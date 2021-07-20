Clear

Seeking your climate refuge? Consider this

Seeking your climate refuge? Consider this

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Jamie Beck Alexander

It was the trees that my family loved most about California: the coast redwoods, Monterey cypress and giant sequoias that have stood watch and borne witness to the passage of time for a million years. And it was the trees, now parched and burning in a world radically altered by the accelerating buildup of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, that drove us away.

California's forests are some of the most awe-inspiring places on earth -- as much for their grandeur as for the carbon dioxide that they absorb from the atmosphere and store away in their trunks and roots. But the past few years have seen the most horrific wildfire seasons on record in California. 2018's Camp Fire killed 86 people and burned so many buildings that the metal particles released into the air caused lead levels to spike to 15 times higher than normal in the Bay Area, according to a report from California Air Resources Board. Last year broke records when more than 4 million acres burned, and this year, according to data from Cal Fire, is so far on track to be even worse. This is all fueled by an ongoing drought emergency in 41 of the state's 58 counties, worse than any experienced in recorded history. Water has run out in rural towns in the Central Valley.

In California, many are now considering what only a few years ago was unthinkable: In a time of accelerating fossil-fueled climate impacts, how much longer will we stay? And as ever more human beings are forced to navigate the dual emotions of grief about all we're losing and anxiety about how we keep ourselves and our communities safe, how do we also maintain a focus on stopping the planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions that are causing this catastrophe in the first place, and keep it from getting worse?

First, if you are considering uprooting your life because of climate change, let that sink in. Let that reality, a scenario that was likely inconceivable to you just a few years ago, radicalize you to the all-encompassing scope, scale and urgency of this existential, all-encompassing crisis.

Take this moment to align your life with this new reality. Become an activist. Get political. Educate yourself and others on the solutions that already exist to address this crisis. If you buy a house, electrify it -- meaning replacing technologies that depend on fossil fuels with ones that use renewable energy. Identify the leverage points you can tap in your life in every sphere of influence -- as an individual, an employee, a community member, a citizen -- to make an outsized impact wherever you can.

Process the emotion of it all: that in the year 2021, the climate crisis changed your life personally, fundamentally and permanently. Let the emotion fuel the ferocity of your action. For my family, San Francisco, the place that we loved and built community -- the place where my daughter was born and my son learned to ride a bike -- brought health impacts from smoke that in the end were too much for our set of circumstances. The only useful way that I have managed to deal with that grief is to use it to remind myself and others of the reality of this crisis and all that's at stake.

Second, like it or not, you'll represent what the future may hold for whatever town you may choose to move to -- an early warning for communities that have yet to experience the direct and devastating effects of the climate crisis.

Use your climate story to sound the alarm to others about the urgency of our unfolding planetary emergency. Don't make this move in silence. Broadcast the reality of it to mobilize everyone you can. Do it loudly. Do it everywhere.

Signal the urgency and gravity of the issue through your behavior. Show up at city council meetings. Encourage your city or county to declare a climate emergency. Get involved in local issues -- for me, that means joining the growing community of Water Protectors and allies to oppose the Line 3 pipeline. Focus on deepening community ties and building resilience, because both will be essential elements in an era of chaos and change.

Third, ensure that your climate-related move doesn't exacerbate existing inequity. Climate migration risks deepening class divides, disrupting local culture and furthering a history of colonialism. When my family relocated to Duluth, Minnesota, the most valuable advice we received came from Karen Diver, the former tribal leader of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa -- the original caretakers of the place we now call home. "Don't let your climate solution result in our spiritual and cultural genocide." Learn about the history of the land you'll call home. Stand for the rights of indigenous people. Support public programs and community groups. Tread lightly.

And remember that climate change is first and foremost a crisis faced by people far less privileged than us. Global warming has been an existential crisis for communities around the world for decades, from Bangladesh to Madagascar, from Syria to the Central Valley; often those who have done the least to contribute to global greenhouse gas emissions but for whom the impacts and implications are far more dire. The ability to worry about or work on climate change is a luxury that many can't afford.

Ultimately, we'll all realize that there is no such thing as a climate-safe place, only places with different climate-related impacts, unfolding on different timescales, to differently-equipped people, interconnected in ways we can't begin to fathom.

I write this from the city that welcomed my family when we left California, (a city that has been called a "climate safe haven"), under a red sun setting in an orange sky, as smoke from forest fires in Canada cause unhealthy air quality even here. There is no "away" from climate change. Wherever the forest fires are raging, the heat domes are suffocating, the levees are breaking, the famines are starving, the infrastructure is melting, the living things are dying -- it's happening to us all.

At this pivotal moment in human and planetary history, the question for us cannot only be, "Where might I be safe?" but also, "Where might I be of most use?" This is no time for the most privileged among us to insulate ourselves inside our climate havens. This is a time to open our arms wide, contributing and engaging in every way we can to the global effort to reimagine everything about the way we inhabit this planet. A time to find a way, despite the odds, to come back into balance with the earth's exquisitely interconnected -- and still living -- natural systems.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 607784

Reported Deaths: 7731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1258421794
Ramsey52813910
Dakota47097475
Anoka43084465
Washington27587296
Stearns22625227
St. Louis18203318
Scott17616139
Wright16472151
Olmsted13474102
Sherburne1209095
Carver1071249
Clay829092
Rice8239111
Blue Earth767544
Crow Wing685498
Kandiyohi669485
Chisago624854
Otter Tail588787
Benton584698
Goodhue484874
Douglas476881
Mower475833
Winona463052
Itasca462167
Isanti443665
McLeod433261
Morrison426662
Beltrami409063
Nobles408950
Steele400219
Polk390272
Becker388757
Lyon364954
Carlton355557
Freeborn349734
Pine336723
Nicollet333145
Mille Lacs314056
Brown308640
Le Sueur298927
Cass287533
Todd287233
Meeker264644
Waseca239923
Martin236233
Roseau211521
Wabasha20813
Hubbard197541
Dodge18853
Renville182746
Redwood177041
Houston175216
Cottonwood167624
Wadena164423
Fillmore158610
Faribault156519
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147428
Sibley147110
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13599
Rock128819
Jackson123012
Pipestone117026
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11336
Murray107210
Swift107218
Koochiching96319
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Wilkin83713
Lake83620
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5499
Kittson49022
Unassigned47693
Red Lake4037
Traverse3795
Lake of the Woods3464
Cook1730

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 373271

Reported Deaths: 6097
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58705644
Linn21392342
Scott20375250
Black Hawk16536316
Woodbury15267230
Johnson1468686
Dubuque13575213
Dallas1139299
Pottawattamie11271177
Story1078448
Warren590492
Clinton562993
Cerro Gordo560297
Webster530195
Sioux518774
Marshall491277
Muscatine4904106
Des Moines474674
Jasper450873
Wapello4358123
Buena Vista429540
Plymouth404682
Lee387958
Marion367077
Jones301057
Henry300537
Bremer291862
Carroll285952
Crawford270141
Boone269234
Benton262255
Washington259651
Dickinson250445
Mahaska231351
Jackson225642
Kossuth217466
Clay217227
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200135
Buchanan195334
Page195122
Cedar192623
Hardin189744
Fayette187843
Wright187540
Hamilton184451
Harrison181373
Clayton172257
Butler167135
Madison167119
Floyd164642
Mills163724
Cherokee161238
Lyon160841
Poweshiek158836
Allamakee155052
Hancock152334
Iowa147924
Winnebago145331
Calhoun142013
Cass139855
Grundy139033
Emmet136741
Jefferson134435
Sac132520
Shelby131338
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose127549
Mitchell127143
Franklin126423
Chickasaw125317
Guthrie124332
Humboldt122826
Palo Alto114724
Montgomery105838
Howard105222
Clarke102224
Keokuk99732
Monroe98433
Ida92435
Adair88532
Pocahontas86622
Davis86025
Monona85431
Greene79011
Osceola79017
Lucas77123
Worth7568
Taylor66912
Decatur6509
Fremont64810
Van Buren56718
Ringgold56424
Wayne56123
Audubon52912
Adams3454
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/20

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (7/19/21)

Image

Planning Proposals to be made for Riverfront area at next City Council meeting

Image

Sota King makes debut

Image

Riverfront project to be discussed Monday

Image

Jake Halverson plays for the Rochester Royals

Image

Drought impacting hemp farm

Image

Central Springs softball heads to state

Image

Byron good neighbor days

Community Events