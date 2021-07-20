Clear
Here are the precautions people who are immunocompromised should take before returning to the office

Here are the precautions people who are immunocompromised should take before returning to the office

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 9:41 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 9:41 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

Many pandemic restrictions have been lifted for the vaccinated, but for the millions of people with conditions that suppress the immune system, who may not get as much protection from a Covid-19 vaccine, life has been trickier.

On Thursday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will discuss whether immunocompromised people need a third shot to better protect themselves from Covid-19, since the vaccines may not work as well for them.

Until then, people with weaker immune systems still have to figure out how to navigate a return to in-person work and other activities, but they have limited information.

"We are getting some questions about this for sure," said Dr. Laura Makaroff, the senior vice president for prevention and early detection at the American Cancer Society.

The Covid-19 vaccines work well and for most people they provide significant protection against death and hospitalization; however, no vaccine is 100% protective, and while relatively rare, there have been breakthrough cases.

For people with weaker immune systems, it's not always clear how much protection the vaccines offer. These people are also more vulnerable to severe Covid-19 and more vulnerable to having a prolonged infection, which means they'd also be more likely to transmit the virus to their household members.

Makaroff said there are ongoing discussions in the cancer community about boosters. A study from Johns Hopkins researchers last month suggested an extra shot may help increase antibody levels for another immunocompromised group: organ transplant recipients, who didn't have a full response with their original doses. Some patients report having gotten an extra shot on their own, but so far that's not yet what the CDC recommends.

"Unfortunately, it's hard to give real specific guidance," said Dr. Marci Lynn Drees, the chief infection prevention officer and hospital epidemiologist for ChristianaCare and is the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America's liaison to ACIP. "Just because we know there's a risk that they may not respond to the vaccine quite as well, but there is also not a really good commercially available reliable test to say whether they did or didn't respond to the vaccine, so it's a little bit of guesswork."

There are tests to see if people have generated antibodies after vaccination, and some doctors have offered them, but the CDC doesn't recommend it.

"Technically, we have an antibody test for the spike protein. The problem is we don't really know what levels are protective," said Dr. Amy Edwards, the associate medical director of Pediatric Infection Control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland.

"Now we assume if your antibodies are completely negative that you didn't respond to the vaccine, but believe it or not, antibodies are not the end all, be all. We know that your T-cell response also plays a huge role in viral immunity," Edwards added.

"So the concern is that somebody would get a negative antibody response and think they are not protected. Or the reverse maybe they have antibodies, but their T cells don't function very well and they then have false confidence that they are protected," Edward said.

For now, groups like the American Cancer Society and others have been advising people with a weakened immune system from cancer or its treatment, even the vaccinated, to stick with familiar pandemic public health measures.

The CDC made the same recommendation for certain immunocompromised groups on Friday. The groups included organ transplant recipients, people who are receiving chemotherapy for cancer, people who have certain blood cancers, and people receiving dialysis or taking medications that suppress the immune system.

They should all wear masks in crowds, continue social distancing and be careful about hand hygiene, Makaroff said.

The CDC also recommended avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Amber Clayton, who runs the HR Knowledge Center with the Society for Human Resource Management, said some people with an immunocompromised condition may qualify as having a disability under the Americans with Disability Act. They may be able to get what's known as a reasonable accommodation. That could include working from home, or a staggered shift, or office space away from others, even if other people are expected back fulltime. "That way they're not exposed," Clayton said.

If someone is not protected under disability laws, employers may have policies that provide for reasonable accommodations for individuals with what's considered "temporary disabilities."

"Everyone is going to have to assess their own situations and determine what's the best option," Clayton said.

And the best option, for everyone, no matter whether they are immunocompromised, experts say, is to get vaccinated and to encourage everyone else to get vaccinated.

"You know everyone kind of thinks of themselves, but you know the more people we can get vaccinated, the more we protect those who either can't be vaccinated because they are young kids or people who have a medical reason," said Drees. "We are all in this together and we're not going to all get out of the pandemic and get back to normal until we really get a much higher vaccination rate."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
