Clear

The idiocracy of America

The idiocracy of America

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jeffrey Sachs

The hilarious 2006 film "Idiocracy" offers a vivid depiction of American politics. The movie is classified as a sci-fi comedy, but it is more like a searing documentary. It almost perfectly describes America's crisis of survival today.

In "Idiocracy," set 500 years in the future, America is suffering from famine. Every public function has been turned over to some self-serving corporate interest. A fruit-drink company controls crop irrigation, and the nation's crops are being poisoned by the fruit drink. In the meantime, the public is kept in a state of abject ignorance and distraction by demolition derbies, drugs, and debauchery. The nation is saved when an average joe, miraculously resuscitated from the distant past, reintroduces clean water to the crops, thereby saving the nation. He is hailed as a genius for his simple insight.

Which brings us to America's idiocracy in 2021. Our most important public functions are handed over to corporate sponsors. Our entire political system is designed to let corporate money speak, through campaign contributions and corporate lobbying.

Instead of famine caused by fruit drink, today's disasters are due to human-induced climate change caused mainly by burning fossil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas).

Hundreds of people have already died this summer due to severe weather events linked to climate change. The heatwaves in the Western states and parts of Canada have been relentless, not to mention deadly. The hurricane season arrived a month early in the Caribbean. Extreme flooding in western Europe killed at least 185 people.

Yet even as these disasters unfold, the US political system continues to defend fossil fuels. And in the current round, it is West Virginia's two senators, Republican Shelley Moore Capito and Democrat Joe Manchin, who are the mouthpieces of the fossil fuel industry. Each has received more than $2 million during their careers in campaign contributions from the energy and natural resource sectors. And each stands shoulder to shoulder with the fossil-fuel industry.

Earlier this month, an ExxonMobil lobbyist called Manchin the "kingmaker," and said he is in contact with the senator's office once a week. (As I described in a recent column, ExxonMobil and the lobbyist himself subsequently denied, walked back, and apologized for what the lobbyist said on the covertly recorded tape, so we can rest easy, fellow citizens of our idiocracy!)

After President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats on the Budget Committee announced an early agreement on a budget reconciliation package that includes, among other things, provisions to tackle climate change, Manchin predictably raised objections. He said that he was "very, very disturbed" by the provisions he believes would phase out fossil fuels.

"I know they have the climate portion in here, and I'm concerned about that," Manchin declared. He continued, "Because if they're eliminating fossils, and I'm finding out there's a lot of language in places they're eliminating fossils, which is very, very disturbing, because if you're sticking your head in the sand, and saying that fossil (fuel) has to be eliminated in America, and they want to get rid of it, and thinking that's going to clean up the global climate, it won't clean it up all. If anything, it would be worse."

This is blather. Climate safety requires that the US and the rest of the world decarbonize the energy system. Towards that end, Biden successfully brought together China, Europe, and other countries in April to commit to decarbonizing their economies. Manchin is simply aiming to derail that effort.

West Virginia's pro-fossil-fuel politicians have long been a disaster for their own constituents. West Virginia ranks near the bottom of the US in just about every major dimension of wellbeing. In the current US News and World Report ranking of all 50 states, West Virginia ranks 47th in healthcare, 45th in education, 48th on economy, and dead last on infrastructure. The state is also notorious for having the highest number of opioid-involved overdose deaths per 100,000 people. But instead of looking for real solutions for the state, and moving beyond the fossil fuel sectors (which employ less than 2% of the state's workforce).

Manchin and Capito are actually trying to slash Biden's plans for federal investments in infrastructure.

Of course, the idiocracy extends beyond West Virginia. In the 2020 election, according to OpenSecrets, federal campaign spending reached $14.4 billion, plus another $3.5 billion spent on lobbying last year. With this financing, corporations run the show. Right on cue, Republican senators have now decided to oppose additional funding for IRS enforcement against tax evasion.

The American people, and the people of the world, deserve better than an American idiocracy. The US is perilously close to becoming a failed state. Yet the positive message of the film "Idiocracy," should also be clear. Our problems are solvable, if and when an average joe -- even a Joe Manchin -- defends the common good against corporate interests.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/20

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Community Events