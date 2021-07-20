Clear

Seven new plays coming to Broadway this fall are by Black writers. Is this a turning point for theater?

Seven new plays coming to Broadway this fall are by Black writers. Is this a turning point for theater?

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Broadway is finally coming back, after going dark last year to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

More than a year into a global pandemic and amid an international social justice movement, Broadway, it seems, is changing. Seven new plays -- which do not include musicals -- joining this fall's lineup are written by Black playwrights.

It's a significant moment, one that feels spurred by the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, and the ongoing racial reconciliation happening in so many areas of our culture.

And it leads to a question: Is this just a moment, or sustained shift toward a broader range of storytellers on "The Great White Way"? While notable productions written by Lorraine Hansberry ("A Raisin in the Sun,") August Wilson ("Fences"), Langston Hughes ("Mulatto") and others undoubtedly knocked down barriers for playwrights of color, Broadway has historically and overwhelmingly been dominated by White voices.

"If this moment is going to be sustained, it will be sustained by artists of the global majority producing their own work, because any time a non-White artist is left to the mercy and morality of a White audience, White producer or White money, then that interest and that level of vulnerability and that level of focus is going to ... ebb and flow," said Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, the playwright behind "Pass Over," one of the new plays coming to Broadway.

Of course many people will be interested in Black stories right now, given the events of the last year, Nwandu said, but she noted that Black people are interested in Black stories all the time.

"We need Black producers to produce them," she said. "We all want to see ourselves on stage."

For Zhailon Levingston, the director of industry initiatives at the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and the director of "Chicken & Biscuits," another new play hitting Broadway this fall, this moment is "a grand opportunity more than ... any kind of arrival point."

"It feels like however this new moment in this season on Broadway emerges, it will be the start of a completely new era," Levingston said. "And I just don't imagine that era being one of no progress in terms of Broadway making (a) more equitable space."

Though there's no telling what Broadway will do in this moment or how these plays will be received, Levingston said he is beginning to see change behind the scenes. He told CNN there are concerted efforts to ensure that Broadway does become a space where stories of all kinds are told.

Some of those efforts are similar to those being made by other workplaces in the US -- such as diversity or antiracism training requirements and policies, Levingston said. But there are also further discussions about how Broadway can reduce barriers to entry for positions like producing, which determine what plays get made.

As it stands now, the barrier to entry for a Broadway producer is steep, as there are certain rules set by the US Securities and Exchange Commission dictating how much money investors must have. To change those rules would essentially mean petitioning to change the law. It's no surprise then that most producers on Broadway, Nwandu said, are similar to the character of Maxwell Sheffield on "The Nanny": wealthy and White.

But while these factors affect what stories are told on the stage, things are changing. Levingston told CNN that "Chicken & Biscuits," for example, features both new and longtime producers, as well as a cross-racial producing team. It's a rare collaboration, he said.

This moment in theater also follows allegations against prolific Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin. An April report in The Hollywood Reporter alleged that he had verbally and physically abused his staff at his production company for years.

This led to questions about not just having a racially equitable system on Broadway, but also one that cares for its workers in a way it hasn't before. For example, the actors involved in Nwandu's play, "Pass Over," have a wellness stipend, since the play deals with police brutality.

"I don't think any of us that are part of this moment are under any illusion that we are operating in a space... shaped or made to deal with our specific needs," Levingston said. "Though there is a real opportunity for change to happen, there's also a real opportunity for a lot of hurt to be perpetuated."

Here are the seven plays by Black playwrights coming to Broadway this fall:

  • "Pass Over" -- Written by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu and directed by Danya Taymor.
  • "Lackawanna Blues" -- Written and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson
  • "Chicken & Biscuits" -- Written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston
  • "Thoughts of a Colored Man" -- Written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III
  • "Trouble in Mind" -- Written by Alice Childress and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright
  • "Clyde's" -- Written by Lynn Nottage and directed by Kate Whoriskey
  • "Skeleton Crew" -- Written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/20

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Community Events