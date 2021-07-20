Clear

A fragile status quo on prayer rights at Jerusalem holy site comes under fresh strain

A fragile status quo on prayer rights at Jerusalem holy site comes under fresh strain

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Andrew Carey, CNN

The scenes of Israeli forces firing stun grenades and tear gas inside Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque earlier this year had a galvanizing effect on Palestinian public opinion.

It also gave the militant group Hamas what it saw as a convincing pretext for launching rockets against Israel, leading to a bloody 11-day conflict and a reminder of the powerful interplay between religious and nationalist dynamics at one of the world's most contentious holy sites.

This week things threatened to escalate there again, this time over the issue of Jewish prayer.

Ever since Israel captured Jerusalem's Old City from Jordan in 1967, a delicate status quo has existed at a complex known to Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as the Temple Mount. It is the holiest site in Judaism and, as the home of the Al Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. The agreement in place since 1967 allows anybody to visit the site, but only Muslims to pray.

On Sunday, about 1,600 religious Jews went to Temple Mount for Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting to mark the destruction of the first and second temples in ancient times.

Video cameras appeared to catch some of the visitors praying.

Rather than calling them out, or overlooking the apparent transgression, Israel's new right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appeared to lean in unequivocally.

In a statement released toward the end of the day, Bennett thanked police and officials for "managing the events ... with responsibility and consideration, while maintaining freedom of worship for Jews on the Mount."

Those last 10 words rang out like a siren, a direct challenge to the established order of things.

Asked by CNN whether Bennett's comments represented a policy shift, an official at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) insisted there was "no change in the status quo regarding the Temple Mount. Everything remains as it was."

Somewhat bafflingly, the official added, "the press release referred to the freedom to visit," but then declined to comment further when pressed on the fact the statement did not in fact make such a reference.

On Monday morning, more than 12 hours later and following an official protest from Jordan, which has custodianship rights at the site, there was a further update.

Unnamed officials in the PMO were quoted in Israeli media saying that whatever the statement might have said, what Bennett meant was that Jews have visitation rights at the Mount.

Even so, days after they were first published, the original comments remained unchanged on the Prime Minister's official Twitter page.

Palestinians say it was no slip of the tongue, but rather another step in a deliberate long-term process.

"It is gradual encroachment, gradually they have been creating facts, allowing more and more visitors, provoking Palestinians, Muslim worshipers, gradually changing the status quo step by step," said former Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi.

For many Palestinians, other events around the mosque compound on Sunday reinforced the widely held sense that Israel believes it can act with impunity towards them.

They pointed to videos showing Israeli border police in riot gear firing towards the mosque building at sunrise, causing damage to one of its prayer halls.

Or other footage from later in the day showing police forcing Muslim worshipers, some of them women, off the compound.

All of this comes around Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, marking the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The Jordanian-run waqf, or Islamic trust, which administers the Haram al-Sharif, pulled no punches in a statement, accusing the Israeli government and police of allowing "groups of extremists Jews to storm the mosque and provocatively pray and make public rituals in the compound."

The growing sense that more and more religious Jews are now worshiping openly at the holy site was given support by a report over the weekend on Israel's Channel 12, which broadcast footage of Jewish prayer sessions and Torah lessons it said were being held there daily.

The report showed worshipers praying in full view of Israeli police, who simply looked on or looked away, and described developments as "a revolution that is being conducted quietly and gradually beneath the radar."

Daniel Seidemann, an expert on Israel-Palestinian relations in the city who advises international officials on Jerusalem issues, says Israel's Prime Minister is "playing with matches."

"When you say, 'right of Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount' you have changed the status quo," Seidemann said, adding that Bennett's original words gave "the stamp of approval to a highly problematic erosion [of the status quo] that has taken place over the last few years."

The Jerusalem expert added that Bennett's comments could also raise alarms for US President Joe Biden's administration which wants to achieve an improvement in Israel's relations with Jordan -- seen as damaged by previous longtime Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu -- and which believes reinforcing the status quo is an important way to do that.

The propensity of events at Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif to trigger more serious escalations has been a common theme in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In 1990, at least 17 Palestinians died in clashes after a renewed attempt by a group called the Temple Mount Faithful to lay the cornerstone of a third temple.

Ten years later, a visit to the site by Israel's Ariel Sharon is widely seen as being the spark that set off the Second Intifada.

But Seidemann believes without the status quo things would have been far worse.

That simple arrangement, he said, has in the main allowed Jerusalem "an element of stability that keeps periodic eruptions of violence as just that: periodic eruptions."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/20/21)

Image

Eviction moratorium ends July 31

Image

Jeff Bezos Blasts Off To Space

Image

Vaccine lottery launching in Cerro Gordo county

Image

Concerns over process of selling former Dooley's space

Image

Sean's Weather 7/20

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Community Events