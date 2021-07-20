Clear

Study estimates 1.5 million children lost parents or grandparents to Covid-19

Study estimates 1.5 million children lost parents or grandparents to Covid-19

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

More than a million children around the world have lost a parent to Covid-19, and a total of 1.5 million have lost either a parent, a grandparent who helped care for them or some other relative responsible for their care, a new study finds.

"Covid-19 has created this urgent crisis affecting children in almost every nation," Dr. Susan Hillis of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response Team, who worked on the study, told CNN.

"For every two Covid-19 deaths, one child faces the death of a parent or caregiver."

The team -- including researchers from the CDC, USAID, the World Bank, University College London and elsewhere -- counted deaths in 21 countries that accounted for more than 76% of all Covid cases. They used methods developed and validated years ago to estimate the number of children globally who would have been orphaned by AIDS to forecast the number of Covid-19 orphans.

"Globally, from March 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, we estimate 1,134,000 children experienced the death of primary caregivers, including at least one parent or custodial grandparent," they wrote in a report published in the Lancet medical journal. Plus, they added, "1,562,000 children experienced the death of at least one primary or secondary caregiver."

Kids who lose a parent or caregiver are not only immediately stressed; they are also more likely to suffer diseases themselves, to be abused, and to suffer poverty, the researchers said.

"There are very severe consequences," Hillis said. "The consequences of all these adversities are often lifelong," she added.

"Children losing primary caregivers have higher risks of experiencing mental health problems; physical, emotional, and sexual violence; and family poverty," the team wrote. "These adverse experiences raise risks of suicide, adolescent pregnancy, infectious diseases including HIV/ AIDS, and chronic diseases."

Grandparents are more important than might initially be evident, they added. "In the USA, 40% of grandparents living with grandchildren serve as their primary caregivers; in the UK, 40% of grandparents provide regular care for grandchildren," the researchers wrote.

Losing a grandparent can be more than merely upsetting. "The death of grandparents can also reduce the psychosocial, practical, and/or financial support for their grandchildren," the researchers wrote in a linked online report. "These types of vulnerabilities often place children in need of alternative or supplementary care, such as kinship or foster care."

But the pandemic has damaged the ability to provide even this less-than-desirable level of care for kids. "However, public health responses to the pandemic, such as stay-at-home orders and the constraints of conducting child protection evaluations remotely, have severely reduced the capacity of established child protection systems and services to provide much needed child safety interventions and support," the report reads.

"These 1.5 million children are the tragic overlooked consequence of the more than 3 million COVID-19-associated deaths by April 30, 2021," the researchers added. "Orphanhood and caregiver deaths are a hidden pandemic resulting from COVID-19-associated deaths."

What to do about it? Number one, the researchers recommend: get Covid-19 vaccines to everyone as quickly as possible, and help prevent infections in other ways including mask use and distancing.

"As soon as a primary caregiver becomes seriously ill with COVID-19, or a family becomes seriously impacted by other pandemic-associated factors, that family should receive comprehensive evaluation including testing, tracing, and appropriate and supported quarantine of exposed family members. The family should be supported in developing a plan for how children might be cared for if their caregiver were to die," they added.

And societies need to help families affected by the pandemic with economic, educational and mental health support, the report recommends.

Low-cost services to provide all these are already available and there's evidence to support what works, the researchers said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/20/21)

Image

Eviction moratorium ends July 31

Image

Jeff Bezos Blasts Off To Space

Image

Vaccine lottery launching in Cerro Gordo county

Image

Concerns over process of selling former Dooley's space

Image

Sean's Weather 7/20

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Community Events