectators could cost Japan's economy $1.3 billion, according to an estimate from a Japanese economist. Meanwhile, a new Olympic host city has been announced: Brisbane, Australia, will be the home of the Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in 2032.

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions for the first time in 50 years

A win like that is worth the wait.

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet telling (good-natured) jokes

"What happens when you order a small Ice T," one person said.

Taco Bell is the latest fast food place to face a food shortage

Panic! At The Drive Thru. 

Covid-positive man disguises himself as wife in order to board plane

Yeah ... don't do that. 

6 Polish swimmers sent home from Tokyo following administrative error

The agony of defeat has nothing on the agony of an administrative error.

$56,000

That's how much the new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm costs per person per year. Multiplied by even a small fraction of the 6 million or so Americans who live with Alzheimer's, the drug's steep cost could significantly alter the economics of Medicare.

"Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, responding to Rand Paul's unfounded claims that the National Institutes of Health played a role in funding research that led to the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. The tense exchange unfolded during a hearing yesterday on Capitol Hill.

Check your local forecast here>>>

Ahh, that's the spot! 

You just know this Yukon grizzly is in heaven scratching himself on this scent pole. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 608405

Reported Deaths: 7732
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1260101794
Ramsey52873910
Dakota47153475
Anoka43134465
Washington27610296
Stearns22634227
St. Louis18215319
Scott17643139
Wright16491151
Olmsted13485102
Sherburne1210495
Carver1072249
Clay829292
Rice8241111
Blue Earth768144
Crow Wing686198
Kandiyohi669585
Chisago626154
Otter Tail589287
Benton584998
Goodhue485374
Douglas476981
Mower476733
Winona463252
Itasca462267
Isanti444665
McLeod433661
Morrison427262
Beltrami409763
Nobles408950
Steele400319
Polk390572
Becker389057
Lyon364954
Carlton356257
Freeborn349734
Pine336923
Nicollet333545
Mille Lacs314256
Brown308640
Le Sueur299027
Cass287733
Todd287333
Meeker265044
Waseca240323
Martin236633
Roseau211521
Wabasha20823
Hubbard197641
Dodge18863
Renville182946
Redwood177341
Houston175316
Cottonwood167724
Wadena164623
Fillmore158810
Faribault156919
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147628
Sibley147210
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13619
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11356
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96419
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake83820
Wilkin83713
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
